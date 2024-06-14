Mom Asked Her Adult Kids Not To Get Her Gifts For Mother’s Day And Gave Each Of Them A Purposeful Gift Instead

Moms with young kids know what to expect on Mother’s Day. Maybe they’ll get an extra hour of sleep and breakfast in bed or a macaroni necklace and a construction paper card. As they say, it’s the thought that counts, most of the time.

One mom took a different approach to the holiday, making a special request for her adult children.

The mom asked her adult kids not to get her anything for Mother’s Day and gave them all a purposeful gift instead.

As Syd Ridge explained, her mom told her and her siblings to skip gift-giving this year, then surprised them all with a gift of their own.

She showed off the present her mom gave her and her siblings: a homemade, personalized stationery set.

“She got each of us this little briefcase, and if you open it, it’s a whole letter-writing station,” she said.

Inside the stationary set, Syd’s mom wrote her letter outlining what she really wanted for Mother’s Day: for her kids to write her letters every month.

“Each one comes with washi tape, a magnifying glass, ‘cause it’s cute,” Syd said. The letter-writing kits also came equipped with postage stamps, stickers, and supplies to make their own bookmarks.

The thought and attention to detail that the mom put into the gifts capture how much she loves and cares for her kids.

Evgeny Atamanenko / Shutterstock

She also made a miniature notebook with 500 conversation starters that she thought of and typed out to get the conversation between her and her kids flowing.

“Basically, she just wants her kids to write her a letter every month,” Syd said. “She wants to be pen pals.”

In many ways, letter-writing has become a long-lost art, passed over for emails and texts that show up in a matter of seconds.

While there are faster, more direct ways to share information, letter-writing holds value precisely because it takes time.

Having a pen pal fosters personal connection, even if that pen pal is your mom.

Writing letters has been proven to improve people's mental health, helping them overcome depression and anxiety. It's a small, tangible action that chips away at the overwhelming loneliness epidemic we’re living through.

Taking part in creative play boosts our mood, as well as our cognitive function. Taking a break from the challenges that the world presents is always beneficial. We could all use more time to have fun, solely for fun’s sake.

mimagephotography / Shutterstock

Writing by hand is a somatic practice. There’s something sacred in the act of putting pen to paper, describing what you see, what you’re doing, and how you feel.

Journaling, writing gratitude lists, and brain dumping are known to be beneficial for our emotional and mental health.

Jotting down what’s in our minds helps lower our stress levels and makes us feel more grounded in the present moment.

Writing our innermost thoughts, fears, and worries can almost be seen as a form of meditation. It's a way to let go of what ails us, relax and recenter ourselves.

Writing letters provides similar therapeutic benefits while allowing us to feel closer to the people we love.

By giving her kids a Mother’s Day gift, Syd’s mom gave herself the gift she wanted most: A deep connection to her kids, along with memories she can hold in her hands, ones that will last forever.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.