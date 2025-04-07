11 Signs You Grew Up With A Little Brother And Your Life Is (Mostly) Better For It

They can be a little crazy, but we wouldn't have it any other way.

Last updated on Apr 07, 2025

Add to Bookmarks
Young girl growing up with little brother. melissamn | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Awww, brothers are so cute...until they reach that age! If you have a little brother, you know what I mean. The age when he realizes that his life's mission to annoy you. But at the end of the day, if you have a brother who stood by your side, you will always love them. 

This isn't just my own opinion. A decades-long research project led by Professor Megan Gilligan and Iowa State University showed that warm sibling relationships carry benefits all the way through a person's life, adding happiness and lowering risk of anxiety and depression. Of course, the opposite is true, too, so count yourself lucky if you grew up with a brother who adds joy to your life! 

Here are 11 signs you grew up with a little brother and your life is (mostly) better for it

1. You've built up a resistance to annoying things

Sister and littl brother annoy each other and mother Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

All those pinches, pokes, kicks under the table, and hair-pulling (do we need to go on?) helped give you a super-high threshold for annoyance. Now if someone bothers you at work? No big deal. As a study in Child Development Journal supported, other people are nothing compared to an annoying little brother.

RELATED: 11 Annoying Behaviors Of Adult Children That Actually Mean They’re Doing Great In Life

Advertisement

2. You get a guy's perspective free of charge

Sisster hugs brother after gettng his perspective Simona Pilolla 2 via Shutterstock

He's a guy and he's your little brother. The least he can do is give you some small insight into the minds of men. And really, what little brother would give up a freebie chance to tell you what he thinks?

RELATED: If You're Still Best Friends With Your Siblings, Your Parents Probably Did These 5 Things Right

Advertisement

3. You get a reason to be wild and crazy

forehead to forehead, sister and brother ready to get wild ESB Professional via Shutterstock

Everyone knows many boys are loud and wild, especially when they are the youngest sibling. So if you're hanging with him, it's only natural you'd let out your inner animal.

RELATED: 10 Habits The Youngest Child In Each Family Carries Well Into Adulthood

Advertisement

4. You have a knight in shining armor or jeans, whatever

Little brother in jeans sticks up for his sister Branislav Nenin via Shutterstock

Whether it's beating up the guy who hurt you, keeping you safe from all the creeps by walking next to you or being the one you grab onto during a horror movie, he's always there when you need him. And no matter how cool he may pretend to be, you know he would be there if you needed him to help you hide a body.

RELATED: Dear Little Brother: These Are The 10 Things I Wish For You In Life

Advertisement

5. You have the perfect scapegoat

Little brother too young to drive is scpaegoat Cavan-Images via Shutterstock

"I didn't break (insert anything here)," and really, who are your parents more likely to believe broke it? You: the demure, angelic, older sister, or him: the wild, rambunctious younger brother? An article in Child Development Journal explored "siblings in cooperative, competitive, and neutral situations [and] concluded that children's experience of the sibling relationship varies systematically with sibling status."

RELATED: Oldest Siblings Most Likely To Cheat, Says New Study

Advertisement

6. You have someone to share your wisdom with

Sister shares book with little brother PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

They really should write down all the brilliant life lessons and pearls of wisdom you share with him, because it's pure gold. Even if they never asked for our two cents, we won't hesitate to add it.

RELATED: 5 Reasons Your Brother Is The Most Important Person in Your Life

Advertisement

7. You had great practice as a teacher and mother

sister practices by showing little brother how to use laptop DariaBerestova via Shutterstock

You learned to be responsible, loyal, considerate, kind, loving, and more. And we all know whoever he ends up with will thank you fervently for helping to teach him how to be the perfect man.

RELATED: The Secret, Surprising Way Your Siblings Hugely Impact Your Adult Life

Advertisement

8. Your family get-togethers are much more bearable

Sister and brother sneak away from family gathering to take a selfie Nuva Frames via Shutterstock

Hey, if you don't know what those second cousins and great-great aunts are, then surely your younger brother won't. This is perfect, considering you'll need company at the awkward reunions, as suggested by a study of adult sibling relationships in Social Development Journal.

RELATED: 24 Deep Questions To Ask Your Sibling To Get To Know Who They Are At Their Core

Advertisement

9. You have someone to teach you the important things in life

Three teens chat a nd teach each other about brothers and sisters Monkey Business Images via Shutterstock

Like sports, so you can pretend to understand what your guy is talking about. You know, the things that matter.

RELATED: The Most Difficult Sibling, According To Research

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Dads — Ranked From Best To Worst
10 Phrases People Use When They Weren't Raised With Good Manners
Your Parents Did A GREAT Job Raising You If You Now Have These 11 Things In Your Home
The One Parenting Mistake That Creates A Narcissist

10. You are prepared in advance for having sons of your own

Sister prepared to keep little brother away Nicoleta Ionescu via Shutterstock

Seeing how he was growing up and helping to take care of him, you're ready if you ever have to take care of boys of your rambunctious boys. You saw all the tricks he pulled and know how crazy they can get. You can handle it.

RELATED: How Losing My Sibling Meant Losing A Part Of Myself

Advertisement

11. You have a number-one fan

Smiling little brother is your number one fan Monkey Business Images via Shutterstock

You two might pick on each other, annoy each other, and even fight and yell at each other. But the next minute you'll be rolling on the floor laughing. An International Journal of Aging & Human Development study on sibling relationships in old age helped show if anyone else ever tried to start up with you, he would be there to beat them up.

You guys are the only ones who can be mean to each other because you're family. He may try to annoy you to death, but at the end of the day, that's really what being family is all about. 

RELATED: 7 Reasons Women With Brothers Make The Best Wives

Estee Kahn is a writer and amateur photographer who covers relationships, friendships, and lifestyle.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
The Most Well-Behaved Children Have Parents That Consistently Meet These 5 Needs
Wife Says Her Husband Will Celebrate His Own Mom On Mother's Day But Refuses To Celebrate Her
Adult Children Who Refuse To Visit Their Parents Usually Have These 11 Reasons
Loading...