10 Habits The Youngest Child In Each Family Carries Well Into Adulthood

It's a long-held belief that the youngest child of the family seems to be the most spoiled of all the siblings, and there are habits they develop as children that they typically carry well into adulthood.

As the same parents who wouldn't let them get away with anything dote on the baby of the family, older siblings look on in disbelief as their younger siblings get what seems to be an easy ride. And if you think that's just elder siblings being paranoid or jealous, research has actually shown that parents do, indeed, punish their older children more harshly than they do their youngest.

So it only stands to reason that birth order directly impacts children's personalities, and that habits they develop as kids follow them into their grown up lives.

These are ten habits the youngest child in each family carries well into adulthood

1. They learn best by being mentored

One habit the youngest child in each family carries well into adulthood is learning best by being mentored.

Growing up, younger siblings are often their parents' favorites. At least, that's what the younger children tend to think. According to the 2022 American National Family Life Survey, youngest siblings were most likely to believe they were their parent's favorites, especially when then that youngest child was male.

Considering they felt favored, it's likely their parents paid more attention to them. They also instinctively learned a great deal from their older siblings. Both of these conditions give rise to a preference for learning from others, which as an adult, translates to being mentored.

2. They're creative

Another habit the youngest child in each family carries well into adulthood is that being creative.

A survey from CareerBuilder found that younger siblings are more likely to be attracted to creative jobs. Additionally, seminal research from Frank J. Sulloway of UC Berkeley found that younger children score higher on measures "that tap imagination."

This isn't surprising when considering the innate need most younger siblings have to distinguish themselves from their older siblings. Craving some form of independence, younger siblings are drawn to professions or actions that are often considered outside of the box. This explains why most of them are super creative as adults and why younger siblings develop the habit of incorporating creative activities in their lives well into adulthood.

3. They break rules

Another habit the youngest child in each family carries well into adulthood is breaking rules. With less overbearing parents than their siblings had, it's tempting for younger siblings to want to see how much they can get away with. Additionally, many younger siblings want to be different from their older siblings and will do everything in their power to push boundaries.

These rebels will stay up late into the night and refuse to follow the same path as their older siblings because they see that as boring and unoriginal.

Sulloway also noted that younger siblings "were more likely than firstborns to engage in rebellious activities." This explains why younger siblings might not be as religious or might not follow a traditional career path. They hate rules and disregard society's expectations well into adulthood.

4. They prefer hanging out with older people

Even as adults, youngest children have a preference for hanging out with older people. Although younger siblings may resent being compared to their older siblings, that doesn't mean they don't greatly admire or respect them.

Research has shown that older siblings, in addition to parents, play a significant role in shaping our attachment styles and preferences. As a result, as adults people who are the youngest siblings often feel comfortable in the presence of, and in relationships with, people who are older than they are.

5. They have great communication skills

Youngest siblings tend to be more optimistic and extroverted than their counterparts. They less likely to be unafraid of making light conversations with strangers or putting themselves out there.

Not only that, but younger siblings know themselves more because they've had more opportunities to explore their individuality. As a result of this, they're great at charming people over since they're confident in what they have to say.

Psychology professor Sara Shine of Johnson & Wales University states that youngest siblings tend to be less cautious and are more open compared to oldest siblings. They are also more social and outgoing, which allows them to communicate more comfortably.

6. They love being the center of attention

The youngest child is used to being the center of attention. Growing up, they were pampered by their parents and taken care of by their older siblings. As a result, they carry the habit of finding ways to be front and center well into adulthood.

This is why many younger siblings are unafraid to be the group project speaker or the school play star. In their minds, that's the natural way things have always been.

Youngest children often seek constant attention in their quest to feel important and loved, which, unfortunately, may directly impact their relationships and those around them.

7. They need help mastering basic life skills

The next habit the youngest child in each family carries well into adulthood is needing help mastering basic life skills. Calling their mom or older siblings, they're unafraid to cry onto the phone about how they didn't know it would cost $800 to change their tires.

Though their parents might come rushing to fix things for them, this habit is dangerous for multiple reasons. For one, it puts unnecessary stress on those around them. For another, not having the ability to take care of their own basic needs can cost younger siblings greatly.

Research published in the Journal of Family Psychology found that too much parental involvement leads to kids being unable to control their emotions, behavior, and attention. This can result youngest children growing into adults who are emotionally and behaviorally unstable, constantly needing their parents or older siblings to step in for them.

8. They joke around and don't take life too seriously

Unlike their older siblings, youngest siblings are typically more relaxed and easygoing. They don't make a big deal out of life and refuse to think negatively.

Combined with their excellent social skills, is it any wonder youngest siblings are the funniest? At least, according to them, they are. A YouGov poll showed that 46% of younger siblings do think they're the funniest in the family.

This isn't surprising when people consider how much responsibility older siblings carry. This, combined with their parents' favor, is why the youngest children consider themselves funny and easygoing.

9. They have a need to go on adventures

Another habit the youngest child in each family carries well into adulthood is a need for adventure. It's well known that most younger siblings tend to be risk-takers who love to push boundaries.

Youngest siblings are the first to recommend skydiving or exploring an abandoned house. The reality is the fun, outgoing youngest siblings love the thrill of it all.

10. They often spin stories

Finally, the last habit the youngest child of the family carries well into adulthood is exaggerating when telling stories. When you combine excellent communication skills, high creativity, a need to be front and center, a desire to break rules, a need for adventure, and not taking life too seriously, you have a fine recipe for some exciting, if not entirely honest, story-telling.

From a young age, the baby of the family knows they can get away with things that would have sent their parents into a rage if their older siblings had done them. As a result, by the time they reach adulthood they are often extremely skilled at using their words to control people and situations, maintaining the spotlight while avoiding responsibility.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.