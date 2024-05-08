This One Daily Habit Will Reprogram Your Relationship With Food

With diet culture and unrealistic body goals running rampant, it's no wonder our relationship with food can be challenging.

Thankfully, dietitian Abbey Shap has a tip that could change how we see food for good.

You're on your fourth diet this year, and things are going smoothly. Sure, you're practically starving, and you haven't had your favorite comfort food in two weeks, but you keep telling yourself it's for the greater good.

"If I can just resist that one food I cannot stop eating once I start, I'll be 'healthier,'" you think. But what ends up happening nine times out of ten? You end up binge-eating that exact food and now you've consumed two family-size bags of your favorite chips.

This isn't healthy and the constant cycle of crash dieting can get old. So, to change how you feel about food you need to even the playing field more, says Sharp.

The Daily Habit That Will Change Your Relationship With Foods You Can't Stop Eating Once You Start

To help you avoid viewing any particular food as bad and therefore tempting), grab a plate and add a handful of what Sharp refers to as your "fear food" or "trigger food" alongside some fiber, protein, and fat.

Seeing the visual representation of a balanced diet can help us understand that food doesn't have to be all or nothing, explains Sharp.

And if you only eat your favorite food on the plate that's okay! The point isn't to force you to eat healthy. Rather, it's to get you to see that your "fear" food is just another piece of food.

However, if you still struggle here's a guideline of how to balance your everyday diet.

How To Create A Balanced Diet

The Harvard School of Public Health recommends that half of your plate should consist of fruits or vegetables. By incorporating these foods into your diet, you lower your risk of cancer and help prevent digestive issues, writes the Harvard School of Public Health.

Next, a quarter of your plate should consist of whole wheat. Incorporating whole wheat allows you to experiment with different foods like brown rice, quinoa, or whole wheat pancakes.

The Harvard School of Public Health also suggests that whole wheat offers plenty of benefits, helping you get essential nutrients and lowering your blood pressure and cholesterol.

Also, be sure to add a source of protein to your meal. This can be fun because you have plenty of options to choose from such as fish, beef, turkey, chicken, and so on.

Try to use oils sparingly, and limit sugary drinks to once or twice a day, recommends the Harvard School Of Public Health.

Along with this balanced diet, don't be afraid to add your favorite snacks to the list. According to the National Institutes of Health, “Studies have shown that food restriction is a poor mechanism for weight loss and may instead contribute to weight gain.”

So, don't be too hard on yourself when it comes to food. Remember, like everything in life, it's all about finding a healthy balance.

And if enjoying your favorite chips in moderation, along with a balanced diet, brings you happiness, then go ahead and indulge!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.