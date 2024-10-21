People Who Grew Up In A Happy Home Usually Display These 10 Traits Without Realizing It

From an outside perspective, people who grew up in happy homes don't seem to have many issues. They don't shut down emotionally or storm off when faced with difficulty, and they don't get explosive or resort to petty acts to 'get even' in the face of an argument.

These lucky individuals are as emotionally stable as it gets — so you have to wonder, what about their upbringing made them the way they are? Not surprisingly, the American Journal of Public Health found that children who grow up in stable environments will go on to create stable social environments as adults.

How can you tell if you grew up in a healthy, happy home? Sometimes, it's hard to know for sure, especially if you've never thought to look at your family life from another's point of view. What signs or personality traits indicate a good childhood with great parents?

People who grew up in a happy home display these 10 traits without realizing it:

1. They embrace change.

People who grew up in happy homes don't fear change; they embrace it. Unlike most people, they understand that change (though uncomfortable) isn't a bad thing.

Change can be used to push people onto the right path or to give people clearer direction. These healthy people also had parents who taught them that change is inevitable.

Due to this, their parents encouraged them to try different things and to step outside of their comfort zones. When change did occur, these parents were there for them every step of the way.

Holding their hands, they always discussed the bright side of that change. They would say, 'I get it; it's hard. Yet there are great things you can look forward to.' Afterward, they proceeded to list a ton of positives, helping to water out the negatives.

This, in turn, encouraged these now-adult children to look at change as just another part of life. Therefore, when change comes knocking at their door, they do what their parents did and list all of the positives, helping their minds refocus on what matters most.

2. They don't let little mistakes faze them.

People who grew up in a happy home don't let little mistakes faze them. They understand that mistakes are necessary for developmental growth and change.

This adds up as their parents likely taught them to embrace failure. That failure was the stepping stone to success as long as people learned from it.

Plus, the importance of acknowledging failure shouldn't be underestimated.

According to research published in Science, people are better able to learn when they revisit a task. This is due to motor memory, which, in this case, is inquired through trial and error.

This is why people who grew up in a happy home don't let the little mistakes get to them. They understand that learning from trial and error will ensure they don't repeat the same mistakes.

3. They set boundaries and stick to them.

Another indicator that someone grew up in a happy home is their ability to set boundaries. Setting boundaries might seem easy, but it can be challenging for most people.

Throughout childhood, most people were taught that pushing their discomfort to the side was necessary to be seen as considerate.

Yet people who grew up in happy homes don't see it that way. Their parents likely taught them that their safety and comfort should be their priority. That said, 'No, I don't want to hug you' to that unknown family member was more than okay.

This small change had a huge impact on them as they grew into adults who were unafraid to sit down with their bosses and say, 'You're crossing my boundaries.'

According to licensed clinical psychologist Yesel Yoon, Ph. D., refusing to set boundaries can lead to burnout, resentment, and relationship conflict.

Yet, people who choose to assert their boundaries create self-respect within themselves while navigating their relationships.

4. They're kind to strangers.

People who grew up in a happy home don't know how to be rude to others. Their parents always taught them to 'put themselves in the other person's shoes.'

'You never know what other people are going through, so be kind.' Unlike most parents, these parents weren't afraid to have those 'tough conversations' with their kids. Sitting down on the couch, they were honest about the hardships many people faced.

This engrained way of thinking now impacts how these adult children interact with people in their daily lives. Instead of ignoring a person in crisis, they're the first to lend a helping hand.

Whether this involves helping people cross the road, carrying their bags, or getting up after an embarrassing tumble, healthy parents raise kind people.

This is great, as kindness is beneficial in many ways. According to The Journal of Positive Psychology, kindness connects people to others. Specifically, engaging in kindness creates social connectedness throughout people's relationships. This adds up as kindness can help people connect with others through empathizing.

Researchers also found that kindness is a great predictor of well-being and can even lessen symptoms like anxiety and depression.

So, even if someone didn't have a good childhood, it might still pay to learn to be kind and considerate from time to time. Who knows, someone's mental health might improve because of it.

5. They're in tune with the people around them.

If someone grew up in a happy home, they're likely in tune with those around them.

They don't hesitate to lend a helping hand if they notice their friends are in need, and they don't hesitate to ask, 'What's wrong?' when they notice their partner is awfully quiet.

Though it might seem like 'magic,' their ability to be in tune stems from their childhood. Their parents were always on top of their children's needs.

These kids likely heard, 'Hey, I noticed you seemed down lately. Do you want to talk about it?' far too many times. Yet this modeled concern from their parents made it much easier for them to pick up on other people's emotions and needs.

In addition, their parents instilled the value that 'no emotion is unimportant.' This, in turn, caused them to grow up in an environment where healthy emotional expression was encouraged.

Understanding the value of emotions and being in tune with their own, people who grew up in happy homes find it easier to be in tune with other people's emotions now as adults.

6. They manage responsibilities well.

People who grew up in happy homes are great at managing their responsibilities. They don't overwork themselves or stay late to finish an assignment.

They also don't procrastinate or make lame excuses like, 'My dog ate my homework,' either. Highly organized people likely grew up with amazing parents.

Growing up, their parents taught them the importance of balance. Yes, they said, 'You need to work hard if you want to be successful.' However, they also said, 'Taking breaks is important for your mental health.'

These parents understand that balance is key to raising highly successful and emotionally stable children. So, they always find ways to help integrate that balance into their children's lives.

Furthermore, these parents made sure that their kids knew just how much they loved them. Regardless of what mistakes they made or didn't make, their affection for them never changed.

Combining this all together, these now adult children were raised to be self-reliant individuals who understand how vital time management and balance are in their day-to-day lives.

7. They confidently express their feelings.

People who grew up in happy homes don't fear expressing their emotions, and they don't feel bad or intimidated by saying, 'What you said deeply hurt me.'

Furthermore, these adult children are now great at discussing their emotions with clarity and emotional control.

Yet this adds up when we look at how they grew up. The parents of these healthy adult children made sure that they provided a safe space for their kids to vent their emotions.

In their eyes, 'All emotions are valid,' and no emotion is ridiculous. Due to this, these now adult children grew up believing that their feelings are valid and deserve to be heard and respected.

According to the Psychological Inquiry, this adds up as they found that emotionally expressive parents raise kids who have a better opportunity to know their emotions. Furthermore, these kids tend to have greater social competence.

This adds up to the Journal of Trend in Research and Development, which cited that people with emotional intelligence had more significant relationships in their work-life and personal lives. They also had better social skills, were more cooperative, and easier to get along with.

Advertisement

9. They are accountable for their actions.

Taking accountability is difficult. After all, nobody wants to admit that they were wrong or made a mistake. But people who grew up in happy homes don't have any qualms about saying, 'I messed up, and I'm so sorry.'

Unlike most, they don't view accountability as a sentencing. Instead, they view it as a way to move forward and grow within their professional relationships.

Thanks to their upbringing, their parents modeled this healthy behavior by taking accountability frequently. When their parents lost their temper or got angry, they didn't just ignore the issue and pretend it had never happened.

After cooling down, their parents sat with their kids and said, 'I'm so sorry for how I behaved. That wasn't okay, and you didn't deserve it.'

This modeling of healthy behavior helped their children grow into adults who take accountability without fuss. In turn, their kids' current and future relationships now excel because of their ability to apologize, which is all thanks to their parents and the happy home they grew up in.

8. They're confident in themselves.

Another sign that people grow up in a happy home is if they're self-assured. Confident people likely have parents who focus on building their self-worth.

This doesn't mean they over-hyped their kids or praised them for everything. Yet it does mean that they told their kids, 'You can do anything you put your mind to. Believe in yourself.'

This push and encouragement from their parents led these kids to explore their interests without judgment. As a result, they're now competent adults who know what they want out of life.

Interestingly, research published in Environmental Research and Public Health also found that self-esteem is crucial in how children interact with their parents.

They found that self-esteem acts as a catalyst for positive interactions and emotional well-being.

Parents who uplift their children do more than increase their children's self-worth. They also improve their relationship with their child and, by extension, their child's overall well-being.

10. They are grateful for the little things in life.

Finally, people who grew up in happy homes are grateful for the little things in life. They were taught that life is a privilege not everyone is afforded.

This wasn't used to guilt-trip or make their kids feel bad. Rather, it was used to teach them to appreciate the little things in life. Parents also made sure to model this behavior by expressing gratitude for the little things themselves.

This modeled behavior, combined with this ideology, led these now-adult children to be humble and grateful for the opportunities and privileges they were given.

Research published in The National Library of Medicine used a questionnaire to find that gratefulness is associated with overall well-being. This suggests that being grateful for the little things might not be such a bad idea.

