People who stay extra close to their grandparents as adults usually have these 11 sweet traits

Grandparents are special people. Growing up, you probably have amazing memories from sleepovers and fun outings. I know I do! As we age, so do our loved ones. It may be hard to stay in contact with your grandparents as you both get older. Whether it’s the distraction of a career or forming your new family, or a big move that separated you, it’s not always easy to maintain relationships. However, those who stay extra close to their grandparents as adults reap benefits, and their tendency to do so stems from the many sweet traits they possess.

“A grandparent is a mentor who can increase a grandchild's aspirations, imagination, decision-making, and self-esteem. The children's parents can have the uncomfortable tasks, like critiquing their appearance or making sure their homework gets done. Grandparents can offer unconditional love -- and grandparents are perhaps the only people in life who ever do so,” says Nancy Kalish, Ph.D. “The benefits of being an involved grandparent actually enrich the world beyond family boundaries. Research shows that adults who were close to their grandparents as children have greater compassion for aging, in themselves and in others, than adults who, as children, were deprived of these bonds.”

1. They have a deep sense of empathy

Growing up with a strong relationship with their grandparents makes these adults who stay close to them as they age extra empathetic. As our grandparents age, they will likely deal with health issues. They will be there for them as they deal with the ups and downs of their lives. As a result, they are capable of feeling a deep sense of empathy for those around.

Aside from developing empathy as they watched their grandparents struggle, they were likely taught this trait by them. It’s special to see the impact the older generation can have on the ones that follow them. I know that my grandparents stressed to me that I should be kind and empathetic. We can learn so much from them.

2. They have excellent communication skills

Our grandparents grew up in a generation where strong communication wasn’t just admired, it was required. They don’t appreciate having shallow conversations with their grandchildren. They want to be involved, and by doing so, they encourage strong communication skills.

“Building a foundation for your relationship based on words is so important. As your grandchild gets older, his or her ability to use language will open doors for both of you to share life together. Long-distance grandparents greatly benefit from having regular conversations with their grandchild. Grandkids learn important life skills by learning to have meaningful conversations with adults,” says Pam from the blog Grandkid Toolbox. “Both sides win. Speaking from experience, the more words your grandchild has at his disposal, the more interesting the conversations can be.”

3. They are resilient

Having the support of grandparents can boost the overall resilience and confidence of their adult grandchildren. They grew up knowing they always had their support. They carried that comfort into their adult lives. They continue to find support from them as they get older. They allow them a safe space to flourish.

Their adult grandchildren have also seen them struggle. Whether they are veterans from past wars or from a generation that endured extreme financial hardship, there is something to learn from your grandparents. They were resilient, pushing through periods of history we have only learned about in books. They inspired perseverance in their adult grandchildren.

4. Interest in their family history

Growing up close to their grandparents allowed these people to learn their family history deeply. They have come to care greatly about their roots. They are constantly looking to learn more about their ancestors. They may even focus on building a family tree to trace their lineage. This sweet trait shows how influential their grandparents are in their lives.

“Grandparents play a special role as storytellers and guardians of family history, sharing experiences that connect generations. Their stories link the past to the present, giving us a better understanding of our roots and deepening family ties,” says the writers at Storii. “Family stories grow richer with each generation. When grandparents share their memories, they not only keep traditions alive but also help younger family members understand their heritage and the journey that shaped their family today.”

5. They are non-judgmental

Being close to the older generation helps younger people look at things differently. It can be easy to get caught up in judging others who are different from oneself. However, having close older family members shows that there is nothing to be gained from judging. They instill the value that you never know what a person is going through.

Our grandparents’ generation endured deep hardship. Since they have been through so much, they know it’s unfair to judge people. They taught their grandchildren that from an early age, and they kept that value as they got older. Their grandchildren also have seen them at their highs and lows, providing them with special empathy that prevents them from being judgmental.

6. They respect their elders

Spending time with the older generation grants adult grandchildren with close bonds to their grandparents a great respect for their elders. Likely, their grandparents are some of their favorite people. They deeply value the bond they share with them and carry that trait over to all elders, even the ones they are not related to.

“I think that’s what respecting our elders is really about — taking the time to listen, to learn, and to appreciate the wealth of experience they bring to the table. It’s not always easy. There are days when the generation gap feels more like a canyon. There are moments when our perspectives simply diverge. But that’s okay,” says Sara Irshad. “Respect doesn’t mean always agreeing. It means valuing each other despite our differences.”

7. They are patient

Listen, I adore my grandparents. However, it can be difficult to spend time with them on occasion. They move more slowly, they can be more forgetful, and it can be hard to talk about the issues of the modern day when they look at everything through glasses shaped by the past. Though it can be complicated, it’s always worth spending time together.

Spending time with someone so different from ourselves grants us patience. We have to let go of our need for control. Our grandparents are who they are. We can’t change them, and we shouldn’t want to. Patience grows as we spend more time outside of our everyday routine, and our grandparents can help mold that.

8. They are nurturing

There are few people more nurturing in our lives than our grandparents. They provide the love and support we’ve needed from the very beginning. With such strong role models, adult grandchildren who stayed close to their grandparents take on that nurturing bond. As their loved ones age, they may start nurturing them in return.

“Neuroscience and early childhood research tell us that children learn best in nurturing relationships. Grandparents are in a special position when it comes to sharing and encouraging their grandchildren’s curiosity and joy of discovery,” says The Spoke, Early Childhood Australia’s blog.

We carry the traits encouraged in us by our grandparents throughout our entire lives.

9. They hold themselves accountable

If you grew up close to your grandparents, you were likely taught the importance of a good apology. I know mine always told me that taking accountability for my actions is one of the best things I can do for my future. They shared with me how far I could go if I were able to let go of my ego and know when to accept my shortcomings.

It’s hard to tell a lie to our grandparents. They can always catch on when we’re lying about something. As a result, we take the accountability we’ve learned from them with us through adulthood. I don’t know about you, but my grandparents to this day keep me accountable. I know I can’t pretend I’m perfect around them. They always know.

10. They have healthy coping mechanisms

Staying close to our grandparents as we age teaches us healthy coping mechanisms. They likely taught us how to stay calm and collected through times of trouble. They are great influences on our ability to cope, whether they know it or not. We have seen them survive things throughout our lives. They have taught us to stand strong.

“When young people go through stress or anxiety, having a grandparent who’s always there can make a big difference. Grandparents often offer something that feels more patient and calm than what kids get in other parts of their lives. Their consistent care becomes a protective factor — something that shields kids from feeling overwhelmed or alone. Just knowing someone is in your corner, no matter what, helps build coping skills and improves your overall mood,” says My Pacific Health. “Even a simple hug or phone call from a grandparent can help fight loneliness and provide strong social support. Their steady presence can ease worries, calm emotions, and give young people the confidence to face what’s ahead. That’s the quiet power of grandparents.”

11. They are present with their family

When an adult grandchild maintains a strong relationship with their grandparents as they age, they are present with their family. They are actively involved. Sometimes, they’ll take on the role of caregiver when their family becomes ill. Other times, they will attend weekly dinners at their grandparents' house.

Even if they move away from their families, these people will still be involved in their lives. They’ll use Zoom and FaceTime to keep in touch. Weekly phone calls are treasured. If their grandparents are more traditional, they’ll even write them letters. They also prioritize trips to visit them. These people are always around when their family needs them, especially their grandparents.

