Never Say These 10 Things To A Stay-At-Home Mom ... Ever

By Crystal Carder

Being a mother isn't easy, and there's no right way to do it.

Some women want to work full-time, while others want to stay home and raise their children.

Here are 10 things to never say to a stay-at-home mom ... ever:

1. "What do you do all day?"

Go ahead pay your daycare lady to watch your kid because that's her job. But let a kid stay at home with a mom and dad and it's what they do all day. Speaking from experience, it's a lot more than just watching kids.

2. "Of course you're fit, you have so much time on your hands."

Whether or not someone is a SAH mom or professional bodybuilder, being in shape takes lots of work and so do kids.

3. "You're so lucky you never have to worry about being sick; you can be lazy all the time."

Ha!, I tend to chuckle with that one too. Have you met my bosses? They stand a little over 3 feet tall and demand my time even when I am sick.

4. "My job is so stressful, you're lucky you don't have to deal with it."

Excuse me, have you ever been alone for 12 hours in a house with screaming, fighting toddlers who all demand your attention all at once? Let's talk stress.

5. "You're home all day and that's the best thing you can wear?"

Sorry if my leggings and jogging pants aren't up to your standards, but forgive me if I don't have time to look in the mirror after dressing, feeding, and cleaning 3 kids.

6. "My house is cleaner than yours."

Bravo! But I bet your house doesn't have kids running behind you, as you clean, tearing things back up either.

7. "Can you do…"

Let me stop you right there, just because I am home all day doesn’t mean I suddenly have time to run your errands. In reality, I'm lucky if I have time to pee alone.

8. "I don't have time to do that like you do."

Umm, no just no.

9. "Some of us actually work."

Is that what you tell your child’s daycare provider or teacher as they do the same things we SAH moms do but with your child?

10. "I can't afford it, being a stay-at-home mom is for the wealthy."

Being a SAH mom takes lots of sacrifices, in fact, I can’t even remember the last time I went out and bought myself something nice. So while you’re bragging about your new Coach purse and wallet, remember I’m choosing to be with my kids over having things.

Crystal Carder is a freelance writer, blogger, and former contributor to BlogHer.