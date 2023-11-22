A Mom & Dad Laugh Hysterically About Their 'Broke' Adult Son Finally Moving Out Of Their House

As a couple endured the process of moving their adult son out of their house, they decided to handle their empty nest syndrome with humor and endless laughter.

The parents’ joy is contagious, and many of us cannot help but laugh along with them as they prepare their son, and themselves, for the next chapter of their lives.

The parents laugh hysterically as they move their 'broke' adult son out of their house.

The couple on TikTok, who refer to themselves as Mama and Papa Rags, have three adult children. Up until recently, only one of them remained living under their roof.

When their son, whom they described as “broke,” decided to move elsewhere, the parents were more than happy not only to help him out but also to give him a dose of reality — as they devolved into hysterics.

In a video that has received over 300,000 likes, the parents, who are beaming from ear to ear, claim that the following footage is a dedication to their “broke [expletive] son.”

As they attempt to suppress their laughter, they drop a wooden board that was originally concealing their outfits, revealing the mother wearing a Hawaiian Punch t-shirt while the father wears a Ramen Noodles shirt. They explain the reason for their outfit choices is that once their son moves out and has to take care of his own living expenses, all he will be able to afford to have for dinner is Hawaiian Punch and ramen noodles.

“You’re going 23 minutes further from work, your rent has gone up $350 more, you’re getting a car payment, and you’re gonna be getting full coverage insurance,” the father points out, as the mother cannot control her laughter.

He adds that he and his wife will be kind enough to send their son some extra condiments, like ketchup, to hold him over.

“We don’t wish you well,” the man sarcastically says to his son while his wife blows kisses at the camera. “He's a great sport, but get the [expletive] out of my state!”

But in all seriousness, the couple clearly loves their son and are excited and ready for his next steps … without them!

Many people found their video amusing and praised the parents for how they were dealing with the new change.

“This is so supportive in the best [expletive] up way ever. I hope your son knows how lucky he is,” one TikTok user commented.

“This is great! I have the same relationship with my parents and it’s the best thing ever! Life’s too hard and serious, good humor is key!” another user wrote.

“True love at its finest!” a third user added.

While moving your adult child out of your home so that they can lead a life of their own inevitably comes with an array of emotions, maintaining a positive attitude will make the transition easier for everyone. Focusing your attention on happier and more positive thoughts also strengthens your relationships with others, including your children and your spouse.

And it is something that this couple is quite familiar with. They often take to TikTok to share their laughter and joy even amid difficult moments.

They slow dance, customize t-shirts, and share hilarious insights into their lives as they roll with the punches. Their example is one we should all remind ourselves of when life seems too overwhelming to bear.

While their son may struggle to pay his bills and have to rely on noodles and punch as affordable meals, it appears he will always have the endless support of his family who loves him enough to dedicate videos sarcastically poking fun at his new situation.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.