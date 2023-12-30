Mom Is Able To Give Her Deserving Adult Daughter The One Gift She Needed But Would Never Ask Anyone For

A woman got the surprise of a lifetime on Christmas morning when she opened a gift box and discovered a set of toy keys, a license plate, and seat covers.

The woman’s mother claimed that her baby girl deserved the life-changing gift since she never asked for much to begin with.

The mother surprised her daughter with a car for Christmas.

In a heartwarming TikTok video that has been viewed over 8 million times, the young woman sat on her couch opening up her Christmas gifts as her mother recorded her.

As she unwrapped one of her gifts, the woman discovered seat covers meant for a car and a set of toy car keys. Confused since she didn't own a car, she asked her mother why she put the items in her gift boxes. Her mother encouraged her to “keep looking” through her gifts to put the pieces together.

After she opened another box to find license plates, the tears started flowing. “This is for a car,” she said before quickly realizing that she must be the new owner of a vehicle.

“Merry Christmas to my baby girl,” the mother wrote in the text overlay of her video.

The car was an extra special gift that meant a lot to both her and her daughter.

In the caption of her video, the mother shared that her daughter lost her father to cancer when she was just 10 years old. Since his death, the holidays have been a difficult time for the family to get through.

Being able to gift her daughter a car was something that made this holiday season a little brighter.

Photo: kali9 / Canva Pro

“She has never asked for much,” the mother wrote of her daughter. “I just thank God for blessing me to do this. She deserves it!”

Other people were deeply moved by the mother’s thoughtful gift for her daughter.

“Me over here bawling like a baby. You drive safe lil lady!” one TikTok user commented. “She is so appreciative and humble. May God keep her covered and protected as she cruises around in her new car,” another user wrote.

In a follow-up video, the mother shared a clip of her proud daughter taking her new car out for a test spin.

She was grinning from ear to ear as she drove along the roads with her bedazzled steering wheel.

The mother revealed that her daughter had “not sat down” since she got her new Toyota Camry. “It’s not brand new but it's hers and it's paid for!!” the mother wrote in the caption of the video. “Not having to worry about a bill while headed to college was my goal!! God led me to the perfect car I could afford.”

The woman was able to purchase the car thanks to generous donations from TikTok viewers.

The holidays can be a challenging time for those who have lost loved ones. If there is any way you can do something that will put a smile on their faces Christmas morning, take advantage of it.

We promise it will be well worth it!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.