10 Things A Dentist Dad Who's 'Seen It All' Says He Never Lets His Kids Do

Dr. Mark Burhenne is both a dentist and a father, and claims to have "seen it all" through his experience as both. He drew from his combined wealth of knowledge and, in a recent TikTok, shared a list of things he never lets his kids do, encouraging other parents to follow suit.

Here are 10 things a dentist dad never lets his kids do:

1. Brush their teeth immediately after getting sick.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Brushing your teeth after vomiting is a commonly held practice. After all, you want to get that gross taste out of your mouth as soon as possible. But, it turns out that that’s not actually the best thing you can do for your teeth.

According to Delta Dental, vomiting exposes your teeth to stomach acid, which can be harmful. Brushing them while the stomach acid is present spreads it around so it covers an even greater area. Instead, try rinsing with water and baking soda and then brushing about half an hour later.

2. Go on trampolines (especially without netting).

Jumping on trampolines seems like a fun activity for kids, but it actually poses quite a few hidden dangers. The Mayo Clinic reported that over 800,000 children were injured on trampolines between the years 2009 and 2018.

Pediatric orthopedic surgeon Dr. William J. Shaughnessy admitted that netting does prevent the risk of injury by making it much more difficult to fall off. However, that still doesn’t mitigate the possibility of injury altogether. Jumping on the trampoline may be fun in most cases, but it can occasionally lead to tragic consequences that just aren’t worth it.

3. Jump in bounce houses with older kids.

Bounce houses are a lot like trampolines — they seem harmless, but they come with serious risks. Banner Health contributor Regan Olsson shared that the usually safe festival staples turn dangerous when kids of different sizes are involved.

“Bounce houses are designed with specific weight and age limits,” Olsson said. “Younger kids may get injured if older, bigger children are playing at the same time, as their movements can unintentionally knock over the smaller ones.” For these reasons, different age groups should take turns to keep everyone safe.

4. Chew on ice or pens.

Sahara Frost | Shutterstock

This point seemed to be one that quite a few TikTok commenters were guilty of. Still, as a dentist, Burhenne said you should not let your kids chew things like ice or pens.

Colgate backed Burhenne up, noting that chewing on ice can damage teeth and enamel, making you more susceptible to decay and cavities. Even dental work you’ve already had done, like fillings, can be damaged by chewing ice. While it can be tempting to chomp down on something as a distraction or a way to relieve stress, it really isn’t worth it.

5. Not use a mouth guard while playing sports.

Wearing a mouth guard is not a step you want to skip when playing sports. According to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, mouth guards protect teeth in a variety of ways. They can prevent you from chipping a tooth, knocking a tooth out, or a tooth ending up in the wrong position.

The Hospital said that these injuries can be “easily prevented” by taking the proper precautions and wearing a mouth guard. It might not be the most fun or comfortable thing to do, but it’s recommended by the American Dental Association, and it might just save your teeth.

6. Use their teeth as scissors to rip open packages.

When you don’t have any actual scissors on hand, it can be tempting to use your teeth as a replacement. This can be very dangerous, though. Brookwood Dental Associates noted that it’s possible to chip a tooth or even cut your gums on packaging.

While it’s understandable that you would want to get to whatever is inside, it’s important to take good care of your teeth. The same goes for any other scissor-like situations where your teeth could be used as an alternative.

7. Consume sugary drinks like soda or juice.

Ann in the uk | Shutterstock

It’s not surprising that a dentist would encourage his kids to stay away from these kinds of sugar-filled drinks. Soda, Gatorade, and juice are all bad when it comes to enamel corrosion, Hillsdale Dental Care said. In fact, a University of Iowa study proved that Gatorade was the most harmful drink of the bunch, which is disappointing since it’s often considered a healthier option.

8. Eat gummy vitamins.

This one may seem surprising as vitamins are supposed to benefit your health. However, taking them in gummy form might not be the best choice. For many, they are a desirable alternative to pills, but they can damage your teeth.

Experts from Tufts University shared that the stickiness of gummy vitamins can pose a problem for both teeth and gums. Additionally, the amount of sugar in gummies makes them comparable to candy. They may be cute and come in fun flavors, but those gummies can have serious consequences.

9. Drink from a sippy cup.

Ekaterina Pokrovsky | Shutterstock

Sippy cups are a normal part of life for many kids, yet some advocates like Burhenne think they shouldn’t be. WebMD’s Dayva Segal noted that drinking from a sippy cup can make it more difficult to develop the skills needed to swallow properly, as well as causing lisps through tongue thrust.

Unsurprisingly, they also have dental health implications. Tongue thrust can change a child’s bite pattern, creating a need for braces. Sippy cups can also just allow sugary liquids to stay on teeth too long and cause cavities.

10. Eat Goldfish or Annie’s bunny crackers.

Kids love Goldfish, right? Hey, even some adults would admit to enjoying the addictive snack crackers. But, just like so many other things, they can be bad for your teeth.

Speaking with Delish’s Brittany Anas, pediatric dentist Dr. Jonelle Anamelechi explained that "carbs can turn into sugars, and when paired with bacteria in the mouth, can cause cavities. The leftovers from the crackers can get stuck in between where the gums and tooth meet, in the grooves of the teeth, and in between them, which makes it really hard to reach with a toothbrush." Although they may be tasty, it’s best to stay away from them.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.