Not to sound like a boomer, but kids these days really don’t understand how special the 80s and 90s were. With constant internet access and a phone in their pockets at all times, they miss out on some of the sweet luxuries of those simpler days. Streaming took away the fun of going to a video rental store, and delivery apps have diminished the thrill of going to your favorite local pizza place.

In the 80s and 90s, the little things made kids happy. Staying up late felt like a rush, and seeing the book fair roll into your school library was the highlight of the year. Who knows if kids still get excited by these things, or if they even know what a book fair is. For those of us who were kids in the 80s and 90s, these moments felt like magic.

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These little luxuries felt like pure magic for kids back in the 80s and 90s

1. Scholastic Book Fairs

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As a lifelong reader, the Scholastic Book Fair was the best day of the year. If you never got to experience it, it was basically a pop-up bookstore in your school’s library. First, it got you out of class for about an hour to run around with your friends. Second, they had more than just books. I remember the next day, the cool girl was always using the fresh set of cute pencils they sold.

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Plus, it actually helped reading scores in school. A study from George Fox University found a correlation. “The fair is all about the joy of discovery, and the power of choice for the students,” says Billy Stone, Scholastic Bookstore’s President. “To find books that excite them about reading, that engage them in reading with the belief that that will aid in their reading of curriculum materials.”

2. Earning a free personal pizza at Pizza Hut

Back in the day, they did everything they could to bribe kids into reading. A program called BOOK IT! gave away free personal pizzas to students who reached a specific reading goal. Starting in 1984, they rewarded kids based on how many hours they read or how many books they finished. Pizza Hut was truly a vibe back then. I know you’re picturing those infamous lamps, Gen Xers and Millennials.

When they reached their goal, they would get a coupon for a free personal pizza. This became an exciting tradition, and you know the parents loved saving a few bucks. The good news is that the program is still running, so your own kids can experience that same magic.

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3. Renting a movie to watch at home

Is it weird that I can still perfectly picture the local Blockbuster from my childhood? I have very specific memories of trying to convince my parents to let me check out an array of horror movies. They occasionally gave in, which they instantly regretted when I inevitably had a nightmare that same night.

It was special to spend a Saturday night with a friend at the local Blockbuster, renting a movie to watch during your slumber party. Streaming has ruined this experience. Most video stores have shuttered, and why wouldn’t they? Kids these days have anything they want to watch in the palm of their hands.

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4. Staying up late to watch shows like Saturday Night Live

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I used to beg my parents to let me stay up to watch SNL. To this day, it remains one of my favorite shows. I fancy myself a bit of a historian, able to recall sketches from years past. The 80s and 90s had some of the strongest casts. Will Ferrell, Dana Carvey, Tina Fey, and Molly Shannon. This list could go on forever. They all became massive stars, but for kids in the 80s and 90s, they were the silly people on our TVs every Saturday at midnight.

Parents love to tell their kids that they can't watch TV before bed because it will disturb sleep. However, a study published by the National Institutes of Health found there is no correlation. If you were watching SNL with your parents in the 80s and 90s, it’s safe to do the same with your own children.

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5. Getting photos developed

My parents used to buy me disposable cameras all the time. I’d take them to school, on field trips, and use them around the house. If you looked through my photos, you’d find a lot of cat pictures and a ton of pictures from the same aquarium exhibit that I guess I couldn’t get enough of. Every one was blurry, and the flash made it impossible to figure out what was going on. Those were the days! The thrill of seeing the photos you took days ago printed was something I struggle to put into words.

Guess what, fellow 90s kids? Film cameras have seen a recent resurgence. Now, the younger generations understand the thrill. However, it’s now an expensive hobby that used to cost us a few bucks at the local drugstore.

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6. Opening a fresh pack of gel pens

I had an epiphany the other day. One of my favorite places to go is a stationery store. I’m obsessed with pens and stickers. I use my planner as a creative outlet because of how much I love those items. It hit me: my favorite things growing up were, you guessed it, pens and stickers. As I write this, I can remember the excitement I had when my parents finally gave in to my begging for a set of colored gel pens. They had no idea they were giving me a lifelong hobby.

One of the main reasons people love stationery is because it makes us feel nostalgic. Returning to this special time makes us feel happy and comforted. If you were a gel pen kid but gave up on fun pens as an adult, I encourage you to go to a stationery store and see how you feel.

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7. Having your own phone line at home

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Sure, cell phones are cool. Everyone has one in their pocket at all times. But in the 80s and 90s, the cool girls had their own version. Smartphones didn’t exist, but individual landlines did. In most homes, you could only talk on the phone if your parents weren’t already on the line. Plus, they got annoyed by how long we’d be chatting with our friends. This is where having your own private line in your room came in. Parents who let their kids have their own phones were heroes then.

Many people from the 80s and 90s feel nostalgic for the landline phones. I can picture myself upside down on my bed with my feet on the wall, twirling the phone cord in my hands because that’s what all my favorite actresses did in movies. Few things were more fun.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.