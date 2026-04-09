Our relationship with our parents can change over the years. When we were kids, they were likely the center of our universe. As we got older, we may have become more distant. Many people go through a rebellious phase where they thought they knew better than others did. After becoming adults, they may realize that their parents were right all along.

Hopefully, when you look back at everything your parents did for you, you understand how much you respect them. Now that you understand their decision-making process, you may even grow closer to them, as adult children who truly respect their parents tend to do several sweet things in an effort to thank them for everything they've done.

Here are 11 sweet things adult children do when they truly respect their parents

1. They call often

Syda Productions via Canva

Have you ever watched a movie where a parent asks their adult child to call more? Or the character would dodge every call from their mother? People who have a healthy bond with their parents do the opposite. When they respect them, they show up for them. Often, they want to talk to them. They’re happy to keep them in the loop about their lives.

Sometimes, parents nag their children to call home, just like we see in pop culture. However, respectful adult children are often naturally drawn to talking to their parents. They may even call them a little too often.

Advertisement

2. They visit as often as they can

JackF from Getty Images via Canva

When we move out of our family homes, it’s not always close by. While our parents may miss us, it isn’t always easy to pop over for a visit. Even if distance isn’t a factor, life is hectic. Whether you’re juggling a stressful job or a family of your own, visiting your parents may fall to the bottom of your to-do list. We can get caught up in our own issues that we forget about making time for the people who raised us.

Those who truly respect their parents likely want to spend time with them. They know the importance of visiting them. Not only does it make their parents’ day, but it also makes their own. People view spending time with their family as one of the most important things they can do. It’s no surprise that those with positive parental relationships value this time together.

Advertisement

3. They show gratitude

Igor Alecsander from Getty Images via Canva

A little bit of gratitude goes a long way. When we think about it, our parents did a lot for us. From working hard to keep food on the table to juggling those late-night homework meltdowns, they were always there. It can make their day when you show them a bit of appreciation. Being thankful for everything their parents did for them comes naturally to people who truly respect them. They likely show them gratitude often.

Being a parent can feel like a thankless job. Let’s be honest, we have all been guilty of taking our parents’ efforts for granted. Showing them how much you appreciate them can go a long way. It’s something sweet adult children may do when they respect their parents.

Advertisement

4. They ask for their parents’ opinions

twinsterphoto via Canva

Some people may think of asking their parents for advice and recoil. Growing up, our parents were constantly giving us their two cents. From what we wore to the friends we kept, they weren't afraid to tell us exactly how they felt. Likely, you wanted to run far, far away from the thoughts of their parents. When adult children fully respect their parents, they may value their opinions more than the average person would.

Parental influence can mean more to some children than others. As they get older, they may continue to seek their parents' advice. It’s a sweet way to show they respect their parents and their thoughts.

Advertisement

5. They include them in their lives

skynesher from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Growing up, our parents are usually the number one influence in our lives. It can be hard to shake that as we get older. As a result, people who don't respect their parents may try to distance themselves from them.

Those who truly respect their mother and father, on the other hand, want to maintain a close relationship with them. To do so, they will include their parents in their lives as much as possible, keeping them updated on their major life events and everyday activities alike.

Whether they've gotten the promotion they’ve been striving for or want to share how well (or not) the grandkids are doing, people who deeply respect their parents make sure to let them know what's going on.

Advertisement

6. They appreciate the parenting decisions they made

Monkey Business Images via Canva

We can all be hard on our parents at times. It’s easy to be critical about the decisions they made when we were children. We might think we’d have handled things differently or better. It takes maturity to understand that our parents did the best they could for us. Adult children who deeply respect their parents understand this. They appreciate the decisions they made along the way.

“The relationship between parents and adult children often suffers when validation is perceived as a one-way street. Adult children should also recognize the positive contributions made by, and the challenges faced by, their aging parents,” says Jeffrey Bernstein, Ph.D., for Psychology Today.

Advertisement

7. They turn to them for support

skynesher from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Research has found that 31% of young adults, ranging from 18 to 34, rely heavily on their parents for support. Whether they’re seeking advice before making decisions or sharing their day, this demographic enjoys confiding in their parents. When there is mutual respect, connecting with their parents is something important. It’s a sweet thing that sets them apart from those who do not respect their parents. They value their advice.

Support from our parents can be comforting. It’s not always easy to turn to your parents. However, people who greatly respect their parents usually find it easy, which is a sign of a special bond they share.

Advertisement

8. They support their parents in return

studioroman via Canva

Growing up, we may see our parents as invincible. They were always there for us. Unknowingly, they were likely dealing with things we had no idea they were enduring. Now that we’re adults, they may be more willing to fill us in on what they’re going through. When adult children truly respect their parents, they want to support them the same way they supported them.

As we get older, it might be more important than ever to support our parents. With age, they may need us more than they convey. When parents and adult children have a loving, respectful relationship, being there for one another comes easily.

Advertisement

9. They accept them for who they are

Monkey Business Images via Canva

When you were a kid, did you ever wish your parents were different? Maybe you wanted them to be more like a friend's parent. Or, you wish they were less strict. Whatever the situation, you may not have fully accepted them for who they are. Likely, you were somewhat embarrassed by them. With age, we learn that our parents were not as cringeworthy as we made them out to be. In fact, we may like them on a deeper level as we get older.

When there is true respect between adult children and their parents, they learn to accept them for who they are. They appreciate their personalities and the abilities they brought into their lives. It’s easier to be less judgmental when there are fewer hormones involved.

Advertisement

10. They express their love

Monkey Business Images via Canva

It can feel awkward to express love. Even in romantic relationships, it may be overwhelming. Growing up, you likely tried to hide your love from your parents. It was cooler to pretend like you didn’t like them during those turbulent teenage years. With age comes maturity. Now, it’s probably easier to express love to your parents. In fact, you may even get sentimental about it.

Do you love giving your parents thoughtful, even cheesy, gifts for their birthday or Christmas? You likely respect them greatly. You want them to know how much you love them, and it shows in your daily behavior.

Advertisement

11. They give back to them

WICHAYADA SUWANNACHUN's Images via Canva

When I got my first job, I was most excited to buy something nice for my parents. I wanted to treat them to something special, the first holiday season I had a little bit of cash in my pocket. Of course, I could never give back the sacrifices they made for me. A little gift isn’t going to go far when someone has dedicated their whole life to raising you. However, it felt like a kind way to show appreciation.

People who maintain a respectful relationship with their parents as adults likely want to give back to them. Whether it’s through thoughtful gifts or paying their bills when they have the extra money, some adult children go out of their way to show how much they care.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.