Kids Who Grew Up Feeling Responsible For Everything Often Share These 11 Heavy Traits As Adults

Some kids were forced to grow up quickly. They often dealt with big responsibilities children shouldn’t have to worry about and, as a result, developed some heavy personality traits in adulthood.

When someone grows up feeling responsible for everything and everyone around them, it can change their personality. Instead of feeling carefree, they may have had to take on seriously demanding roles. As they got older, these roles shaped their personality traits. Now, they are different from the average person.

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1. Kids who took on too much responsibility are hyper-independent as adults

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If someone grew up feeling they were responsible for everything, they may have developed hyper-independence. The weight of the world was often on their shoulders. They likely struggled to ask for help and instead took things on themselves. If they believed they couldn’t count on anyone but themselves, it may have been natural for them to become hyper-independent as adults. Independence may come naturally to them.

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Hyper-independence can be a trauma response. If someone felt neglected or forced to figure everything out on their own in childhood, they may become overly self-reliant. Instead of asking for help, they’ll tackle every task at hand on their own. It can limit how close they get to people in relationships, as they may feel they can only trust themselves.

2. They often feel guilty

Feeling guilty may be a natural personality trait for people who grew up feeling responsible for everything. Instead of giving themselves grace, they are hard on themselves. They may fear that they are letting people down. Since they were taught at a young age to take responsibility for everything, it can impact their ability to relax. When they do, they may feel extreme guilt.

If they were told to take accountability and work hard as children, they were likely ingrained with the idea that rest is a waste of time. We live in a culture that glorifies pushing ourselves past our limits. Someone like this may feel guilty taking time for themselves because they are concerned about what they can do for others.

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3. Kids who grew up feeling responsible for everyone often grow to be people-pleasers

Sadly, when a kid grows up feeling responsible for everything, they may take on the people-pleasing trait. If they feared the adults in their lives, they may have done anything they could to please them. It’s a common response to childhood trauma. They want to be on everyone’s good side, so they are willing to put their own needs aside. Whether they felt responsible for other people or for everything that went wrong, they likely picked up the people-pleasing trait to try to make things better.

This type of person prioritizes others' needs before their own. This may have been a natural reaction from growing up feeling responsible for everything. Often driven by the fear of abandonment, this trait makes someone do everything they can for others without putting much effort into their own mental health.

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4. They’re often very stoic

If someone grew up feeling responsible for everything, they may have had to be the strong one. If others were having a hard time, they were likely the ones picking up the pieces. Becoming stoic in adulthood is a heavy trait they developed from these experiences. They may find themselves thinking they need to be strong at all times. Instead of tapping into their emotions, they push them away.

Stoicism can be positive, but it can also be a heavy trait to carry. If someone isn’t nurturing their emotional health, they may deal with serious pain. They may be afraid to get help when they need it.

5. They can be more restless than other adults

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Restlessness means someone struggles to focus or relax. This can be a symptom of growing up with the weight of the world on their shoulders. They may have a lot on their mind. Whether it’s what they can do to help people more or all of the tasks they need to accomplish, their minds may be moving a mile a minute. This can impact their mental health and ability to accomplish things.

Feeling restless can come with agitation. They may struggle with patience and feeling comfortable taking on their daily tasks.

“Agitation is a state of severe restlessness or inner tension. It can present in many ways and has several medical causes. Brief, mild episodes are also just a part of being human. But agitation that’s frequent or severe is often a sign of an underlying issue,” says The Cleveland Clinic.

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6. They are often perfectionists

Like many traits, good and bad qualities that come with being a perfectionist. Sometimes, it drives us to be better people. However, it’s not always a positive form of motivation. If someone grew up feeling responsible for everything, they may try to fill a void by trying to be perfect. They may have been told that they were not enough and that everything was their fault. In these situations, they may push themselves to achieve perfection. However, it’s completely unrealistic.

We all know there is no such thing as perfection. However, when someone has pressure placed on them in childhood, they may do whatever they can to achieve it, even if they know they can’t.

7. They have some pretty major caretaking instincts

It’s natural for kids who grew up with too much responsibility placed on them to develop the heavy caregiving trait. They may have been the ones taking care of people as they were growing up. Whether they were helping their younger siblings or doing work around the house for their parents, this may have become instilled in them at a young age. As adults, we may see someone in need and trigger this caregiving response. While this can be positive, it can also be draining.

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Someone like this likely doesn’t have strong boundaries. As a result, they do too much for other people and not enough for themselves. They may burn out easily or struggle to say no to others.

8. They are overthinkers

I don’t know about you, but I am a chronic overthinker. Sometimes, my mind gets the best of me. I can imagine this is an issue for someone who grew up feeling responsible for everything. Likely, this person was often in their own heads. Maybe they were wondering what they could do better, or how they could make things right. These are big thoughts, especially for a child. As a result, they may become overthinkers in adulthood. It’s a heavy trait to carry, as they likely feel like they can’t turn their brains off.

If someone was left feeling responsible for everything as a child, they may have had a hard time making decisions. Pressure was likely placed on them to do the right thing. As adults, they may grow overwhelmed by decision-making and their never-ending thoughts.

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9. They are usually very reliable

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Being reliable is likely a heavy personality trait that someone who grew up feeling responsible for everything developed. If they were made to believe everything going on was their responsibility, they likely put a lot of pressure on themselves to succeed. If no one else was going to do something, they knew they had to. This often made them reliable adults. They knew that they could only rely on themselves, which may have encouraged them to be trustworthy people as they got older.

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Reliability may be a side effect of trust issues. If they couldn’t count on others to help them, they had to be the reliable ones.

10. They are incredibly selfless

Some people are naturally selfish. They care more about what they can get out of others than what they can do for them. This type of person likely had a different upbringing from someone who was given a lot of responsibility. If someone felt responsible for others, they likely grew up to be selfless. It may have become a personality trait as they navigated life. Putting others first was just their gut reaction.

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Being selfless can come with its issues. While this type of person makes a wonderful friend, they can also neglect themselves. Often, this stems from what they were taught as children. Having too much responsibility made them more aware of other people’s needs.

11. They can be more sensitive than most people

Being burdened with the feeling of high responsibility at a young age may have impacted someone’s mental health. If they were dealing with the weight of other people’s needs, they may become sensitive adults. Sensitivity can be a positive trait. They may be able to tap into their feelings easily and empathize with others. However, it can also lead to difficulty adapting and can make managing their emotions feel overwhelming.

“Research also shows that a lack of parental warmth growing up may cause a child to develop high sensitivity and carry this trait into adulthood. The same goes for negative early childhood experiences. If you experienced trauma as a child, you may be more likely to become a highly sensitive person as an adult,” says Elizabeth Scott, PhD.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.