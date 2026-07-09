People Who Are Truly Comfortable Being Themselves Had Parents Who Likely Did 9 Special Things

Some people just seem to have an innate sense of confidence. They know who they are, and they're not afraid to show it no matter who they're with. They're comfortable being in their own skin, and they openly embrace both their strengths and their imperfections.

While personality can be shaped by many factors, childhood experiences likely play a significant role in developing this level of self-assurance. Parents don't have to be perfect to raise secure children, but certain habits help create an environment where they can truly flourish.

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People who grew up feeling truly comfortable being themselves had parents who likely did 9 special things for them:

1. They allowed personality development

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One of the greatest gifts a parent can give a child is the freedom to figure out who they are without external pressure to become someone else. Children who feel accepted for their natural self, including their interests and temperament, develop a much stronger sense of self that they carry into adulthood.

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This doesn't mean that parents should never guide their child or encourage growth. It just means that they recognize the difference between helping their child grow into their best self and manipulating them to meet others' expectations. This child learns that they can be themselves and still be loved.

2. They validated emotions

Kids learn how to understand their emotions by watching how the adults around them react to various situations. Parents who validate their children's emotions teach them that having feelings is a normal part of being human, not something to hide or suppress.

Now, validation doesn't equal agreeing with or allowing every behavior. It's acknowledging the underlying emotion and teaching children how to respond in an appropriate way. Sadness, frustration, fear, and anger are temporary emotions kids might experience, not permanent flaws that make them difficult or unworthy.

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3. They encouraged age-appropriate independence

Giving kids opportunities to make decisions early on encourages them to take control of small parts of their life. Of course, they don't always know what's best for them, but it's helpful to have practice with figuring things out while guidance and support are still readily available. They can take healthy risks and see what the consequences are without it heavily impacting their life.

A young child might be able to choose their own outfit or decide how to organize a craft project, while an older child can take on some household responsibilities and start managing their allowance. Parents who do this are sending the message that they're trusting kids to learn and make mistakes, and that it's okay to do so.

4. They praised effort over achievement

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Children who grow into adults with a strong sense of self know that their value isn't tied only to what they accomplish in life. Focusing on effort and persistence shows kids that outside approval isn't always necessary for progress.

Celebrating positive outcomes like getting top grades or winning a competition is great, but that's not the only thing worth recognition. They learn that they're not incapable because they're successful; they're capable because they're willing to continue learning and growing, even in the face of adversity.

5. They modeled authenticity themselves

Children are always watching what their parents do and say, and it's a big part of how they come to understand the world as they grow up. Therefore, one of the most beneficial things a parent can do is to act how they want their child to.

Maintaining healthy boundaries and expressing opinions respectfully demonstrates an important lesson: you do not have to change who you are to be accepted. Children observe that being liked by everyone isn't as important as living a genuine and meaningful life.

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6. They respected boundaries

Even in small, everyday moments, adults who can express themselves usually had their thoughts, feelings, and opinions taken seriously in childhood. Their parents taught them that their needs matter and that they have the right to communicate if something makes them uncomfortable.

It shows up in many ways, like allowing a child to forgo hugging a relative when they don't want to be touched, or letting them have some privacy as they get older. However, this only works if parents are still setting rules and providing structure. It's not having free rein to do what they want, but rather giving them the patience to honor their own preferences and limits.

7. They were consistently affectionate

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Love was dependable for people who are confident in their own skin. Their parents never made affection seem like something they had to earn by being successful or well-behaved all the time. They were valued simply for being themselves.

These small moments of affection, whether it be spending time together or a long hug after a hard day, help children develop a sense of emotional security. They know they have a safe place to return to even when life gets challenging, and that affects the decisions they make as adults.

8. They celebrated individuality

Adults who accept themselves fully never had to compete to raise their self-esteem. Their parents never criticized or compared them to others. They were more interested in helping their kids understand their own potential as a unique individual.

Not every preference or interest has to last forever, but if it's important to a child, then it's worth exploring. Being different doesn't need correcting, and their value doesn't come from how they compare to other children.

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9. They created a safe space at home

Home was always a place for acceptance and safety for people who embrace their authentic selves. They never feared being mocked or judged, and honesty was welcomed. There were still disagreements, but overall it was somewhere they could remain genuine.

As children grow and begin to form their identities and personalities, this safety is especially important. When everything else is changing, having one constant makes a world of difference.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.