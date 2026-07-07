Emotionally Weak People Usually Didn't Get Told No When They Did 8 Things As Kids

When a person is emotionally weak as an adult, most of their problems stem from childhood. Children who grew up with few boundaries or responsibilities were likely never told "no," so they never learned how to experience disappointment or deal with frustration.

Typically, this creates an entitled adult who lacks resilience or the ability to live as a well-rounded person. Unfortunately, the way children are raised impacts who they become, and because their parents let them get what they want, they grow into fragile people.

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Emotionally weak people were never told 'no' when they did these things as kids

1. Screamed in public

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Every child has screamed very loudly in public, and parents have had to deal with the tantrums. Sometimes, kids believe they are right when they are not, and feel like they have the right to talk back to their parents. Most times, a parent won't put up with this, but by letting their kid carry on making a scene, parents are robbing them of a good lesson.

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A parent should be telling their child to stop, not giving into whatever the child is demanding. This teaches kids delayed gratification. If they never learn it, the same behavior happens over and over again. Once they become an adult, they experience difficulty in their relationships, and likely don't understand what is acceptable to say to others.

2. Talked back

While it's normal for kids to talk back, it's up to their parents to nip it in the bud before it becomes a bigger issue. Kids want their independence and may express it in disrespectful ways, but parents are the adults here.

When kids are never told "no," and continue to talk this way to their parents or anyone else, it's setting an example of what they can get away with. Failing to stop the behavior teaches kids that when they're disrespectful, they get their way. And as adults, they may struggle with conflict-resolution and even forming connections at all.

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3. Quit activities as soon as they become difficult

As kids, it's important to try everything. Whether it's sports or something more artistic, kids should be exposed to all kinds of activities so they can figure out their interests. But sometimes, children will quit when things get hard.

Parents who allow their children to do this over and over again are forcing them to miss out on the personal growth that comes from doing difficult things. They won't develop the grit and resilience needed to survive adulthood.

4. Avoided responsibilities

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Chores are the worst, especially for children. However, it's important for children to learn a sense of responsibility in this way. According to pediatrician Shelly Vaziri Flais, "Sharing in the work of home chores becomes a lifelong habit and normalizes teamwork in maintaining a home. Boys and girls who help with daily tasks get a boost in self-esteem."

By giving their kids chores from a young age, parents are making it part of their routine, and they will likely carry those healthy habits into adulthood. These are valuable life skills a person needs, after all.

5. Blamed other people for their mistakes

Taking accountability is one of the most important life skills an adult should have. It allows them to keep relationships healthy and grow into a better person. Children should learn how to take responsibility for their actions because it teaches them empathy, too.

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It also teaches them the difference between a punishment and a consequence. While a punishment is meant to make someone feel guilty for their behavior, a consequence gives the opportunity to learn from those mistakes.

6. Expected praise constantly

Praise is important for a child's development, but offering that praise too much is damaging. This can lead to anxiety and undermine their confidence, and that carries over into adulthood.

As they grow up, when kids are constantly told that they're amazing and can't do anything wrong, it shows them that hard work is never needed. Even when they're doing the bare minimum, they expect recognition, creating a false sense of security and a lack of work ethic.

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7. Demanded screen time

For younger generations who grew up with their parents unwilling to say "no" to screen time, they've become emotionally weak people. Too much screen time for children creates behavioral problems, disrupting emotional regulation as well.

Kids can gain access to media that will alter their behaviors, so it's important for parents to keep their kids in check. When they're emotionally stunted because they haven't developed proper communication skills, it makes being an adult even harder.

8. Refused to spend time with family

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Children who are lucky enough to have family members they are close to tend to take that connection for granted. We learn our values and identity through our family members. And while no family is perfect, children should grow up with a good support system of people who mold them for the better.

Sometimes, kids don't feel like seeing family members, preferring to play or spend time learning new things. However, it's important that their parents encourage them to spend time with their family, rather than giving in and letting them get their way.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.