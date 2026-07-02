You Can Spot A Man Who'll Make A Great Dad By 8 Small Things He Usually Does Without Being Asked

Written on Jul 02, 2026

Men Who Become Great Dads Do Things Without Being Asked Vanessa Loring | Pexels
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It's one thing for a man to be a good boyfriend or husband, but not every guy has what it takes to be a great dad. 

If raising a family is high on your to-do list, you definitely want to make sure the man you love is up for it too. Being good father is about more than just the biology aspect. You need a partner as well as a parent for your children. So, how can you tell if a man's behaviors will translate into a stellar dad?

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Men who become great dads usually do these things before they even have kids:

1. He posts or shares pics of the kids in his family 

Usually, photos of his nephews' or little cousins' elementary school art projects on social media or just to you privately, maybe even saying that he can't wait to be a dad. Isn't it just the most attractive thing ever when a man is great with kids?

2. He loves kids and babies, and they love him

smiling man playing with a young girl Brooke Cagle / Unsplash+

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This one's a no-brainer. I swear that all babies love my fiancé, even the most fickle. It's a great sign when he can handle children well.

RELATED: Men Who Were Truly Meant To Be Fathers And It Shows Usually Have These 20 Rare Traits

3. He attends your little brother's baseball games

And he truly looks forward to mingling and playing ball with the little ones.

4. He adapts to outside circumstances easily and can go with the flow

He always comes up with another plan on the spot when things go wrong, like when it rains on your Disneyland vacation. 

RELATED: Dads Who Raise Confident & Powerful Daughters Do These 11 Things Better Than Other Parents

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5. He loves staying home with you at night 

Just as much, if not more, than partying all night with the boys.

6. He doesn't have a bad temper

calm man speaking without a scary temper Darina Belonogova / Pexels

This one's important. You don't want your kids to deal with the scars of his rage on you or them. You need someone who is going to be calm and collected during arguments — with you or the children.

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RELATED: Men Who Grew Up Having To Earn Their Dad's Love Have 10 Habits That Honestly Make Them Easy To Spot

7. He's patient, stable, and loves you unconditionally

Your future offspring will know that no matter what happens, he will always be there for them. Your children shouldn't be scared to go to you or your partner when they mess up. They wanna know that they're gonna be loved no matter what.

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8. He knows how to work as a team

That's important when you're raising children! You'll feel safe knowing that you're in it together as you both transition into parenthood. It took the both of you to create a baby, so it should take two of you to raise it. Equally. That's his child just as much as it's yours.

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RELATED: Boys Who Grow Up Into Good Husbands, Fathers, And Men Usually Learn These 20 Things Young

Mona Lisa Macalino is an editor who writes about women's lifestyles, love and relationships, and health.

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