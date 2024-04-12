Mom Upset That Her Dentist Told Her To Wean Her Baby Because Breastfeeding Was Causing Cavities

A mom admitted that she's extremely upset after hearing the advice her dentist gave her regarding how often she breastfeeds her baby.

In a TikTok video, Louisa Cash questioned if it was normal for medical professionals to give mothers advice on the best time for them to start weaning their babies. She pointed out that nursing is a personal journey, and mothers should be left to decide when it's the right time to stop and switch to bottles and sippy cups.

Cash was upset after her dentist told her to wean her baby because breastfeeding was causing cavities.

"Is it normal that dentist's offices are telling moms when to wean their kids?" Louisa inquired. She explained that she never tries to be one of those moms who raise a fuss or get upset at the doctor's office and tries to fly under the radar and go with the flow as much as possible.

However, during a recent trip to the dentist, Cash was told that breastfeeding was causing her child to develop cavities. She understood that it is possible for nursing to cause tooth issues for children and that sometimes, moms need to stop altogether to protect their kids' teeth, but she argued that it should be at the mother's discretion — not the urging of a dentist.

According to a study published in the journal Pediatrics, children who are breastfed for two years or longer are more likely to have dental cavities. The study also found that breastfeeding between 12 and 23 months did not increase the risk of cavities.

"There are some reasons to explain such an association," Dr. Karen Peres, lead author of the study, told CNN. "First, children who are exposed to breast-feeding beyond 24 months are usually those breastfed on demand and at night. Second, higher frequency of breastfeeding and nocturnal breastfeeding on demand makes it very difficult to clean teeth in this specific period."

The issue for Cash was that her dentist specifically ordered her to start weaning her child since he was over the age of 1, but she felt that she should have the choice of doing it when she was ready instead of being told.

"I tried to brush it off as general advice, but it's been bothering me because nursing is such a personal journey. I thought moms chose when it was time to wean their kids, but it's being told to us," she remarked.

Cash explained that it's a medical professional's job to 'provide information,' not force mothers to change their routines.

In a follow-up video, Cash responded to negative comments she received, claiming that she was putting her baby's hygiene in harm's way by not listening to the advice of her dentist and starting the weaning process. Defending her opinion, Cash pointed out that it's a hygienist's job to offer other suggestions instead of jumping to completely weaning off her child.

"Perhaps suggest that breast milk could be leading to cavities, and then the mom would do what they believed is right for their child based on that information," Cash said. "We are given medical advice, we take that, and we think it through."

She clarified that there are two ways to do it. The first is to bluntly tell a mom that she needs to wean her baby. The second is to explain to moms that breast milk sitting on their teeth overnight causes cavities, so make sure you wipe or brush their teeth between feedings. Louisa also addressed the comments she received about it being weird that a child over the age of 2 is still being breastfed.

According to WebMD, breastfeeding is an integral part of the relationship between mother and child. Experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend breastfeeding for at least two years or even longer when possible.

"I draw the line at being told to do better; I draw the line at people telling me that I'm neglecting or abusing my child because I'm breastfeeding him," Cash argued. "We do not want our kids to have cavities. We will not be doing the same exact things if they are leading to cavities."

She pointed out that it was her child's first appointment with his dentist, and there was no possible way that she could've known that he was having teeth issues.

Cash shouldn't be mom-shamed for feeling upset about the dentist's advice because everyone's parenting journey is different, and it should be more than okay for her to feel that way. She clearly wants all of her children to be healthy and isn't talking down on the advice given to her by the dentist. Still, breastfeeding is a personal decision, and being told you need to stop abruptly can be a hurtful thing to hear and comprehend.

Instead of shaming her, it's important to understand her perspective and support her choices as a mom instead of dismissing her feelings as invalid and accusing her of being a terrible parent. Nowhere in her videos did she say that she wasn't going to listen to the advice of a hygienist regarding the health of her child's teeth.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.