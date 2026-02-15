Children need to hear that their parents love them. Unconditional love makes a difference in their lives. It can boost their confidence, helping them feel proud of themselves.

Conditional love causes harm. By withholding love, parents can set their children up for failure. It can leave them with a broken relationship. Children who are shown compassion and support grow into more stable adults. There are several ways for parents to show they love their children. Sometimes, it’s primarily through affection. However, it’s also important that parents show their love and support verbally. Parents who truly love their children unconditionally always say these sweet phrases to them.

Parents who truly love their children unconditionally tell them these 11 things on a regular basis

1. ‘I’m proud of you’

Children need to feel secure in themselves. By constantly reminding them that they are proud of them, parents can help them build strong self-esteem. While there can be such a thing as too much praise, parents who provide the right amount of support can leave a lasting impact on their children’s well-being. Unconditional love is about showing appreciation. It allows children to grow as individuals.

By telling a child you are proud of them, you are showing how much you love them. The reassurance can make them become more confident adults.

2. ‘It’s okay to make mistakes’

Children can be hard on themselves. If their parents are constantly pushing them for success, it can put too much pressure on them. Of course, parents want to see their child succeed. However, by praising them only for their success and not supporting them through their failures, it may make a child feel like they have to be perfect. Perfectionism can cause them to become overly hard on themselves.

A push for success is good, but it can teach them to fear failure. Unconditional love allows room for them to make mistakes. It will teach them to pick themselves back up and move forward.

3. 'You are special'

It’s important to teach children to embrace their strengths. By finding confidence in themselves, they can grow into successful individuals. When a parent loves their child unconditionally, they will regularly boost their self-esteem. Helping them understand their strengths can allow them to hone their skills. It’s important for building a well-rounded individual.

Unconditional love is a powerful tool. It is a special way to nurture a child’s strengths. By reminding them that they are special, they are learning to stand firm in themselves.

4. ‘Let’s talk about your feelings’

By asking their children to talk about their feelings, they are teaching them emotional expression. We have all met an adult who struggles to put their feelings into words. Trying to have a deep relationship with them isn’t easy. Unconditional love is about vulnerability. When parents nurture this skill, they are setting their children up for success.

Unconditional love can be shown in many ways, but communication is an important aspect. Being able to identify your feelings and talk through them calmly from a young age is important.

5. ‘I will always listen to you’

Did you feel like you could go to your parents with anything growing up? Some parents foster an environment that allows for open communication. I was lucky to grow up with parents who made me feel comfortable sharing how I felt. Not only did they foster my ability to talk about my emotions, but they reminded me that they would be there for me no matter what. I felt safe telling them things, even those that would likely get me in trouble.

"Respectful communication, modeled by adults, teaches children how to express themselves without aggression or avoidance,” says Dr. Zishan Khan for Parents.com. “And when conflicts arise, rather than immediately stepping in to resolve them, [you] can coach your kids through problem-solving, encouraging empathy, listening, and compromise. These skills not only build emotional intelligence but reinforce that the home is a place where problems are faced together, not feared.”

6. ‘I’m sorry’

Often, parents require their children to admit when they are wrong. They need to take accountability for their actions. While teaching their children right from wrong, one thing may be difficult. Parents can struggle to admit their faults. Everyone makes mistakes, including the adults involved. If something happens, parents need to be able to apologize to their children.

Kids love it when their parents apologize to them. By apologizing for their bad behavior, they’re showing them they love them unconditionally. They want to make them feel loved and supported, and never want them to feel upset.

7. ‘I love watching you be yourself’

Self-acceptance is one of the most important things a child can learn. However, some parents love conditionally and do not embrace their child for who they are. They want them to be a specific way, and if that doesn’t pan out, they can be quick to make them feel bad about themselves. Providing them a safe space to grow into their own personalities is a sign of unconditional love. This type of parent knows they cannot control who their children are. All they can do is support them along the way.

Parents are responsible for their child’s development into an individual. By encouraging them to be themselves, they can feel both supported and accepted.

8. ‘You’ve got this’

Encouragement goes a long way. Even as an adult, I need a boost sometimes. Hearing my parents support me still feels good, decades into adulthood. When a child is growing up, being told ‘You’ve got this’ by their parents can go a long way. This support encourages them to chase their dreams or show up to a difficult situation and push through it. It could be a big test at school or the championship soccer game; telling them they’ve got this can reassure them of their capabilities.

Unconditional love comes with genuine support. They are encouraged to take on anything and everything, and know that if it doesn’t go perfectly, they have their parents there to pick them up when they fall.

9. ‘Nothing will change my love for you’

Sometimes, children can be afraid of letting their parents down. If they think they won’t receive their support after making a mistake, it can make them afraid to come to their children at all. They may believe that their parents’ love for them will change if they are disappointed in something they did. It could be a low score on a test or getting in trouble for their behavior in class. Whatever the issue is, being able to come to their parents and share what they’ve done is important.

A parent who truly loves their child unconditionally will always say, ‘Nothing will change my love for you.’ They are supportive and loving, and are always there for their children.

10. ‘I am always in your corner’

Conditional love can traumatize a child. They will notice that sometimes, their parents are not there for them. This type of parent isn’t there when things get tough. They may put themselves ahead of their children. When a parent provides unconditional love, they remind their children often that they are always in their corner.

‘I’m always in your corner’ tells a child that their parents always have their back. They are there to support them through the good and the bad. These children will never have to worry about not having their parents' support. Unconditional family love is important.

11. ‘You are more than enough’

Growing up is hard. When a child goes off to school, there will likely be a child there who tries to put them down. As they grow older, they’ll experience difficult relationships that leave them questioning who they are. It can cause a serious self-esteem issue. When there is unconditional love at home, they may navigate these things more easily. Their parents were often telling them that they are worthy as they are.

Parents who tell their children that they are more than enough are fostering a healthy environment. "Most self-confident and resilient children come from happy, caring, affectionate, and supportive homes that are guided by clear and reasonable guidelines and discipline. Resilient children have the ability to bounce back from difficult situations. Healthy connection to parents or other adults can foster greater growth and self-worth," say scholars at Brigham Young University.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.