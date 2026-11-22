Our parents shape our mindset from day one. Whatever they do on a regular basis becomes what we see as normal. Most kids start out assuming every adult does things the same way, so if a child is raised by parents who are always busy, that's just how they think things have to be. Without even realizing it, once those same kids grow up, they often find themselves caught up in a similar pattern of behavior.

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Kids who were raised by parents who were incredibly busy all the time often picked up these habits as adults

1. Over-scheduling themselves

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Growing up with busy parents likely meant everyone was running on a tight schedule. They were expected to stay in line and do everything themselves. This might mean getting to and from school and sports practice, doing their homework, and getting ready for bed by a certain time. This is exhausting for everyone involved, especially when expected at such a young age. Busy parents may not know how much their behavior affects their kids.

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In adulthood, it’s not uncommon for people to maintain this habit. Now, they over-schedule themselves. They take on too much at work and enroll their kids in every sport and extracurricular activity. Sometimes, this is a distraction and a trauma response. Instead of dealing with the emptiness they may carry from having less attentive parents, they follow in their footsteps.

2. Constantly working overtime

Some people put everything they have into their careers. This may be especially true when they grew up in a home with workaholics. Parents who were never around because they constantly worked overtime or traveled for their company unintentionally taught their children a lesson. If their parents found self-worth in their jobs, their children might walk down the same path.

"A substantial number of individuals derive their identity from their occupations," writes Jordan Grumet, M.D. We don’t feel successful unless we are at the top of the corporate ladder. Working to get there can become all-consuming. This habit can be passed down from generation to generation when a career was always the focal point of their parents’ lives.

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3. Or they take their work home with them

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Many people think working overtime will help them advance in their career. In some situations, it’s true. However, it’s not always a sure-fire way to land that promotion. Still, that doesn’t stop people from putting everything they have into their job. Someone glued to their computer hours after getting home from work might be caught in that vicious cycle. It’s difficult for someone like this to separate their personal life from their career.

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I was lucky to have my parents active in my life, but I remember watching my dad fill out paperwork after he got home from work. He never gave himself a minute to rest. If someone’s parents were overwhelmed with work and focused on getting tasks done rather than giving their kids attention, this might seem normal to them. They may not realize that they are becoming their parents and working that same simultaneous shift.

4. They never ask for help

Parents who stay busy instead of being present with their children may not even realize that they are neglecting them emotionally. Imagine you scraped your knee or fell off your bike. Who is the first person you would run to? One of your parents. Without their help and support, it can be heartbreaking.

"Because childhood emotional neglect is so very common, so are emotionally neglectful parents," explains Jonice Webb, PhD. "And since emotionally neglectful parents are so common, so are emotionally neglected children. It’s because these children grow up to be parents. The cycle continues, and on and on it goes, passing down through generations until someone finally sees what’s happening and calls a halt to its insidious process.

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Instead of confiding in others and asking for support when they need it, someone with this kind of childhood may choose to keep to themselves. They’re used to being the only person they could rely on at the end of the day. Neglectful parents shape how their kids find comfort in others well into adulthood.

5. They don’t expect anyone to prioritize them

If we can’t trust our parents to be there for us, who can we trust? Busy parents, even with good intentions, weren’t there when they needed them most. We rely on our parents for everything, and being expected to navigate the world without their help can be hard. A lack of support can leave them people wondering if anyone could actually be there for them. This can negatively impact their relationships as adults.

They think they have to do everything themselves. They don’t trust anyone to put them first because their parents never did. Writer and certified mental health coach Darius Cikanavicius notes that these trust issues are often centered around trauma and make them believe the only person who has their back is themselves.

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6. They are extremely independent

Someone raised by busy parents often found themselves home alone. They were left to do responsibilities around the house. This type of person became an expert at cleaning, making dinner, and staying motivated at a young age. As adults, that habit is hard to kick. They view personal relationships differently. Friends are a luxury, not an essential.

There can be a fine line between loneliness and independence. Someone who grew up in an environment like this may have had to work through their loneliness. They couldn't do anything to make their parents show up. As adults, they are used to doing everything alone and walking through life without needing anyone else around. This is an example of hyper-independence, which can be a trauma response to being left alone often as a child.

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7. They’re used to spending time alone

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My parents were active in my life, but I am an only child. I’ve been entertaining myself for as long as I can remember. As an adult, I love being around my friends and family, but I need time alone. Without siblings, I got used to a certain level of quiet and calm at home. When I’m around others too long, I start to crave being alone with a book and my pets.

Absent, busy parents often left their kids alone. They were left to figure things out on their own. That meant keeping themselves occupied. As adults, they may be more comfortable spending time alone than others. They don’t feel they need constant distractions. Instead, Robert Taibbi, L.C.S.W., shares, they enjoy their own company.

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8. They can read the room well

A demanding schedule can negatively affect our mental health. It is known to increase anxiety, which can make people irritable. When parents are constantly on the move, they may feel overwhelmed. This often comes with a lack of patience. Over time, kids get used to sensing when their parents are on edge. Instead of bothering them, they’d keep their questions or concerns to themselves.

As adults, they are great at reading people around them. They can pick up on how they’re feeling. From the way they speak to their body language, adults who had busy parents might have mastered these skills.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.