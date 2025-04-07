Awww, brothers are so cute...until they reach that age! If you have a little brother, you know what I mean. The age when he realizes that his life's mission to annoy you. But at the end of the day, if you have a brother who stood by your side, you will always love them.

This isn't just my own opinion. A decades-long research project led by Professor Megan Gilligan and Iowa State University showed that warm sibling relationships carry benefits all the way through a person's life, adding happiness and lowering risk of anxiety and depression. Of course, the opposite is true, too, so count yourself lucky if you grew up with a brother who adds joy to your life!

Here are 11 signs you grew up with a little brother and your life is (mostly) better for it

1. You've built up a resistance to annoying things

All those pinches, pokes, kicks under the table, and hair-pulling (do we need to go on?) helped give you a super-high threshold for annoyance. Now if someone bothers you at work? No big deal. As a study in Child Development Journal supported, other people are nothing compared to an annoying little brother.

2. You get a guy's perspective free of charge

He's a guy and he's your little brother. The least he can do is give you some small insight into the minds of men. And really, what little brother would give up a freebie chance to tell you what he thinks?

3. You get a reason to be wild and crazy

Everyone knows many boys are loud and wild, especially when they are the youngest sibling. So if you're hanging with him, it's only natural you'd let out your inner animal.

4. You have a knight in shining armor or jeans, whatever

Whether it's beating up the guy who hurt you, keeping you safe from all the creeps by walking next to you or being the one you grab onto during a horror movie, he's always there when you need him. And no matter how cool he may pretend to be, you know he would be there if you needed him to help you hide a body.

5. You have the perfect scapegoat

"I didn't break (insert anything here)," and really, who are your parents more likely to believe broke it? You: the demure, angelic, older sister, or him: the wild, rambunctious younger brother? An article in Child Development Journal explored "siblings in cooperative, competitive, and neutral situations [and] concluded that children's experience of the sibling relationship varies systematically with sibling status."

6. You have someone to share your wisdom with

They really should write down all the brilliant life lessons and pearls of wisdom you share with him, because it's pure gold. Even if they never asked for our two cents, we won't hesitate to add it.

7. You had great practice as a teacher and mother

You learned to be responsible, loyal, considerate, kind, loving, and more. And we all know whoever he ends up with will thank you fervently for helping to teach him how to be the perfect man.

8. Your family get-togethers are much more bearable

Hey, if you don't know what those second cousins and great-great aunts are, then surely your younger brother won't. This is perfect, considering you'll need company at the awkward reunions, as suggested by a study of adult sibling relationships in Social Development Journal.

9. You have someone to teach you the important things in life

Like sports, so you can pretend to understand what your guy is talking about. You know, the things that matter.

10. You are prepared in advance for having sons of your own

Seeing how he was growing up and helping to take care of him, you're ready if you ever have to take care of boys of your rambunctious boys. You saw all the tricks he pulled and know how crazy they can get. You can handle it.

11. You have a number-one fan

You two might pick on each other, annoy each other, and even fight and yell at each other. But the next minute you'll be rolling on the floor laughing. An International Journal of Aging & Human Development study on sibling relationships in old age helped show if anyone else ever tried to start up with you, he would be there to beat them up.

You guys are the only ones who can be mean to each other because you're family. He may try to annoy you to death, but at the end of the day, that's really what being family is all about.

