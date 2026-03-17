Parents are their children's first protectors, teachers, and emotional anchors. They shape how their kids see the world, how they handle challenges, and how they show up in relationships long after childhood ends. While there's no perfect parenting playbook, many people still wonder if they're doing it right or if their efforts are actually making a difference.

The biggest signs of good parenting don't fully show up until your kids are grown. If you are a truly excellent parent, your kids will carry certain habits into adulthood, such as emotional resilience and the ability to build meaningful relationships. These habits are often the clearest proof that you raised them well.

If you are a truly excellent parent, your kids will have these 11 habits as adults:

1. Your kids make time to come back and see you

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Watching your kids spread their wings and leave the nest isn't easy for any parent. Letting your kids establish independent lives, away from the home you raised them in, is a bittersweet process. You're proud of all they've accomplished, but you don't want them to go.

You miss the joy and chaos of having your kids around, even as they become teenagers who rely on you less. Your house might seem too quiet, too clean. You might find yourself wishing that you'd find their sneakers under the couch or that they'd call you for a ride home because they missed the bus again.

A sign that you were a good parent that you'll only notice after your kids move out is if they enjoy coming back to see you after they're grown. The Pew Research Center reports that a majority of adults with strong family bonds maintain regular contact with their parents, with many speaking with them at least once a week. Maybe they visit on weekends or school breaks, so they can have a home-cooked meal or beg you to do their laundry. They might not tell you outright, but visiting is an indication that they miss you.

If they live far away and can't make it home often, they'll call you at random times of the day, just to check in and say hi. They ask for your advice, they tell you stories about their roommates, or they demand to see photos of the family dog five times a day. No matter what they talk about, the act of calling is a display of their love.

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2. Your kids live by a strong moral compass

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If your kids grew into adults who live by a strong set of values, it's a sign you are a good parent.

Kids model what they learn at home when they go out in the world, and that isn't always a good thing. Kids who are bullies are often raised in toxic households where they get bullied themselves. But if your kids have a strong moral compass, it means they not only know right from wrong, but also align their actions with their beliefs.

You instilled in them a sense of empathy and compassion that they took to heart, becoming considerate adults who understand other people's feelings. Kindness is the ultimate virtue. If your kids are gentle with themselves and kind to the people around them, you did a really good job raising them right.

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3. Your kids take care of themselves physically and emotionally

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From a very young age, kids have to be taught how to take care of themselves properly. As a parent, you showed them how to brush their teeth and tie their shoes, how to eat a balanced diet, and keep themselves healthy. You also tended to their emotional needs by being present, attentive, and supportive, and showing them how to process their feelings in healthy ways.

All of these elements help kids come into their own as adults, so they develop a strong sense of what it means to truly care about themselves.

If your kids grew up with a solid foundation in self-care, they'll live fulfilling lives. If your kids have a self-care practice that centers around their physical and mental well-being, it's a definite sign that you are a good parent, one you'll only notice after your kids move out.

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4. Your kids handle stress without falling apart

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Being emotionally resilient means your kids can handle the inevitable hardships and setbacks life throws their way. They stay calm when facing challenges because you taught them to regulate their emotions positively.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Sue Johnson explained that raising confident, secure kids depends on a parent's ability to cultivate an emotional connection. She noted that the most valuable parenting tool is meeting your kids' emotional needs with gentle communication: be present, listen to their emotions, and use a soft, gentle tone when you respond.

Raising emotionally intelligent kids isn't easy, but there are certain steps you can take to build their capacity to hold difficult emotions. According to The Gottman Institute, parents can "use [their] child's negative emotions as an opportunity to connect, heal, and grow." Parents should help their children label how they feel. They should avoid punishing them for negative emotions, which only teaches kids the damaging message that their emotions are bad.

If you raised your kids by holding space and showing respect for even their hardest emotions, they'll become adults with healthy coping mechanisms and a deeply rooted sense of emotional equilibrium.

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5. Your kids know when to be independent and when to ask for help

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Another sign that you're a good parent that you'll only notice after your kids move out is if they're able to be self-reliant, while also knowing when to ask for extra support.

They're not so independent that it causes them harm, but they're not helpless, either. They try to solve certain problems on their own, but they also know they can come to you or another trusted person in their lives for help.

This balance of asking for help while remaining self-sufficient means you gave them the right amount of support and independence. They learned to feel confident in themselves while also absorbing the lesson that asking for help isn't a sign of weakness but rather of strength in vulnerability.

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6. Your kids stay curious and keep learning

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If your kids are curious about how the world works, even in adulthood, it means you raised them to value education, knowledge, and self-improvement. You might not notice this trait in them until after they've moved out, but you'll be able to tell fairly easily if your kids are lifelong learners.

Even if they choose not to go to college, your kids still want to learn new skills in other ways. They pick up new hobbies or take classes that teach them a trade, like plumbing or auto mechanics. Maybe they learn a new language on their lunch breaks or visit the library every week.

Whatever form their habits take, they're a sign that you fostered a love of learning and showed them that it's never too late to try out something new.

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7. Your kids speak up for themselves

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Standing up for yourself often feels insurmountable, especially if you weren't raised to believe that you had the right to do so. Yet giving your kids the confidence they need to know when and how to advocate for themselves is a sign that you are a good parent.

By teaching your kids about boundaries at a young age, you give them a lesson that will serve them well for the rest of their lives. They know that they're inherently deserving of respect and compassion, and they expect to be treated as such. Maybe their boss takes credit for their work, or their frenemy keeps ditching their plans.

A 1994 study by Steinberg and colleagues found that kids raised with warmth and clear boundaries are more likely to grow into confident, assertive adults who can advocate for themselves. If your kids advocate for themselves in both personal and professional arenas, it shows you helped them build a strong sense of self-worth.

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8. Your kids respect people who think differently than they do

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As your kids become adults, they'll quickly learn that not everyone sees the world the same way they do. They can either judge a person based on their own value system or accept that people can hold their own viewpoints without being right or wrong.

If your kids respect different perspectives, it's definitely a sign that you are a good parent. Their mindset of tolerance allows them to see the world as expansive. Even if they don't agree with someone else's perspective, they can hold space for differences of opinion.

Their open-mindedness is a testament to the fact that you raised them to be tolerant and respectful, which shows just how successful you were in providing them with the communication skills they need to succeed.

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9. Your kids take responsibility for their actions

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One of the clearest signs you were a truly excellent parent is that your kids don't run from accountability. When they mess up (and they will), they own it instead of deflecting, blaming, or pretending it didn't happen. That kind of honesty with yourself isn't easy, but it's something you learn early.

Kids who grow into accountable adults are usually raised in homes where mistakes aren't treated as moral failures but as opportunities to learn. Instead of being shamed or punished harshly, they were taught to reflect, repair, and try again.

Research supports this; a 2006 study by Kochanska and Aksan found that kids raised with supportive, responsive parenting are more likely to internalize responsibility and hold themselves accountable without needing outside pressure. As adults, they apologize when they're wrong without being defensive. They follow through on commitments. They don't make excuses when things fall short. They look for solutions.

That kind of responsibility builds trust in every area of their life, from relationships to work. And it's a direct reflection of being raised by someone who showed them how to take ownership in a healthy way.

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10. Your kids build and maintain healthy relationships

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If your kids grow into adults who can form strong, stable relationships, that's a huge sign you did something right. Healthy relationships are learned through years of watching, experiencing, and practicing.

They know how to communicate without shutting down or blowing up. They're able to handle conflict without turning it into a disaster. They can be close to people without losing themselves, which is honestly one of the hardest balances to strike.

This usually comes from growing up in an environment where relationships felt safe. Where they were listened to, respected, and shown what mutual care actually looks like, not just told about it.

As adults, they don't chase disorder or settle for bare minimum treatment. They expect consistency, respect, and effort, because that's what felt normal growing up.

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11. Your kids feel comfortable being themselves

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At the end of the day, one of the most powerful things you can give your kids is the freedom to be who they are without fear. If your kids grow into adults who don't feel the need to constantly perform, hide, or shrink themselves, that's a big deal.

They're not perfect, and they're not trying to be. They know their strengths, they're aware of their flaws, and they don't feel like they have to pretend to be someone else to be accepted. That kind of self-acceptance is rare.

It usually starts with being raised in a home where they didn't feel judged for every little thing. Where they were allowed to have opinions, express emotions, and explore who they were becoming without being shut down. A 2000 study by Ryan and Deci found that kids raised with autonomy and emotional support are far more likely to develop a strong, authentic sense of self as adults.

As adults, this confidence shows they don't need constant validation and don't shape-shift depending on who they're around. They're just themselves. And that's one of the most unmistakable signs you gave them something solid to stand on.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis, and all things related to the entertainment industry.