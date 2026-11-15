Kids Raised By Parents Who Didn't Show A Lot Of Affection Usually Carry 8 Habits Into Adulthood

Healthy relationship attachment styles and self-worth are directly shaped by a parent's warmth and affection toward their kids.

Even if it's just hugs and celebrating small wins, kids feel more secure when they're around emotionally present parents. In contrast, when they have a neglectful parent who doesn't show affection, they're left with all sorts of toxic habits in adulthood.

Habits kids carry into adulthood when they're raised by parents who didn't show affection

1. They're the friends and partners who avoid hugs

New Africa | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Affectionate parenting, specifically from mothers growing up, often predicts positive personality traits like conscientiousness and openness, according to an American Psychological Association study. But when a child grows up in an emotionally cold environment, they develop things like anxiety and low self-esteem.

They didn't have a good model of affection at home growing up, so it became sort of an obscure thing that brings up more uncertainty and fear than comfort. Deflecting compliments isn't their ego speaking, it's a protective measure to avoid rejection.

Advertisement

2. They accommodate people who don't have their best interests at heart

That feeling of yearning for a hug from mom or wanting a safe space to heal at home doesn't go away just because kids grow up and move out. In fact, that longing just manifests into anxious attachment styles.

For example, someone who's worried about where they stand in a relationship may struggle to set boundaries. Growing up, "no" put their already-lacking affection at risk, so they learned to people-please without checking in on their own needs.

Coupled with low self-esteem from neglect, there's little internal security these adult children have to make their voices heard. They find it hard to protect themselves from people who aren't deserving of their energy.

3. They assume people will switch up overnight

Childhood neglect primes the brain for anxiety and hypervigilance. If there was never unconditional love or safety at home, kids had to learn hyper-social awareness and reading into people's little signals to feel in control.

Advertisement

Because they lacked affection growing up, these adult children may read too much into silence. They assume that happiness in a relationship is completely temporary or that someone is going to lose their feelings for them overnight.

That's where these strange emotional walls come from, and a constant feeling of living on the edge of complete rejection and connection.

4. They create confusion for others by avoiding anything good

Inconsistency is a byproduct of affection not feeling safe. Even when they're in a great relationship now, these adult children can't help but play the game of push and pull.

Advertisement

They distance themselves when someone gets close. They protect themselves from fears of abandonment by pushing intimacy away. They want to get ahead of the feelings of rejection, so they self-sabotage before the other person has a chance to pull away affection.

5. They exert more energy anticipating other people's needs than their own

BrightGridVisuals | Shutterstock

Over-performing is how someone with low self-worth finds control in relationships. They can justify being worthy of love and support from a partner if they do the most to keep it around.

Advertisement

Even if it feels like a relief in the moment, experts like clinical psychologist Roxy Zarrabi believe that over-performing partners tend to create resentment over time. It might manifest as a disconnect in effort, but it often goes back to the lack of affection they experienced growing up.

6. They pull away when other people lean in

Low self-esteem is a common symptom of childhood trauma and emotional neglect later in life. These adult children have learned that they're not worthy of affection or unconditional love, and now their inner critic stops them from accepting it when it comes around.

"For some people, it's an internal critical voice. For some people, it's a set of emotions. For other people, it's a visceral response. And some people are not even aware of what they are doing to themselves," counselor Georgina Sturmer says about self-sabotaging behaviors. "It leads to actions, decisions, and thoughts that block us from feeling comfortable, content, or confident. It feeds insecurities and compounds feelings of low self-esteem."

Advertisement

Figuring things out and being alone were the default as kids. Warmth and affection were threatening. That's why they actively avoid dependency, even in healthy relationships, often without realizing it.

7. They question people's intentions all the time

It's really difficult for a neglected adult child to believe that someone just loves them and wants to show up for them, without any weird intentions or emotional games in the mix. The childhood neglect conditioned their minds to believe that they're unworthy of it.

While this kind of anxiety and questioning can dull over time as someone heals, if it stays unresolved, it never truly fades. They're always compensating for the affection they didn't get, and their partners today have to face that hurt.

Advertisement

8. They struggle to feel and process their emotions in the moment

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

"Emotional neglect is the white space in the family picture; the background rather than the foreground," psychologist Dr. Jonice Webb explains. "It is insidious and overlooked while it does its silent damage to people's lives." It's not about what a parent actively does to their kids, like being too harsh with discipline or actively mistreating someone, but what they fail to do.

That's part of why neglect manifests quietly in adulthood, in some ways. These kids learned to dull their own emotions to avoid being hurt, and it's become their baseline.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.