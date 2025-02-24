Parents Who Raise The Healthiest Kids Always Teach These 7 Old-Fashioned Lessons

Who doesn’t want to raise a healthy child? All parents I've seen want their children to be healthy and happy. Sounds simple ... or does it? When you have a child, you have a dream. You have a picture of what life will be like for you and your family.

After a while, reality sets in. You realize the dream has changed. You need to make sure the baby is fed, has a clean diaper, and has enough rest. This goes on for a while. The next thing you know, your child is running around the house.

Advertisement

Some of these old-fashioned lessons are about making sure they get to school, have good friends, eat well, and get invited on play dates, but they all have one core purpose behind them: to raise healthy kids: emotionally, physically, and mentally.

Parents who raise the healthiest kids always teach these old-fashioned lessons:

1. 'Live each day as if it were your last'

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Screen time eats up a lot of time during the day. I know your children love it, but you need to minimize it. Start to plan activities that replace screen time. When your children get home from school, take them to the park or on a short hike.

Plans activities on the weekend. You could enroll them in baseball, basketball, soccer, or any other sport or activity they like.

Advertisement

2. 'You are what you eat'

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

I’m sure you know that healthy meals don’t magically appear on the table. If fast food is a staple in your house, you want to change that. More and more research shows that fast food can lead to obesity and even ADHD.

Start planning your family meals. Prepare food on the weekend that you can heat up during the week. Cut up fresh fruits and vegetables, so they are easily accessible.

Add a hummus dip for dipping. Kids love to dip. Replace the cookie jar with fresh fruit. Find recipes that are easy to prepare or look for 30-minute meals.

Positive and engaging food experiences during childhood can lead to healthier eating habits later in life by fostering a positive relationship with food, encouraging food exploration, and promoting better dietary choices.

A 2023 study published by Frontiers in Psychology explained that this is achieved through strategies like involving children in food preparation, using creative presentation, and making mealtimes enjoyable social events.

Advertisement

3. 'Count your sheep'

cottonbro studio / Pexels

Sleep is very important. When your child doesn’t have enough sleep, it can cause many problems.

They will have a hard time focusing. They are easily irritated. It can slow down their metabolism.

Make sure they are in a quiet, dark room when they are sleeping. This will help your child relax and fall asleep easily.

Advertisement

4. 'All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy'

fizkes / Shutterstock

Play with your child. This is their language. Get down at their level and have fun with your child.

You can play a game or paint. Go outside and play tag with your child. Start some traditions for having fun together.

Take a yoga class together on Saturday morning or go for a bike ride. Be adventuresome and visit new places together. When you are having fun with your child, they will feel more connected to you.

This fosters strong parent-child bonds, positively impacts children's emotional and social development, enhances their self-esteem, and can even contribute to better mental health outcomes for both parents and children.

2021 research explained that this is mainly due to the role of play in cognitive, social, and emotional learning, with quality playtime serving as a key avenue for connection and positive reinforcement.

Advertisement

5. 'Practice what you preach'

Rido / Shutterstock

Children learn by watching you. How healthy do you eat? Are you getting enough rest? Do you make time for fun?

Children have their eyes on you more often than you think. This doesn’t mean you have to be perfect. Just take good care of yourself and enjoy your time with your family.

Advertisement

6. 'Cheer the good'

Yuri A / Shutterstock

It’s easy to get caught up in what your child is doing wrong. I want you to catch your child doing something right. Make sure to compliment them for it.

Let your child know how much you appreciate that he shared his pencils with his brother. The more you notice the good stuff, the more it will happen. Parents actively cheering for their children significantly impacts their self-esteem, motivation, and overall performance, especially in sports or academics.

A study published in the Psychology of Sport and Exercise concluded that parents provide strong support and validation, increasing enjoyment and persistence in challenging situations. Lack of parental support or excessive pressure can adversely affect a child's motivation and well-being.

Advertisement

7. 'Treat others like you would like to be treated'

Emma Bauso / Pexels

When your child has too many rules, they can shut down. Start with a few simple rules and stick with them. Start with the Golden Rule: Treat others like you would like to be treated.

This lets your child know what you expect from them. It also lets them know there is a consequence for not following the rules.

Don’t beat yourself up when you mistake. All good parents make mistakes. What’s important is that you learn from them.

This also lets your child know it’s alright to make mistakes. Nobody expects you to be the perfect parent. What’s important, is that you do the best you can.

Lianne Avila is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist. She is dedicated to helping couples and has completed Levels 1, 2, and 3 at The Gottman Institute.