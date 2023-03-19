Mom Breastfeeds Baby While Being Intimate With Husband

Breastfeeding is a natural, beneficial way for a mother to nourish and bond with her bundle of joy.

There are dedicated spaces and accommodations for breastfeeding mothers in most public places. Technology has even leaned into ways to simulate this practice for those unable or for dads to help.

The world isn’t happy about this mom who insists on breastfeeding her child — while having sex. But Tasha Maile, mother of three, is defending her actions nonetheless.

Known for controversy, this Youtubing mama says that there isn’t anything bad about making love or being a woman who has sex while breastfeeding.

In 2015, she uploaded a video titled "Do I have sex while breastfeeding?: and has been receiving backlash from it ever since. Due to her spiritual beliefs and the way she raises her three sons, Maile has gained quite a large following on Youtube. However, even her loyal following was a bit upset about the fact that she breastfeeds while doing the deed.

In an interview, the vegan blogger said, "From what I remember, I remember sleeping with my ex-husband, and my son was on me breastfeeding, and we would have sex from behind or something.”

While defending herself from critics, Maile says that her son, who was only 3 months old, would not let her put him down. So, she did what she had to do.

She also said that she and her ex-husband frequently had sex while her infant was in the bed next to her or on top of her. The video has reached nearly 3 million views since she posted it.

Some of her critics chimed in and said, "How can you be turned on when your child is nursing...?! I agree with her that sex is important and natural but come on! Not while you are feeding your baby! Wait a few minutes!﻿" and, "I wouldn't want my children to be watching me, and my husband make love; that's extremely personal﻿."

Some of her followers actually came out to defend her, saying, "Completely natural and normal. I have no idea how some brainwashed people can see it as a disgusting thing," and, "She's so open and in touch with herself.

It's beautiful to see somebody like that. I've always been much too worried about what other people think."

I see the truth with all the points about this woman who has sex while breastfeeding. I’m not a mother, but I know a baby is never a turn-on. So, it’s hard for me to understand how she is ready to get frisky with an infant sucking her boob.

But sex is just as natural as breastfeeding, so who am I to judge?

Shannon Ullman is a writer who focuses on travel and adventure, women's health, pop culture, and relationships. Her work has appeared in Huffington Post, MSN, and Matador Network.