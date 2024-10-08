Newlyweds Surprise Bride’s 100-Year-Old Grandparents With A Heartfelt Gift After Their Flight To The Wedding Was Canceled

After a bride’s grandparents missed their flights to the wedding following a power outage that grounded all air transportation, the newlyweds wanted to surprise them with a heartfelt gift to relive their special day.

Planning for the perfect day to give them the gift, the couple settled on the bride’s grandma’s birthday celebration — where their entire family would be gathered together again.

“Today is my grandma’s birthday,” newlywed Francesca Rietti excitedly shared in a TikTok. “So, we’re dressed up in our wedding attire and going to surprise them.”

As the pair walked hand in hand, in their wedding attire, down the stairs of the Rietti's grandparent’s home, their entire family gasped in surprise — it was like reliving their wedding day all over again, with a full guest list this time.

As everyone, including Rietti's grandparents, got teary-eyed and stood up to hug the bride and groom, it was clear there was another surprise in order for this family.

“We’re going to be re-reading our vows from the wedding,” the groom announced to the room. They were able to recreate the happy celebration so grandma and grandpa could see it first hand — as if they were there.

As the groom read his heartfelt and sappy vows to his wife, Rietti turned to look over the room — staring lovingly at her 100-year-old grandpa, who was crying hand-in-hand with his wife. “Grandpa George turned 100 this year,” she wrote over the video. “What a big surprise for our grandparents.”

After finishing their vows, they headed into the dining room, moving chairs and tables out of the way to recreate their first dance as husband and wife for their grandparents to watch.

The newlyweds twirled around the room, faint classical music playing, and their grandma and grandpa sat quietly nearby.

Following the dance? Photos with the bride and groom for scrapbooks and memories.

While they might not have been able to attend the original wedding, they got something even better—a personal wedding right in their home.

The grandparents' surprise is a reminder of the power of small moments — even if it means reliving your wedding for a few minutes.

Amid the biggest moments in life — weddings, birthdays, anniversaries — there are always soft, loving, and consistent reminders of loved ones to humble you.

It’s clear that these newlyweds are grateful, to say the least, for their grandparents' love and commitment to each other — they cultivated such a big family filled with overwhelming love for decades and decades.

Most people understand the impact a loving and supportive family can have on a child’s upbringing, but not as many truly recognize the ways it defines an adult’s life. From creating traditions to celebrating accomplishments like new jobs and pregnancies to devoting time to reliving memories, they’re irreplaceable.

The people who’ve known you for your entire life and probably watched you grow up now get to love you through an entirely new life stage — like these newlyweds and their 100-year-old grandparents.

