You Can Spot A Man Who'll Make A Great Dad By 8 Small Things He Usually Does Without Being Asked

It's one thing for a man to be a good boyfriend or husband, but not every guy has what it takes to be a great dad.

If raising a family is high on your to-do list, you definitely want to make sure the man you love is up for it too. Being good father is about more than just the biology aspect. You need a partner as well as a parent for your children. So, how can you tell if a man's behaviors will translate into a stellar dad?

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Men who become great dads usually do these things before they even have kids:

1. He posts or shares pics of the kids in his family

Usually, photos of his nephews' or little cousins' elementary school art projects on social media or just to you privately, maybe even saying that he can't wait to be a dad. Isn't it just the most attractive thing ever when a man is great with kids?

2. He loves kids and babies, and they love him

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This one's a no-brainer. I swear that all babies love my fiancé, even the most fickle. It's a great sign when he can handle children well.

3. He attends your little brother's baseball games

And he truly looks forward to mingling and playing ball with the little ones.

4. He adapts to outside circumstances easily and can go with the flow

He always comes up with another plan on the spot when things go wrong, like when it rains on your Disneyland vacation.

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5. He loves staying home with you at night

Just as much, if not more, than partying all night with the boys.

6. He doesn't have a bad temper

Darina Belonogova / Pexels

This one's important. You don't want your kids to deal with the scars of his rage on you or them. You need someone who is going to be calm and collected during arguments — with you or the children.

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7. He's patient, stable, and loves you unconditionally

Your future offspring will know that no matter what happens, he will always be there for them. Your children shouldn't be scared to go to you or your partner when they mess up. They wanna know that they're gonna be loved no matter what.

8. He knows how to work as a team

That's important when you're raising children! You'll feel safe knowing that you're in it together as you both transition into parenthood. It took the both of you to create a baby, so it should take two of you to raise it. Equally. That's his child just as much as it's yours.

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Mona Lisa Macalino is an editor who writes about women's lifestyles, love and relationships, and health.