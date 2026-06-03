When kids grow up and have kids of their own, it can be easy to get frustrated with their parents for wanting to be involved in every little aspect of their new grandbabies' lives. Hopefully, they appreciate that not everyone is fortunate enough to have parents who are available to help them and be there for their grandchildren, but when their every parenting choice seems questioned, it's easy to feel undermined or not good enough.

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What these parents might not consider enough is that while grandparents often get credit for the fun parts of family life, like extra cookies and relaxed rules, their impact on a child's life can run much deeper than that, and when it does, the whole family benefits. When grandparents are actively involved in the lives of their grandkids, they become an invaluable source of love and encouragement that those kids can lean on as they grow.

Many of us still remember a super-involved grandparent who made us feel understood or unconditionally accepted. Those relationships provided something unique that stood apart from and greatly complemented what our parents brought to the table.

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Super-involved grandparents benefit the lives of their grandkids in 9 sweet ways

1. They create a safe space

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Children often benefit from the safety and stability that their grandparents provide. Beyond helping supervise and care for them, grandparents can become a trusted refuge during difficult moments. When a child is struggling with a problem at school or simply needs advice from someone outside their immediate household, a grandparent can offer a listening ear without the same emotional dynamics that sometimes exist between parents and children.

That role can be especially valuable as kids get older and begin seeking different perspectives. Grandparents often bring a level of patience and life experience that helps children feel understood rather than judged. Knowing there is another adult in their corner that they trust and can talk to openly creates a powerful sense of emotional security. Those conversations and moments of support can become a lasting source of confidence and comfort throughout childhood and beyond.

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2. They help them develop greater resilience

Having multiple supportive relationships within a family can help children develop stronger emotional resilience and a greater sense of security. According to a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, children who have close relationships with their grandparents tend to experience greater emotional well-being and life satisfaction as they grow older.

Part of what makes grandparents so influential is the unique role they play. Unlike parents, who are often balancing the daily responsibilities of raising a child, grandparents frequently have more time and emotional space to simply be present. That can create opportunities for deeper conversations, shared experiences, and the passing down of family stories and values.

In many cases, children feel comfortable opening up to their grandparents in ways they might not with anyone else, making those relationships an important source of confidence, perspective, and emotional support.

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3. They pass down traditions

A 2025 study suggests that grandparents play an important role in passing down family traditions and values from one generation to the next. They help children develop a stronger sense of where they come from and how they fit into their family's larger story. Those lessons often stay with grandchildren long after the details of a particular event or tradition have faded from memory.

Especially when they are super involved in their grandkids' lives, their influence frequently extends beyond their role as family historian. Grandparents help shape a child's outlook on life by encouraging their interests and offering perspective at important milestones.

Because they've lived through different challenges and experiences, their advice often carries a unique weight. For many children, having a grandparent who believes in them and reminds them of what's important provides a lasting source of confidence, purpose, and connection.

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4. They bring a different perspective

Especially if they’re spending most of their time with other kids from school or their parents, a grandchild’s conversations and interactions with their grandparents may bring a new kind of perspective. They serve as a reminder of aging, but they also broaden kids' perspectives, knowledge, and lives, changing how they navigate life on their own terms.

When they’re with their grandparents instead of the parents they spend every single day with, they get a new framework through which to think and behave. It shakes things up for the better.

Much of a child's world is naturally shaped by parents, teachers, classmates, and peers of their own age. Grandparents bring a different viewpoint shaped by decades of life experience. That broader perspective can help children develop a more well-rounded understanding of the world.

5. They teach kids to slow down

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Patience and delayed gratification are slowly disappearing with younger generations today, which is why a model for simple, intentional lifestyles is needed more than ever.

Usually, that’s where wonderful grandparents come in. They’re experiencing a different kind of time perception as they age, so they’re able to offer their grandkids practice with slowing down and appreciating every passing moment. They may still have busy lives, but they teach their grandkids to appreciate the small things and to love experiences in ways that young people now often overlook in search of stimulation and excitement.

6. They create a buffer against stress and hardship

Good grandparents, who are involved with their adult children and grandkids, tend to boost resilience for everyone, according to a 2025 study. Not only do they relieve burdens and parenting stress for parents, especially mothers, but they also strengthen families and boost their grandkids’ resilience along the way.

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Even when they’re facing hardship or burdens of their own, simply showing up for their families and playing some kind of role in parenting offers everyone a boost of encouragement and strength.

7. They foster more empathetic kids

According to a 2021 study, the most involved grandparents are often the most emotionally empathetic. They’re putting a lot of effort into not only caring for and showing up for their grandchildren but also into understanding what they’re going through and supporting them.

That’s why it’s no surprise that their grandkids often end up more thoughtful, emotionally strong, and empathetic adults later in life. Empathy is something kids learn from their parents and grandparents. They watch the modeled behavior of these adults at home, and it becomes a natural part of who they are.

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8. They can be a healthy model of aging

Despite the many negative stigmas young people believe about aging, healthy, engaged grandparents can offer a different perspective. Especially if they’re modeling confidence and healthy aging behaviors, they remind their kids of the privileges of getting older and that there’s nothing to be afraid of.

Their grandkids can focus on building skills, living in the present moment, and accepting themselves as adults, even after their grandparents are gone, because they’ve been taught not to fear aging or seek youth to avoid it.

9. They encourage kids in school

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Even if they’re held to unrealistic expectations by parents at home, many kids with supportive grandparents find guidance during this quality time. They are encouraged, rather than judged, and can ask questions or seek support without fear.

Kids achieve better academic outcomes with support from both their parents and grandparents, so if they’re receiving both, they’re more likely to find success.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.