Man Is Getting Evicted Because His ‘Sweet’ Dog Growls At People A Lot —‘It’s Just The Rottie Rumble’

A man was in disbelief when he learned that he was being evicted from his apartment because of his dog.

The man known as @traveling.gay on TikTok said his dog is friendly and non-aggressive, but other building residents have reported that the dog has growled at them.

However, he insisted that the general noises the dog makes are misinterpreted.

The man got a letter from his leasing office informing him that he would be evicted if he did not give up his Rottweiler.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed nearly 400,000 times, the 25-year-old man vented his frustrations after receiving a letter from his leasing office that his Rottweiler, Moose, had to be gone by mid-July.

According to the letter, some residents were concerned about the dog being dangerous since they reported that he had “growled” at them.

However, the man argued that Moose does not mean any harm, and the “growling” people hear is actually just an involuntary noise the dog makes.

“He’s like the sweetest dog ever,” he explained, adding a photo of the adorable pup. “He’s currently hiding under my bed because the ceiling fan scares him.”

JoeChristensen | Canva Pro

The man added that Moose would never hurt a fly and has never displayed aggression toward anyone.

He is now desperately seeking advice from other Rottie owners on his next move, which does not involve giving his dog up.

Some people advised the man to register his dog as an emotional support animal so that he could not legally be removed from the property. They also noted that certain dog breeds, particularly bigger ones, are restricted from most apartments in the U.S.

However, others believed that the dog may be dangerous, and perhaps the leasing agents had a fair point in proposing that the man get rid of him, especially if he had a history of making noises at others that appeared to be growling.

Peter D | Canva Pro

“As someone who was attacked by ‘the nicest dog ever,’ I appreciate Leasing taking growling seriously. But I’m sorry you’re facing this,” one TikTok user commented.

“He’s adorable and likely the sweetest, but I’m sure it wasn’t based on a single, innocent growl,” another user suggested.

However, most Rottweiler owners would have to disagree that the dog was aggressively growling.

People who have Rotties are familiar with the 'Rottie rumble,' or the deep, throaty noises Rottweilers make when they’re content.

It is similar to a cat purring, however it can easily be mistaken as growling.

In a follow-up video, the man shared footage of Moose doing the Rottie rumble as he’s petting him or playing with him. While it does sound like the dog is growling, his tail is wagging, and he leans up to the man’s face to give him a kiss!

If the dog was bearing his teeth, snapping, and moving away, then it would be a different situation that could become unsafe very quickly.

In addition to other breeds, such as German Shepherds, Pit Bulls, and Dobermans, Rottweilers are believed to be aggressive and unfriendly.

Contrary to the overall societal attitude toward these dogs, Rottweilers are not inherently aggressive, per Native Pet. They generally do well with families and small children.

As long as their owners are socializing them at a young age with other dogs, get them proper training, and treat them with dignity and love, you usually do not have anything to worry about.

While Moose is clearly a loveable dog and appears to be well-trained, tenants should always read through their leasing agreement to ensure that they are allowed to have dogs and, if they can, what breed of dogs.

Some apartments may restrict larger dogs because while most of them are friendly and non-aggressive, we never know what may provoke them, and having them in a building with other tenants may pose a safety issue.

Ultimately, Moose and his owner were evicted, but as he explained in an update, it all worked out in the end. The happy family found an even better apartment!

As Moose's owner wisely said, "A door closes because another is meant to open."

