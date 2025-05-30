Parenting is idealized as a fulfilling experience, but the reality for some fathers is a lot more complicated when he is actively struggling in the role. Not every father embraces fatherhood with enthusiasm. Some harbor feelings of resentment and detachment that their children begin to notice through interactions that are actually signs of being raised by a dad who secretly didn't like being one.

Many dads may not have been able to show up due to feelings of inadequacy and pressure from societal expectations. They may have wanted to be somewhere else rather than spend time with their families. Others even left their families behind. Unfortunately, their children are the ones who feel the brunt of the blow in these decisions. All of these hidden emotions and actions can leave lasting impressions that become clearer as time passes.

Here are 11 signs you were raised by a dad who secretly didn't like being a dad

1. He was always emotionally unavailable

Due to societal norms, fathers may hold back on showing affection and vulnerability towards their children. People sometimes forget that this emotional detachment can be a generational trauma that is also passed down to them by their fathers or grandfathers. For many children, they grow up feeling like the bond between them and their father never fully developed the way it was supposed to.

When the bond between father and child is compromised at an early age, it can cause serious behavioral problems in the child. A study published in the New Directions for Child and Adolescent Development found that attachment insecurity in father and child dynamics could create external behaviors like aggression and internal behaviors like depression in their children. Without proper therapy, fathers and their children will continue these cycles of emotional unavailability and depression to the next generation.

2. He rarely participated in your life

When a father is noticeably missing from his child's life, he can miss a lot of milestones like graduations and birthdays. In their formative years, children face many challenges that require guidance that only a father can give them. An absent father also plays a significant role in a child’s mental well-being.

As Blake Griffin Edwards, LMFT, explains, children with involved fathers tend to have better emotional security, which helps them cope with stress and can reduce anxiety and depression. Edwards also notes that 21% of children in the U.S. live without their fathers. However, even if the father is not present within the home, having regular contact with him can have positive effects on you.

3. He seemed resentful of family time

Children who notice a father actively avoiding quality time with them will see it as a rejection. A study from Romania found that children who experienced parental rejection or neglect reported higher levels of guilt and shame. The precious moments that should create emotional stability become a source of confusion. As adults, you are left wondering why he couldn't stay in a room with his family for a long period.

This lingering absence shapes our self-worth, which continues to haunt us well into adulthood. Instead of feeling secure and valued, you feel as if you are unworthy of their love. You begin to wonder if only you were better than maybe they would have stayed. This later distorts your relationships as an adult, where you constantly seek validation from other people. The validation that your father never gave to you.

4. He had a short fuse around you

As a child, having a father with a short fuse meant that his emotions often got intense and unpredictable. Shouting or throwing things was a normal instance in your home, and you found yourself on edge from the moment you woke up in the morning. Small mistakes would lead to outbursts, which made it difficult for you to relax and instead put you in a fight-or-flight mode.

Violent fathers who engage in domestic violence in the home have higher levels of depression and hostility compared to non-violent fathers. A study published in Child Abuse & Neglect found that a father's depression, hostility, and coparenting difficulties contributed to their children having more emotional and behavioral problems. Had these fathers sought help for their own behavioral issues, then many of these traumatic experiences could have been avoided.

5. He delegated all parenting to your mom

Handing over responsibilities to the mother is what dads normally do in society. This could be out of fear of not knowing what they are doing, or simply because they truly believe in gender-based norms. This kind of dynamic often left mothers overburdened and exhausted while fathers worked outside of the home. To young children, it will cross their minds at some point as to why their father isn't around as much as their mother is.

When dads do participate in child rearing, they often complain about it. A survey conducted by Parents found that 59% of dads say that they do more childcare and parenting than they are given credit for. What's fascinating about society is that when they are out in public with their children, strangers do praise them for being involved much more than mothers are. Looking back at your childhood, it gets hard to ignore the fact that he simply didn't enjoy the responsibilities of fatherhood.

6. He often talked about what he gave up

When a father talks about all of the things he missed out on doing before you came along, then it can be taken as a sign of regret. A study published by the Journal of Family Psychology found that parents who regretted having children did so because they felt a loss of personal identity, missed opportunities, and the burden of responsibilities that came with raising children.

While it can be taken as reminiscing about the good old days, it can be a sign that there is some unresolved resentment that your father struggles with. This tends to lead them down the path of a mid-life crisis, where they try to make up for lost time all at once and end up wasting their money by making risky decisions. No one will fault him for admitting the truth that we all know, which is that parenting is a lot harder than people make it out to be.

7. He showed more kindness to strangers than his own children

A dad who secretly despises his children will often treat other people with more kindness than his own kids. It's like he becomes a whole new person in public, but at home, he was uncaring, unkind, and always criticizing what you guys were doing. This kind of emotional inconsistency can ruin a child's ability to trust others.

According to a study published in the Journal of Child Psychology, children who perceive their parents as emotionally neglectful and controlling have more than twice the odds of developing psychiatric disorders by age 15. The children pay the price for their fathers' own internal struggle with affection and discomfort. Due to this lack of warmth in the home, the children internalize it the same way their father did when he went through it in his youth, which is to become unemotional and uncaring.

8. You felt like you were always competing with his interests

Growing up, you always felt like you had to compete for your dad's attention, but not against your mother or siblings; instead, you were competing against his interests. His downtime in front of the television was a chance for him to unwind after a long day at work, so, when you came along and suddenly wanted to spend time with him, he immediately tried to scurry you away. This was normally harmless behavior, but sometimes it could get a bit too extreme with some fathers who were always annoyed by their children.

Being angry at a child for simply existing should never cross any adult's mind. The stigma around children being burdensome in public spaces is already bad enough for them to also be dealing with it at home. Fathers have to understand as well that a long day at work doesn't free you from your responsibilities. You owe it to your child to spend some time with them after not seeing them for hours.

9. He avoided deep conversations

If your dad avoided having deep conversations with you, then there is a very simple reason for that. Ken Druck, Ph.D., explains that people shy away from meaningful discussions due to fear of vulnerability, discomfort with emotional intimacy, and past experiences that contributed to this avoidance. Think of it as a defensive mechanism for your father so that he protects himself from showing a side of himself that was scrutinized as a kid.

Imagine if he did show you that side to him, he knows that you wouldn't look at him the same way, so he tries to avoid it. Men, in general, struggle with this because at some point, someone they know made fun of them for sharing too much of their vulnerable side. Cut your dad some slack here, especially if he did his best to raise you properly and never said anything mean to you.

10. He treated parenthood like a job with no passion

Nobody forces anyone to become a parent, but when you do, there's a common understanding that it’s no longer just about you anymore. Children can feel when you are treating them like they are a checklist that has to be completed, over an actual human being who requires emotional care. Praising you was never on his top priorities of things to do.

As you got older, you may have felt a sense of relief when you became more independent. Your father seems more comfortable around you now that you no longer need to rely on him as much. As adults, the two of you can see eye to eye a bit better because both of you are at ease. This obviously doesn't take away the trauma from your childhood, but looking back, it was clear that he fulfilled his role more like an obligation rather than a passion.

11. He never said he loved you

A father who rarely expresses his love for his child could feel trapped by the role and unprepared for the emotional labor it demanded. Instead of facing you and his feelings, he chooses to distance himself. As a child, this probably confused you, especially when other children's fathers didn't behave this way around them.

As an adult, you probably still strive hard for his approval, and this still affects how you feel about yourself. You have to understand that your worth isn't determined by other people's views of you. It's painful to acknowledge that your father might not have enjoyed being a dad, but he was human, and sometimes we all give in to the pressures of life.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.