People Raised In The 80s & 90s Literally Don't Get Bothered When 11 'Annoying' Things Happen

While many Gen X and millennial people who were raised in the 1980s and 1990s are often characterized in a broadly negative light today, many psychologists believe their resilience is underrated.

Considering that the struggles they've encountered are impossible to compare to those of younger or older generations, many people raised in the 80s and 90s literally don't even get a tiny bit bothered when certain annoying things happen that might make baby boomers or Gen Z go bonkers. Now in their prime, they have experienced enough in life to know what is worth their energy and what certainly is not.

People raised in the 80s and 90s literally don’t get bothered when 11 annoying things happen

1. Negative comments and social media discourse

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While unrestricted access to social media can negatively affect anyone’s mental health, including Gen X and millennials, their cell phone-free childhoods gave them a chance to practice their limits. They understand that the interactions they have online aren’t representative of the kinds of relationships they keep in real life, and they're less swayed by annoying, negative discourse online.

Most of the time, people raised in the 80s and 90s aren't tied to their phones like Gen Z or Gen Alpha. They know how to disconnect and invest in their real lives, giving them an important kind of perspective that others miss.

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2. Their phone dying unexpectedly

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While most Gen Xers and millennials have a phone of some kind today, many grew up without them. Those born at the later end of their age range may have had access to the internet, but had the chance to grow up and navigate the world without a cell phone in their hands at all times. From navigating to different places to connecting with friends, and curiously seeking out new interests, they learned to exist without Google and phones.

Now, as adults, Gen Zers may completely unravel when they don’t have a phone, or, more specifically, platforms like Google Maps, a contact list, search engines, or mindless entertainment. However, these things don’t bother people who were raised in the 80s and 90s. Or, at least, they don’t unravel their well-being and means of existing.

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3. Boredom

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With a childhood full of unstructured play on their side, people raised in the 80s and 90s aren’t afraid of boredom. Even if it's annoying not to have someone or something to automatically fill their time or entertain them, they’re not thrown entirely off course by the stillness and alone time they embrace.

Especially considering that boredom in adulthood often prompts people to seek out new experiences and discover new interests that lead them to grow as a person, it’s in their best interest to lean into this space, rather than trying to avoid or run from it with distractions.

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4. Awkward silence in a conversations

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People raised in the 80s and 90s are known for communicating authentically and honestly, especially at work. They’re not collectively performing in social settings or trying to avoid awkwardness, but instead leaning into it to foster closer, more productive conversations.

Even if it means being more direct with others or making space for silence that allows people to think and reflect before speaking, they’re not afraid to have more difficult conversations for the well-being of everyone involved.

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5. Last-minute cancellations

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Considering they spent a good part of their childhoods managing boredom on their own, it’s no surprise that people raised in the 80s and 90s aren't bothered by last-minute cancellations. Especially if they’re tired from working a long day, they’re not afraid to spend time in their own company, and would rather have someone else cancel so they could enjoy it without guilt.

Unlike some of their younger counterparts, who rely on constant busyness and stimulation to distract from the stillness of alone time, Gen X and millennials lean into it.

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6. Unexpected phone calls

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While younger generations like Gen Z are completely thrown off by unexpected social interactions and phone calls, people raised in the 80s and 90s are well-equipped to handle conversations, even when they’re not expected.

They were used to heading out into the world on their own as kids, without a cell phone screen or an overbearing parent to create a comfortable buffer. They had to have hard conversations and figure out how to protect themselves in the world, even if it meant crafting their own social skills in uncomfortable ways.

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7. Needing to multitask at work

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On days when everything feels urgent, and it seems as though there are a million obligations on their plates, people raised in the 80s and 90s have adopted the role of master multitasker. Especially with their experience living on the edge of a hyper-digital world and traditional corporate America, they tend to manage things from both sides of the aisle with grace.

While multitasking isn’t always great for productivity and can annoy people of all generations, especially Gen Zers, who are incredibly protective of their energy and work-life balance, Gen X and millennials have a work ethic that helps them split their attention and effort with ease.

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8. Pressure to be cool

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Many people raised in the 80s and 90s embrace discourse about growing "washed" as they get older. Not to be confused with "washed up," this term actually refers to the staleness and passivity that comes from entering middle-aged territory. You’re not out of the loop culturally, but you’re less motivated by a desire to be cool.



They know themselves, so they’re not constantly chasing some kind of unrealistic persona or tracking down the interesting parts of their identity to prove they’re cool. Even when faced with social pressures to conform, Gen X and millennials are rarely swayed by cultural trends.

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9. Background noise and loud people

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Childhood experiences in the 80s and 90s were incredibly unique. Chances are, they had the unstructured play and unsupervised outdoor time that their older counterparts did, while still grappling with the background noise of a TV their younger siblings couldn’t step away from later on.

They got used to finding pockets of time for themselves and dealing with overstimulation as it arose. Rather than having the coddling treatment of Gen Zers, which often curates a sense of entitlement and a lack of emotional regulation skills, they learned to manage the chaos of life early.

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10. Being underestimated and blamed

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Much like cultural myths that negatively represent Gen Z, Gen X and millennials have spent much of their young lives grappling with misguided accusations and labels.

They’ve been called entitled for seeking support or complaining and weak for talking about mental health, even though their older counterparts likely had very similar mental experiences at the same age, even if they didn’t talk about them openly. They know how to handle being underestimated, even if it means learning to manage frustrations internally as they get older.

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11. Situations that require patience and self-control

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Even though we’ve been taught to perceive self-control as exerting willpower and reflecting a strong inner desire, the truth is that the people who are most in control of their urges are smart and strategic. Luckily, Gen X and millennials are stronger-minded than people give them credit for.

Especially considering that they’re making a life for themselves and crafting new visions of social norms in their favor, they’re exerting self-control in smart and strategic ways by changing the game. They’re not giving in to the expectations of the world around them, which gives them the strength to be unbothered by situations that require patience and an appreciation for delayed gratification.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.