Exceptional Grandparents Do 6 Things That Grandkids Usually Won’t Appreciate Until They’re Much Older

When it comes to grandparents, little kids definitely appreciate the gifts and getting spoiled with treats when they babysit. As for the love and invaluable advice, that stuff doesn't seem to matter to grandkids until they're old enough to understand it.

Grandparents are essentially parents minus the parenting. They get to dote, offering understanding, empathy, and, most importantly, fun in grandkids' lives. Exceptional grandparents are the foundation of the family structure. They don't really mind that the kids don't get that in the early years. They know it will come, and it will stick with them as they have kids and grandkids of their own.

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Things awesome grandparents do that grandkids won't treasure until they're older:

1. They archive their childhood

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Parents are often too busy to save every little piece of art their kids make or take pictures at every single event. That’s where grandparents step in.

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An exceptional grandparent saves and documents everything, no matter how janky or poorly colored the craft is. For me, it’s my hand turkey I made for my Gram in kindergarten.

As a kid, you don’t notice these items being saved, or if you do, you don’t think too much of it. But as you get older, you can step back in time by looking at these items and photos. Knowing how involved they were in your life, and how much you were loved, can have a lasting effect.

2. They keep their secrets

As we grow up, we learn more about the world around us, but as kids, that world isn't always clear. You expect people close to you to keep your trust, but as we age, we see how rare trust really is. Sometimes it's hard to know who to trust. A good grandparent keeps your secrets.

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We don’t always want to tell our parents everything because of the consequences we might face. But with grandparents, the stakes are much lower. Having someone to confide in can do wonders for a child.

3. They love unconditionally

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Love should never be conditional. Grandparents who love you unconditionally can have a greater impact on your happiness later in life than someone who doesn't.

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To be loved unconditionally means that no matter what you do or say, they will always accept you for who you are, despite any wavering beliefs. Sometimes families get muddled and start competing to see who loves whom more or who is the better parent. A good grandparent never joins this competition, nor should they expect anything in return from their grandkids.

4. They provide a safe space

Building on #3, exceptional grandparents hold the family together rather than breaking it apart.

Growing up in a stable household is extremely important for children. If home life is falling apart, the grandparents’ home should be a safe space where the door is always open.

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5. They spoil them

As a parent, it’s important to balance spoiling and disciplining your kids. But that’s not your job as a grandparent.

An exceptional grandparent will spoil their grandchildren rotten. Whether that's slipping Monopoly money (or real money) under the table, stocking up on their favorite desserts, letting them watch that scary movie, or simply ignoring bedtimes, grandparents are meant to indulge and give kids a place that's fun where they can be a little naughty when it comes to rules.

And there are many non-material ways to spoil grandkids. Spoiling can look like just spending time together, passing down your tricks or recipes, hugging and kissing, and showing your affection outwardly.

As we grow up, we look back on those times and feel immense love for our grandparents. I know I do.

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6. They pass down wisdom

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The greatest gift a grandparent can give to their family is passing down the knowledge they have gained throughout their lives. That is part of why women go through menopause and why grandmothers tend to be an integral part of helping with child-rearing.

At this stage of life, you should be at your wisest. Giving advice without bias is a learned trait. Even when parents try, they don't always succeed, and kids aren't always willing to listen. As grandparents, you have a different perspective and relationship. By modeling what a good role model looks like, you help your grandkids in life.

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Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human-interest topics.