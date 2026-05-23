Not all grandparents are eager to babysit their grandkids. While they may adore their children's kids, being responsible for them, especially for long periods of time, can quickly become draining.

Some may even come to secretly dread babysitting their own grandkids when they disagree with how they are being raised or have serious issues with the kids' behavior. Especially if they feel overwhelmed in their own lives or taken advantage of, they may hope and pray that their kids will find pretty much anyone else to watch those little darlings instead of them.

Here are 11 real reasons many grandparents secretly dread babysitting their own grandkids

1. They are physically exhausted

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Grandparents often give their all for their family. Waking up in the early hours, picking them up from school, or cooking them dinner on the weekends, grandparents are quick to give everything they have. Yet, while their actions are selfless, there will come a time when they feel exhausted.

Giving their all and feeling completely burned out, it's no wonder some grandparents dread babysitting their grandkids because they're physically exhausted. Spending so much time running around, they may even be in a lot of pain. From their back hurting to their hands hurting, grandparents need breaks too.

According to a study published in 2022, pain tolerance decreases with age. So, if parents notice that grandparents are walking a little slower or are wincing every three seconds, give them time off. While it's great to have help, it's important to keep their physical age in mind.

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2. They disagree with their kids' parenting styles

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Another reason grandparents dread babysitting their grandkids is that they have very different parenting styles. Call them old-fashioned, but there are certain things they'd never let slide.

From grandkids yelling at their parents to crying in the middle of a grocery store, there's a clear difference in the way they were raised. Being taught to hold their tongue and to be disciplined, they can't get behind some of their children's decisions when it comes to raising their grandkids.

Now, does this mean they'll stop babysitting? Not necessarily. However, whenever an outburst does happen, expect grandparents to wince a little on the inside.

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3. They're feeling a loss of personal freedom

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It's normal for grandparents to yearn for personal freedom. Having spent most of their lives working and raising their own kids, the last thing they want is to be given so much responsibility. Wanting to kick back and relax, they secretly dread babysitting because they feel a loss of personal freedom.

Call them dramatic, but even grandparents deserve a break. After so many years of serving others, grandparents want to put their own happiness first at some point. As much as they love their grandkids, everyone needs time spent alone.

Arash Emamzadeh said, "Time spent alone has various functions, such as relaxation, escapism, creativity, and problem-solving." So, while they adore their family, it's important to give them a little space. Babysitting is fine once or twice a week, but too much can leave even the best grandparents feeling a little resentful.

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4. The kids have behavioral problems that go unchecked

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Sure, everyone has their own way of raising their kids. While some parents practice hard-core discipline, others believe in gentler methods such as gentle parenting. For many old-school grandparents, harsh discipline is often the best approach. Hating the idea of their kids embarrassing them or talking back, they become appalled when their grandchild clearly has behavioral problems that go unchecked.

From constantly whining and being ungrateful to straight-up disrespecting their parents, grandparents can't stand the lack of consequences. Itching to interfere but knowing they can't, this is another reason why some grandparents secretly hate babysitting.

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5. They feel taken for granted

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Nobody likes the feeling of being taken for granted. Whether it's a parent or a grandparent, feeling dismissed and rejected is never a good experience. Not only is it hurtful, but it can quickly turn into resentment, leading to frustration and distance in the future. This is probably why some grandparents hate babysitting.

They don't mind putting in the work for their children. They love their family and want to be there for them every step of the way. However, some people get used to that assistance, causing them to take it for granted. Piling on responsibilities without so much as a thank you, grandparents hate babysitting because it feels like they're being taken advantage of.

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6. It costs them too much financially

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Most grandparents don't mind spoiling their grandbabies once in a blue moon. From awesome birthday presents to Christmas presents, they live for moments when they can make their grandkids smile. That being said, the more they babysit, the more out-of-pocket expenses they incur.

From gas to food, financial costs can pile up. And while they'd love to provide and give it their all, there's only so much they can take.

When thinking about their own retirement savings, some grandparents hate babysitting because the financial costs are not being taken into consideration.

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7. The kids don't respect their household rules

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Everyone has a different set of rules for their household. While some grandparents are relaxed and have minimal rules, others have a structured way of going about things. Hating the idea of messy homes or unfinished food going to waste, grandparents hate babysitting because some grandkids lack respect for household rules.

Now, it isn't exactly their fault. Still young and developing, it's up to the parents to guide their children and teach them right from wrong. As the authors of a study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine said, "Among the many relationships that influence children's growth and development, perhaps the most influential is the one that exists between parent and child."

That being said, if parents refuse to listen, there's only so much they can do. Feeling unheard and disrespected, if a grandparent isn't available like they once were, this could be one of the many reasons why.

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8. They are burned out from high demands

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There are plenty of parents who depend heavily on their own parents to fill in when they're feeling overwhelmed. Whether it's picking up the kids from school because they're working late or feeding them for dinner, having someone who's actively helping you is a huge blessing.

Even so, the piled-up responsibilities are bound to get exhausting. Feeling overwhelmed and stretched thin from all their children's demands, some grandparents can't stand babysitting because they're too burned out.

Lacking proper sleep and dealing with screaming kids all day, they definitely need a break. While they love their children, there's only so much grandparents can take before they eventually run themselves dry.

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9. It puts their retirement plans on hold

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There's arguably no greater moment than when someone retires. After spending a large portion of their lives investing and working long hours, the last thing they want is to take on another full-time job. Needing relaxation, retirement provides grandparents the sense of purpose they need after spending most of their lives catering to others.

Unfortunately, this is often put on hold when their children have children. Now expected to step in and help care for their grandbabies, they hate babysitting because it pulls them away from their long-awaited retirement plans. Constantly busy and running themselves dry, they can't enjoy life to the fullest.

Feeling an immense pressure to be there for their family, they build up secret dread that they'd never dare utter out loud.

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10. Their health is deteriorating

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No one can stay young and healthy forever. As much as we may hope for continuous good health and prosperity, time catches up to everyone.

No matter how active they are or how healthily they eat, babysitting can be draining when someone's health is deteriorating. Constantly exhausted and in pain, they may not have the energy to take care of hyperactive kids. Even if they want to, their health and older age are catching up to them.

Not the same as they once were, they may lessen babysitting time, not because they hate their grandchildren, but because they have no other choice.

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11. They have no time to recharge

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Finally, the last real reason many grandparents hate babysitting is that they have no time to recharge. Once again, they may love their grandkids, but every single person needs time to themselves. Not just to relax or catch up on sleep, but to do what they want.

Whether it's spending time with their husband or golfing with their friends, living life authentically for themselves is the greatest way to be happier and improve well-being. So, while they'll always be there for you, don't take them for granted. Be sure to give them time to themselves. They may not voice it, but it matters more than you think.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.