If you were to ask the average parent what they want, almost all would mention seeing their children thrive and succeed in life. After spending years sacrificing and giving everything for their kids, they don't ask for much in return except to live a long and happy life. And while this sentiment is much appreciated, there are certain things your parents secretly want to hear, but will never ask you to say.

After all, good parents don't need to be praised for taking responsibility and doing what's expected of them. However, if you truly love your parents and want to show it, it never hurts to verbalize it from time to time. Because even if they don't admit it, these phrases mean the world to them.

Here are 11 things your parents secretly want to hear, but will never ask you to say

1. 'I really appreciate everything you did for me'

New Africa | Shutterstock

Yes, parents are expected to do the bare minimum, like financially provide and feed their kids. However, if your parents stepped up and went all out, a little praise here and there might not hurt. From making holidays magical to staying up late to help you with a project, parents truly do a lot with little acknowledgement.

Acknowledging their efforts is so important. As clinical psychologist Leon F. Seltzer explained, "Reaching all the way back to childhood and your need for your parents’ reassurance and approval, being acknowledged by others helps you feel more accepted and secure. Consequently, more comfortable inside yourself."

2. 'I understand you did your best'

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

Not having a good upbringing themselves, it can be difficult for parents to show up for their kids without allowing their insecurities and traumas to get the better of them. From small things like losing patience to bigger things like shutting their children's feelings down, parents mess up all the time.

Still, if you believe that your parents did the best they could, tell them. Parents won't ask to hear this, but you telling them they did a good job will put their minds at ease. At the end of the day, parents are human beings who are worried about whether they're doing the right thing or not. While you may not owe them much, some acknowledgement that their efforts are appreciated goes a long way.

3. 'Thank you for always being there'

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

Parents do their best to carry it all. From finances, being their kids' therapist, being disciplined, and keeping a routine, there are many roles parents must play to ensure their kids have the best upbringing possible. And while many parents do this without so much as batting an eye, “Thank you for always being there” is one of the things your parents secretly want to hear, but will never ask you to say.

Good parents will move mountains to make sure they're there for their kids, and they understand that time spent together matters more than people think. According to psychologist Thomas Lickona, "One-on-one time provides opportunities for affection, affirmation, fun, guidance, and sharing thoughts and feelings that are less likely to be disclosed in other contexts. This special kind of time strengthens a child's attachment to us and increases our positive influence as parents."

4. 'You taught me more than you realize'

fizkes | Shutterstock

From teaching their kids how to share to how to tie their shoes, these small things amount to bigger things as kids grow up. And while this is just another thing that's expected of parents, they still want to hear how their parenting has affected their kids as adults.

Not everyone had that growing up. Whether it was parents who were neglectful or spiteful, some kids truly had to learn everything all on their own. However, if you had a parent who guided you through life and taught you invaluable lessons, you likely came out as a well-rounded person.

5. 'I like spending time with you'

Viktoriia Lomtieva | Shutterstock

While many parents love spending time with their kids, during those teen or adolescent years, it's not uncommon to see kids rolling their eyes at the prospect of spending one-on-one time with their parents. Of course, it's nothing personal. But if a kid doesn't feel understood by their parents, they might be reluctant to spend time together.

As family therapist Sarah Epstein explained, it can feel difficult for parents and kids to connect when they don’t have anything in common. And not wanting to be overbearing, it can be hard to balance quality time while also allowing your kids their freedom. However, reassuring your parents that you don't mind can bring them some relief.

6. 'You made my childhood feel safe'

pics five | Shutterstock

Not everyone's childhood was rainbows and sunshine. Without parents realizing it, they might have caused a considerable amount of stress and trauma for their kids. Whether it's because they neglected them or demeaned them, kids who grow up with these types of parents tend to hate looking back at their childhood.

Many parents struggle to make their house a home. Especially if they didn't have the best childhood themselves, learning to make their own kids feel safe isn't easy. True childhood safety is about meeting a child's physical and emotional needs. So, using this phrase every once in a while matters more than you think.

7. 'You're one of my favorite people'

DuxX | Shutterstock

Your parents might not be your favorite person out there, but if they did a great job raising you, they're likely high on the list. And while it may not be something you felt growing up, you can certainly appreciate them as an adult, making this phrase one of the things your parents secretly want to hear, but will never ask you to say.

Many parents are pretty self-conscious about how good of a job they're doing. This might explain why, according to the Office of the Surgeon General, 33% of parents experience stress compared to 20% of other adults. So, hearing that they're one of their kids' favorite people might bring a smile to their face, especially because parenting can often feel like a thankless job.

8. 'I get my strength from you'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Most parents are expected to set an example for their children. From showing resilience to sticking to their promises, very rarely can parents show true weakness in front of their kids. And while it may feel like children don't notice, they appreciate their parents' resilience in subtle ways.

Children are much more observant than people give them credit for. From picking up bad habits to noticing certain patterns, children are constantly watching their parents and learning from them. So, if a parent truly has inspired you to be strong and resilient in adulthood, let them know.

9. 'I know it wasn't easy'

fizkes | Shutterstock

No matter how hard parents try, they're bound to make mistakes that cause issues later on for their children. Depending on a parent, they might be particularly hard on themselves. Kids can take for granted their parents' effort. From staying up late to comfort them after a bad dream to struggling financially, feeling validated and seen might feel nice for most parents.

So, every blue moon, don't be afraid to throw this phrase in to make your parents feel just a bit more appreciated. You recognizing their struggle makes a world of difference.

10. 'You're allowed to make mistakes too'

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Parents hold themselves to pretty high standards. Even though they know they're allowed to make mistakes, many can't help but beat themselves up over the littlest things. But it's the impossible standard that society tends to hold for all parents.

They don't want to disappoint their kids, which is why they're quick to demean themselves if they so much as stumble. But this phrase is one of the things your parents secretly want to hear, but will never ask you to say, as it instantly puts them at ease and takes a weight off their shoulders.

11. 'You're my role model'

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Nowadays, most kids' role models seem to be people they barely know. From influencers to YouTubers, young kids are susceptible to toxic ideologies. This can explain why, according to a 2023 study, 62.9% of parents agreed on frequently monitoring their kids' social media.

While they do their best to monitor, kids will be influenced regardless. From school friends to partners, looking up to the wrong person is bound to happen. However, telling your parents they’re your role model gives them hope.

Kids don't have to think this, but if they truly feel it, it doesn't hurt to say it. As parents do their best to protect their kids from bad influences, knowing that their kids look up to them brings a huge relief.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.