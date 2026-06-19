9 Things Boomers Learned As Kids That Made Adult Life A Whole Lot Easier

Despite being the bane of boomer children’s existence, the life lessons they were taught truly set them up for success.

The need for many of the practical lessons those kids learned out of necessity has gradually been replaced by technological aids, but gaining these kinds of experiences long before adulthood was a huge confidence builder that kids of today could also benefit from. They weren't always fun at the time, but they taught patience and self-sufficiency in ways that still pay off for them decades later.

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Looking back, many boomers would argue that these simple childhood lessons became some of the most valuable tools they ever picked up.

Learning these things as kids made adult life much easier for boomers than it will be for younger generations

1. Life is unfair

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Life is unfair for everyone. The happiest, most successful people accept that there will always be some element of uncertainty to their routines and things they can’t control.

Boomers learned early to focus only on what they could control, a skill that has been shown to lower stress levels. Whether they were working after school or doing their chores without complaining, boomers put more stock in what they could do to make the most of their lives than in trying to change their circumstances in ways that wouldn't have been possible.

2. You’re in the driver’s seat of your own life

Kids born in the 40s, 50s, and early 60s learn not to blame others for their mistakes and to take ownership of their circumstances. Not only did they often handle many obligations at home and within the family on their own, but they grew up in a time when working hard wasn’t a choice but an obligation. They became resilient and self-reliant as a result, fueling their signature work ethic.

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Boomers’ idea of resilience was much different than young people’s today. They believed their grit came from endurance, usually with the trade-off of vulnerability and emotional expression. They developed a sense of toughness that relied on pushing away the kind of complex emotions that throw young people off course today.

3. Fix things before replacing them

Instead of opting for convenience and spending money right off the bat, boomers were taught to try fixing things before replacing them. This set a frugal tone for how they managed household appliances, cars, tools, and other items as adults.

This lesson translated to their relationships as well. Instead of tossing a relationship aside and walking away when it seemed easier than putting in real effort, boomers were taught to lean into the challenge. They were taught that quality relationships and belongings alike were worth investing in, rather than things that should be easily disposed of.

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4. The value of a dollar

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Whether they needed to save their own money to buy a special toy or piece of clothing, or to work to help support the household, boomer kids learned the value of a dollar quickly. Given the financial circumstances they grew up within, many became frugal as adults.

Compared to Gen Z, who feel like they could never save for a big investment like a house, boomers were optimistic as they planned their futures. Saving money to buy a house or build a savings account was more than feasible for them when they were young and just starting their families, so they made sure to set aside whatever they could for a rainy day and stick to a strict budget.

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5. How to connect with someone in person

Many baby boomers grew up in an era when children spent more time interacting face-to-face with neighbors, extended family members, teachers, and people in their community. They were often expected to greet adults politely, make eye contact, write thank-you notes, answer the family telephone, and carry on conversations with people of all ages. Those everyday expectations gave many Boomers frequent opportunities to practice social skills long before they entered the workforce.

While younger generations have developed their own strengths, particularly in digital communication and technology, many have had fewer opportunities to build the same level of face-to-face confidence simply because so much of modern life now happens through screens. As a result, interpersonal skills that once developed naturally through daily life have become something many young adults are scared of and have to learn more intentionally later on.

6. Making do with what they had

Growing up in a scarcity culture, it’s no surprise that people in older generations are often the most resourceful today. They didn’t have DoorDash when they ran out of a certain ingredient, or their phones to entertain them when they were bored. They had to figure things out, without even a search engine to give them ideas and tutorials for how.

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While young people today are growing up more entitled due to an abundance of convenience, boomers learned to provide for themselves through their own critical thinking and resilience. Their work ethic is shaped by a do-it-yourself attitude, even when their resources and knowledge were lacking.

7. Doing things without complaining

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From chores around the house to difficult homework assignments, boomers were parented by a “you do it, and you don’t complain” mindset. These parents are the same ones who also brought you “you get what you get, and you don’t throw a fit."

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While it might’ve been annoying for kids at young ages, this parenting style taught self-reliance in a unique way. It also taught kids how to get things done without completely spiraling or making themselves miserable. Complaining often only brings out the negativity in our lives, which is why taking action will almost always be the more successful path.

8. Balancing family time and work

While we often associate the boomer generation with the early days of hustle culture, there’s no pushing back against their core value of family bonds and time. They care most about their families and being there for their family members, while also being deeply invested in earning money and honoring company loyalty.

Yes, they might adopt misguided ideas of duty in the workplace and show loyalty to companies that don’t deserve it, but they also prioritize their families, even if that means sacrificing their own time to be providers.

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9. Consistency matters

From showing up for friends when it was inconvenient to investing in their families' daily chores, boomers learned the value of consistency early on. In an era where stability often comes from being consistent in relationships and with our healthy habits, they’re set up for success.

Even if it’s simply refusing to cancel on social plans at the last minute because they don’t feel like it, as so many Gen Zers tend to do nowadays, they show up when it matters.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.