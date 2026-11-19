Kids are meant to play so they can learn, but parents sometimes don't make time for fun.

When children grow up in a home like this, it impacts the adults they become. Play is such a fundamental part of being a child, but a strict and dull household can get lonely and boring very quickly.

Traits kids carry into adulthood when they have parents who never made time for fun

1. They have a hard time regulating their emotions

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Play is how children learn many skills from a young age. But when they don't have a parent to play with, building those foundational skills is a lot harder.

According to a report from Sutton Trust, when children aren't given the opportunity to grow strong bonds with their parents before the age of three, they're more likely to become defiant, hyperactive adults.

On the other hand, "When parents tune in to and respond to their children's needs and are a dependable source of comfort, those children learn how to manage their own feelings and behaviors. These secure attachments to their mothers and fathers provide these children with a base from which they can thrive," says sociologist and researcher Sophie Moullin.

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When their parents don't make time for fun, it makes it difficult for these adult kids to form a strong bond with their own feelings. They can't always control when they feel big emotions, unfortunately.

2. They tend to attract trouble

Kids that had parents who didn't make their home fun end up pushing their children away once they're old enough to realize. So, it can be easy for those children to fall down a darker path.

While the amount of time parents spend with their child doesn't matter as much as we think, without unstructured play, parents are setting their kids up for failure.

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In fact, having strict, unfun parents can cause these kids to act out as adolescents and adults. According to a University of Georgia study, strict parenting and confrontations won't always go as intended.

The study's lead author Assaf Oshri says, "For some children, strict parenting will work. I know I have a child who will go straight back to doing the right thing when my wife raises her voice. The other one, though, will blow up."

"Knowing what's good for children, what type of parenting will help resilience and promote positive development in youth, is important," Oshri recommends. "We need to try to fit our parenting style to the environment we're in and the biology of the child."

3. They struggle to form and maintain deep connections

Just as children who were never given the opportunity to connect with their parents, as adults, they sometimes carry that uncertainty into their relationships. Their parents never taught them what it meant to have lighthearted fun and ease. Instead, everything was serious and strict.

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When children are deprived of play, it hurts their development. Because of that, it's hard to find genuine connections and relate to other people.

According to Stuart Brown, founder of National Institute for Play, "Rough-and-tumble play provides nuanced social learning that inclusion and exclusion is part of the politics of human beings getting along... A child who does not gain this social and emotional learning may become hyper-reactive to criticism, interpreting it as exclusion."

4. They're disorganized in almost every aspect of life

Having fun parents means expecting the unexpected. Random, spontaneous moments are highly entertaining, and lets kids know that not everything needs to have structure. Sometimes, it's best to make room for play.

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In low-stakes environments, play allows kids to organize not just their surroundings, but their minds as well. Everyone has sat down with a child to play a tea party and has been told what to do. This is a child organizing their thoughts on how playtime is supposed to go.

For a child that grew up with parents who didn't make time for fun or to play with them, as adults, they may not have good organization skills. Their home is a complete mess, and they find it hard to form cohesive thoughts.

5. They rely on screen time to feel happy

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A lot of parents rely on screens to satisfy their child's need for playtime, rather than making silly noises as they drive a toy car around on the floor. Putting a child in front of a screen may make a parent's life a lot easier, but it's to the detriment of their child.

Physical toys are tactile and allow children to really learn as they play. But screens just draw them in and want to keep them there for as long as possible, without offering any benefits or educational opportunities.

Research from the American Psychological Association found that excessive screen time causes behavioral problems in kids. As co-author of the study Michael Noetel reveals, "Children are spending more and more time on screens... We found that increased screen time can lead to emotional and behavioral problems, and kids with those problems often turn to screens to cope."

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6. They have underdeveloped imaginations

When children are able to really explore their minds and play with their parents, they become more curious about the world. Not just that, but playing pretend and getting creative helps them develop an imagination.

As psychologist Kathryn L. Keough points out, "Pretend play is open-ended, which means that there is no limit to the stories or worlds that kids can create. They can also think creatively about ways to use objects for new purposes or use the magic of their imaginations... This kind of play can support skill development in creative thinking and problem-solving."

Unfortunately, when kids aren't given this chance and are raised by parents who never make time to have fun, their imaginations are underdeveloped. While imagination can become more vivid as we age, the same can't be said for creatively stifled people.

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Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.