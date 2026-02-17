Navigating the relationship between an adult child and their parents isn’t easy. Like any other relationship, it evolves with time. Some parents and their grown children grow closer over time. When unconditional love is involved, they are likely to be there for each other through thick and thin.

When parents meet their children with unconditional love, it can leave a lasting impression. No matter how old they get, they may continue to go to their parents for support. These parents keep their children close through phrases that show they care. They want only the best for themselves and show it in their behavior. It’s not always easy to maintain a healthy relationship with your parents as you get older, but the ones who truly love their children unconditionally are always there for them.

Parents who truly love their fully grown children unconditionally tell them these 11 things on a regular basis

1. ‘I love you’

Although they may get older, children never outgrow the desire to hear their parents tell them that they love them. This phrase can never be said too much from parent to child. Although they may have families of their own now, the love and support of their parents matter. Sometimes, a little validation can go a long way. Saying this phrase often fosters a safe bond between parents and children.

‘I love you’ is a phrase that goes a long way. While it may be one thing to say it, backing it up with behavior goes a long way. These parents know how to make their grown children feel loved unconditionally.

2. ‘I am proud of who you are’

It always feels good to hear your parents are proud of you. Some parents may praise their adult child when they achieve a goal. However, parents who love their kids unconditionally are not afraid to tell them how proud they are of them as people. They will happily let them know how much they admire them for who they are. Even if they are not succeeding in something specific, like a promotion or major milestone, they share how proud they are of them simply for who they are.

Sometimes, it may seem like parents are only proud of their children when they live up to their standards. When unconditional love is involved, these parents find joy in who their children are as individuals.

3. ‘I trust you’

Some parents may struggle to give their adult children control over their own lives. Letting go is not easy. Parents need to let go and let their children make their own decisions as they get older. When parents unconditionally love their adult children, they have faith in their judgment. They feel comfortable taking care of themselves. While it may have been hard to turn over control, they trust their children.

Most parents only want the best for their children. They may try to keep some control over their adult children to keep them safe. When a parent says they fully trust their children, it’s a sign that they love them unconditionally.

4. ‘I am always here for you’

As we get older, we may put too much pressure on ourselves to take care of everything. The stress of life can be overwhelming. I don’t know about you, but when I am feeling stressed, I tend to turn in on myself. I try to do everything I can to care for myself instead of asking for help. It’s not easy to seek assistance, even from our own parents.

When a parent loves their fully grown child unconditionally, they regularly tell them that they are always there for them. Through the good and the bad, they have their backs. Whether they need moral or financial support, this type of parent means it when they say they are always there for them. This contributes to a strong relationship.

5. ‘We can agree to disagree’

It can be hard to keep things from interfering with our family relationships. We may argue with one another from time to time. It could be over trivial things or more serious issues. It’s not always cut-and-dried, but when parents love their adult children unconditionally, they do their best to smooth things over quickly. It’s motivated by love.

Agreeing to disagree is rooted in respect. When parents love their adult children unconditionally, they can choose to let go of the arguments and work through disagreements. "Letting people around us be where they are and meeting them there. Asking them to see us, as we see them. Appreciating their values, seeing their feelings, their worries, their fears. Giving them credit where it’s due. Showing kindness even across great differences and frustration," says Melody Stanford Martin for Psychology Today.

6. ‘You do not owe me anything’

We may feel like we owe everything to our parents. They did everything for us. Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are. However, this can sometimes turn into guilt. We may feel like we need to do everything we can for them. Dedicating our lives to pleasing them may come naturally.

We can feel like we’re in debt to our own parents. However, we do not owe our parents everything. While, of course, we should treat them with respect, we do not need to dedicate our lives to them. A parent who loves their children unconditionally will never make them feel this way. They will instead let them know often that they do not owe them anything.

7. ‘I was wrong’

It’s not easy to admit when we are wrong. Our ego may convince us that everyone else is the problem. This may be especially challenging for parents to say. Taking responsibility for our actions is one of the best things we can do for ourselves and others. If a parent knows they did something wrong and loves their children unconditionally, they will never shy away from admitting it.

A parent who says ‘I was wrong’ shows how much they value their children. They know they made mistakes and are committed to making things better. They want to be on good terms with their children at all times.

8. ‘It’s your call’

Some parents may have a hard time letting their adult children have control. They need to be able to make their own decisions. Some parents struggle to give this control to their children. It’s likely because they only want the best for themselves. However, it can feel overbearing. When a parent truly loves their adult children, they are comfortable telling them it’s their call to make.

With decision-making comes consequences. An adult parent has to give their child space to make mistakes and work through them. Even if they keep making bad decisions. By putting control in their hands, they are showing they trust and care for their child.

9. ‘I respect your boundaries’

Boundaries between parents and adult children can become blurred. It’s not always easy to hold our ground with our parents. We need to be able to say no. Whether it’s telling them they can’t come over without giving us a heads up, or that they shouldn’t post pictures of our kids online without our approval. These are little things that mean a lot to them, and can make us tread lightly.

Enforcing healthy boundaries is one of the most important things you can do for your relationships. Someone who truly loves their adult children respects the boundaries they place. They understand that they need to enforce them for a reason. Instead of making them feel bad about it, they are accepting.

10. ‘Our door is always open’

Strained relationships with our parents can make reaching out to them feel difficult. It could be that we didn’t grow up very close to them, or that something happened during our formative years that caused problems between us. Whatever the reasoning is, it’s a tough space to be in. When parents truly love their grown children unconditionally, they have an open-door policy. Even if they are on bad terms, their children know they can always turn to them for anything.

Sometimes, an open-door policy may mean you can always come back home if something goes wrong. Other times, it means that no matter where you are in your relationship, they are there for you. Either way, it is a sign that these parents are truly supportive.

11. ‘Thank you’

While we would expect most people to thank us after we’ve done something for them, some parents may struggle to do so. They may feel their children owe them, or that it’s expected that they deliver when asked for a favor. It can be a tricky dynamic. However, when parents truly love their adult children unconditionally, they always thank them for the effort they put in.

Whether it’s inviting them over for Sunday dinner or coming by after work to fix something on the computer, they know they shouldn’t expect their time whenever they ask for it. By saying thank you, they are showing appreciation. It’s a little phrase that goes a long way.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.