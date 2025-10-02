If you don't do these 11 things for your parents now, you'll seriously regret it in 10 years

Even if you're busy with work and family responsibilities or navigating a rough patch with your family, making time to connect with your parents is incredibly important. Whether it's talking on the phone on a random weekday, inviting them over, or stopping by for a couple hours of quality time, if you don't do these things for your parents now, you'll seriously regret it in 10 years.

Of course, many adult children have created distance with their parents for good and healthy reasons, but for others, simply dealing with natural and preventable tension in their family dynamic, being intentional about quality time, connection, and gratitude can make all the difference.

1. Say 'yes' to quality time

Whether it's going over for Sunday dinner, picking up the phone, or staying overnight after hanging out at your parents' house, saying "yes" to quality time together is one of the things you'll seriously regret not doing in 10 years from now. Whether they're gone in a decade or your life is filled with more responsibilities and less time, make space for your parents now.

Of course, spending more time with parents as children promotes better well-being, but later in life, prioritizing this quality time can also help to relieve tension in a family dynamic and promote a more meaningful relationship.

2. Record their voice

According to a 2024 study, voice recordings, like a family audiobook, can be a positive tool for grieving the loss of a family member. It's also a comforting and nostalgic tool for adult children — whether they're adults or not — to have after they've grown apart from or lost their parents. That's why it's one of the things you should do with your parents now, or you're likely to regret it in 10 years.

Even if it's too difficult to listen to their voice after they've passed, it's comforting to know that you'll always have a snippet of their voice or a video of their mannerisms down the road.

3. Save sentimental items

Whether it's a grocery store receipt from a holiday meal or a greeting card from a birthday, keeping things for and with your parents can be a tradition that promotes better relationship health and general well-being down the road.

According to neuropsychologist Dr. Emma Lawrence, even making the time to send a greeting card can be powerful, boosting happiness and well-being for both the person writing it and the one receiving it. If you don't do these things for your parents now — whether it's taking the time to send them a card or keeping important ones tucked away somewhere — you'll seriously regret it in 10 years.

4. Ask questions that matter

Even though it's quite easy to fall into a routine with families and parents, focusing on "catching up" and indulging in small talk when spending time together, asking the questions that matter is one of the things that you should do with your parents now before it's too late.

Whether it's a question like "What was your biggest regret?" or "What do you hope I never forget?" take time for meaningful and deep conversations, while you still have the chance to pick their brains, soak up their advice and wisdom, and learn from their mistakes.

5. Make memories that mean something

While quality time and casual conversations are still powerful with parents in their own right, making memories that mean something is something you'll never regret doing in 10 years from now.

Plan them a surprise birthday party, take a weekend getaway somewhere they've always talked about wanting to go, watch their favorite movies together, or take photos that you know they'll never ask for but will always cherish. It's these seemingly small things that parents always do for their children that some people forget to return the favor later in life.

Before they're your parents, they're humans — with their own needs, fears, dreams, and passions. Don't overlook the exciting nature of powerful memories, photos, and quality time while they're still here.

6. Learn and make their recipes

Food is inherently intertwined with memories, quality time, and family relationships. Whether it's helping in the kitchen during the holidays or making a meal for your parents at home, it's these moments that are more profound than they feel in the moment.

"We retain those memories because we use all of our senses in the kitchen," family educator Lisa Hamblin argues. "Food is a big part of family celebrations, including birthdays and holidays, and people often think about the food that went along with the celebration and recall the positive memories created. For many people, food memories are the strongest associative memories we have."

If you don't do things like learning recipes or spending time in the kitchen with your family, you'll seriously regret it in 10 years — not just because you miss out on those memories, but because you won't have the chance to pass down their advice, knowledge, and wisdom down the road.

7. Say 'thank you'

According to a study from the Journal of Positive Psychology, saying "thank you" and regularly expressing gratitude often support parent-child relationships more than we believe. From boosting individual happiness to promoting stronger bonds, these seemingly small moments make a huge difference in your lives.

Even if it's thanking them for something small, like making a meal, or even something larger, like recognizing the sacrifices they made for you as a child, it's these moments of gratitude that evoke positive memories and make people feel valued, loved, and special.

8. Write them a handwritten letter

Many people overestimate the awkwardness of writing a handwritten letter and avoid gratitude expressions like this because of internal fears, but a study from Psychological Science argues that the benefits far outweigh any perceived consequences.

From making the person receiving the letter feel surprised, valued, and loved, to boosting self-esteem in the writer, there's no reason why you shouldn't be making time for this practice in your family relationships. Even if it's tucked inside a birthday card or a random letter in the mail during the week, if you don't do these things for your parents now, you'll seriously regret it in 10 years.

9. Make them proud while they're here

Whether it's following your dreams, leaning into the discomfort of change, or being open about your life, if you don't do these things for your parents now, you'll seriously regret it in 10 years. Yes, make time to spend with them, but don't let "sticking around" or "supporting" them keep you from making them proud with your own life choices, accomplishments, and dreams.

Everyone wants to feel valued and loved. Of course, hearing things like "we're so proud of you" as an adult child is powerful, but when you make your parents proud, it also gives them a second to reflect and appreciate their own lives.

10. Call them for no reason

When parents and adult children connect through more social avenues — from sending photos on Facebook to talking on the phone, and even grabbing a meal on the weekends — their relationship benefits.

So, make time to call your parents for no reason or send them a text when you're thinking about them — it means more than you can even imagine. Especially considering there's going to be a day for everyone where talking to your parents and connecting with them during everyday life isn't possible anymore, it's essential to make the most of this time while you still can.

11. Show an interest in their hobbies

Even if you're not interested in the same things or have a busy routine and life of your own, if you don't do these things for your parents now, you'll seriously regret it in 10 years.

Especially if you felt supported in chasing dreams and crafting new hobbies as a kid, spend time showing that same love, intention, and appreciation to your parents now. Go to their favorite restaurants with them, let them talk to you about their new hobbies at home, meet their friends — these are small moments that make a big difference.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.