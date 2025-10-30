In case you haven’t noticed, people are starting to take a keen interest in how to best raise healthy and happy children. Moms are taking TikTok by storm to get in on the latest trend of showing whether they are a "silky mom," a "crunchy mom," or a combination of both. If you've ever felt caught between competing parenting ideologies or guilty for not fitting neatly into one camp, the silky parenting approach might just be the permission slip you've been waiting for to parent authentically.

Here are 6 traits of a silky mom who has this whole parenting thing figured out:

1. They let their kid occassionally use screens

Thought to be the "norm," a silky mama loves anything that will help her life as a mom run as smoothly as silk. Her focus is on convenience and time management. A silky mom is a modern mother who prefers to use any available medical, technological, or scientific advances to make parenting as seamless as possible. You have no qualms about occasionally plopping your kid down in front of an iPad or television screen if it means you have time to get things done.

Instead of advocating for complete screen elimination, Dr. Chelsey Hauge-Zavaleta, a child development expert and parenting coach, emphasizes using screen time as an opportunity to teach children critical thinking and emotional regulation skills. Her philosophy recognizes that technology and screens are integral parts of modern life, and when used thoughtfully with appropriate boundaries, they can support rather than hinder a child's development.

2. They trust the advice of medical professionals

They prefer medicated hospital birth, bottle feeding, part-time breastfeeding, disposable diapers, crib sleeping, and also rely on modern products to make mom life easier. Silky moms adhere to advice from an established medical authority because they believe that the people who have spent years training in the medical field are more than qualified to do so. They don’t feel the need to look for alternative ways of treating their children.

Research shows that moms who trust their doctors about things like vaccinations are often also those who are more likely to feel competent as parents. This trust can be an indicator that they have successfully integrated reliable information into their own knowledge base.

3. They buy plastic toys

While crunchy, environmentally conscious mothers are keen on keeping their kids away from plastic, silky moms will buy a toy based on its entertainment value to her kid.

Psychologist Lisa Kaplin emphasizes that there's no solid evidence that one parenting approach is right for every family, and what matters most is making decisions that honor your family's values and needs. Rather than getting caught up in "mommy wars" or feeling pressured to defend every choice, silky moms confidently do what's best for their household.

4. They're focused on their own comfort and convenience

Whether it’s getting an epidural while giving birth at the hospital, or having your pregnancy induced to get childbirth moving along, silky moms will always choose the path of least resistance.

Research suggests that prioritizing comfort and convenience can be an adaptive strategy for mothers who feel immense pressure to be constantly available and involved. It can be a healthy sign of a mother recognizing her own needs and setting boundaries to manage the emotional and physical demands of parenting.

5. They use disposable diapers

Silky moms don’t have time or desire to wash cloth diapers. They prefer a pack of Huggies or Luvs and perhaps an accompanying Diaper Genie for ease of disposal.

Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, a psychologist and author of "Mommy Burnout: How To Reclaim Your Life And Raise Healthier Children In The Process," emphasizes that self-care means different things to each parent and can depend on what stage your kids are in, whether you're working inside or outside the house, and your unique family situation. The key is recognizing that you have to schedule time and energy for what matters most, rather than exhausting yourself trying to meet unrealistic standards.

6. They bottle-feed their baby

As a silky mom, you might work outside of the home or have projects that you are passionate about. You may contribute some breastmilk to your baby’s feeding, but you also rely on bottles and formula.

Studies suggest that mothers who have let go of guilt associated with feeding are better able to focus on their child's and their own well-being. This shift from guilt is linked to recognizing formula use is not a reflection of their worth as a mother, understanding the importance of their own mental health, and reframing the decision around the child's and family's overall health and happiness.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.