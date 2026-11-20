What if being accepted by your parents sets you up for success? One 2021 study suggests it's true.

Feeling safe and heard by our parents is essential to our long-term success, but not every kid gets to experience that at home. In fact, their predicted success is replaced by traits that kids of parents who never gave them their approval carry into adulthood.

Kids who grew up with disapproving parents have these habits as adults

1. Their minds resort to self-criticism over kinder self-talk

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Kids who grow up in a culture of warmth and acceptance often hear nice things from their parents. If this sounds like your parents, you likely heard reassuring phrases like "you did so well today" from your parents, but not everyone has that kind of family.

Instead of being taught to speak kindly to themselves, kids who feel unaccepted start to create inner truths like "everything is my fault" or "I'm not doing a good enough job." It leaves them with low self-esteem and self-blame.

2. They hide their mistakes under the rug

The inner shame that defines feeling like an outsider in your own family often spirals into perfectionism. Kids feel like they have to prove their worth to get positive attention from their parents, and it follows them into adulthood.

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"Rooted in fear of failure or abandonment, perfectionism becomes a way to avoid criticism, rejection, or further trauma by striving for flawlessness in every aspect of life," psychotherapist Kaytee Gillis says.

"However, this relentless pursuit of perfection can lead to high levels of stress, anxiety, and self-criticism, ultimately hindering emotional well-being and preventing individuals from experiencing genuine satisfaction or fulfillment."

3. They waste time on things they don't even like

As a byproduct of perfectionism and emotional distance from their parents, many adults who grew up in this dynamic end up pushing themselves toward burnout.

Because their parents didn't spend any time crafting authenticity in their kids or showing an interest in the things they liked, they've learned to suppress their own passions. Instead, they focus on external validation and reassurances.

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According to a Society for Neuroscience study, this lack of pleasure and interest, otherwise known as anhedonia, is not uncommon for emotionally neglected kids.

They may overlook opportunities to follow a creative path or overwork themselves in hopes of gaining their parents' respect. They spend their free time doing what their parents found worthy, instead of what they actually enjoy.

4. They assume nobody wants to hear what they have to say

Censoring themselves and withholding information about how they feel are common for someone who had parents who never gave approval.

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Instead of feeling secure, they truly internalize the belief that their words aren't necessary. It's a symptom of self-worth, like over-apologizing or getting defensive around conflict.

"When you don't hear... feedback enough, you don't get to learn two vital things that you are meant to learn in childhood: You don't get to learn who you really are, and you do not find out that you are worth knowing," psychologist Dr. Jonice Webb points out.

5. They avoid little arguments because they feel like a huge threat

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The hypervigilance many of these children were forced into learning makes them sensitive to little arguments and conflict. Even if it's a simple misunderstanding, they're used to people-pleasing for approval and hiding mistakes to shape how someone perceives them.

So, it might be harmless, but even small arguments feel threatening to them. They avoid and deflect at all costs because they're used to being blamed or ignored in these moments.

6. They're hyper-independent and often isolated

If a child feels like they have to take care of themselves and their own feelings, they're parentified. They're likely to develop hyper-independence in adulthood as well. Yes, self-reliance is a good thing, but when it becomes isolating, it's a problem.

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For someone who never felt accepted by their parents, this independence is likely rooted in perfectionism. Their parents didn't model safety and belonging, so they had to find comfort in other places and things.

According to behavioral expert Annie Tanasugarn, "If a person refuses help or support in the workplace, this can lead to making mistakes on the job and risking job security. Or, in romantic relationships, hyper-independence often comes across as dismissive, avoidant, or with communication breakdowns between partners, adding anxiety and undue stress to the relationship."

7. They apologize for having needs and desires

When your parents never validate your needs, children learn to put themselves on the back burner instinctively. Their needs aren't as important as proving themselves, which is part of why their self-esteem struggles so much as adults.

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"Many well-meaning, caring parents do this without intending to. Sadly, when you ignore, hide, or belittle (even if only subtly) your child's feelings, you inadvertently teach your child how to suppress their own emotions and emotional needs," Dr. Webb says. "This is a lesson that can endure throughout their entire lifetime."

8. They avoid family traditions and gatherings

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Family traditions strengthen a family's bond and gives them a sense of belonging, according to a study from the Journal of Family Theory and Review. But when those gatherings bring up feelings of not belonging, adult children aren't interested in keeping them alive.

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They might show up to holidays, but they rarely celebrate the traditions everyone else loves. They always feel a step outside the warm, loving circle of their family.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.