Mom Embarrassed After Her Daughter Sits On Santa's Lap And Asks Him To Bring Their House 'Some Food' For Christmas

After a seemingly innocent trip to visit Santa went sideways, Casie Reebs was convinced she'd be getting a visit from Child Services regarding her daughter’s “Christmas wishes.”

Reebs took to TikTok to share her mortifying experience of bringing her youngest daughter to see the jolly elf himself.

This mom was mortified when her young daughter sat on Santa’s lap and asked him to bring ‘some food’ to their house.

“My daughter asked him to ‘bring us some food. We don’t have any food in the house,’” she said in her video.

If that wasn’t embarrassing enough for this mom, she went on to tell Santa that "mom only lets them have food when they’re good" and she even promised, "not to let the dog get ahold of it."

Wondering if it had something to do with her policing of junk food or the family’s decision to get Chick-fil-A for dinner the night before, Reebs asked her immediately why she would say that. Her daughter’s response was hilarious, and embarrassing enough that she knew she had to share it on TikTok.

With a line full of concerned parents listening to her daughter’s conversation with Santa, she quickly received several offers for meals during the holidays. Equally confused and mortified, she was in the background thanking the other parents and telling them her family was “really okay.”

As soon as her daughter hopped off Santa’s lap she quickly tried to get some kind of explanation for the interaction she just witnessed, but her daughter doubled down.

Trying to understand her daughter’s behavior, she tried explaining that their fast-food trip earlier that day was really because she didn’t want to cook — not because they didn’t have any food. But that didn’t satisfy her “strong girl,” as Reebs put it, who became “irate with her” and started to yell about having no food.

She eventually realized that her daughter was asking for ‘some food’ for her play kitchen set.

“After a little while of back and forth, she admits she meant the food for the play kitchen at their home,” Reebs explained. “Wish me luck …”

Photo: FamVeld / Canva Pro

“Preparing for ‘CPS’ to swing on by,” Reebs wrote in the caption of the video. She called her video “Mom Humor” — a type of comedy that parents can only truly relate to, especially around this time of year.

Other parents were quick to comfort her embarrassment and shared their own hilarious interactions with Santa.

The comments were filled with hilarious stories of young kids interacting with Santa and their parents needing to explain every “Christmas wish” that came out of their mouths. “My cousin told Santa that all he wanted was a ‘warm meal,'" one commenter wrote. “We had literally just left Texas Roadhouse — the kid just ate a steak.”

While some kids were chatterboxes with Santa, other parents dealt with the horror of trying to get a Christmas photo each year. One mom, Caroline Merritt, shared a video of her young daughter’s realistic Christmas photos, and let's just say she was "thrilled" to see Santa.

Another parent shared a more sinister story of her son’s “letters to Santa” after not getting all the presents he put on his wish list.

Playing along, the mom tried to teach her son a lesson about being grateful around the holidays after he wrote a letter expressing his disappointment, but it backfired after her son told Santa that he was “on his naughty list and to ‘be afraid.'"

Whether your child is an oversharer with Santa or is petrified to be in the same room as him, you’ve surely got your hands full this holiday season in making their “Christmas wishes” a reality.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture analysis and human interest stories.