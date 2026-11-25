Grandparents are known for passing down little habits and values that might seem outdated at first, but turn out to be surprisingly useful when these kids become adults. Not only is this good for the grandparents, it's good for the kids.

Growing up with grandparents can feel like having one foot in the past and one in the present, but those childhood lessons tend to stick around. Fortunately, they're some of the best habits worth holding onto.

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Kids raised by their grandparents often develop 8 old-school habits that benefit them as adults:

1. Being polite to pretty much everyone

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When kids are raised by their grandparents, they're typically taught what it means to have good manners. They say please and thank you, greet people when they walk into a room, and treat everyone with respect. They do this whether it's a family member, a neighbor, or the grocery store cashier. While this seems obvious to most people, not all young adults are taught this basic level of respec.t

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And there's some science behind why this habit is a good one to keep. A study published in Personality and Individual Differences found that everyday niceness was associated with greater relationship satisfaction and happiness. Looks like grandparents are onto something when they insist that kindness goes a long way.

2. Writing notes and thank-you cards by hand

Some things are just better when they're handwritten. Kids who are raised by their grandparents see the importance of taking a little extra time to physically write their thoughts and feelings down. While everyone else might fire off a quick text, they're far more likely to reach for a paper and pen.

They don't think sending a card is old-fashioned in a bad way. To them, it's a thoughtful gesture that shows someone was worth the extra effort and the people they're thanking value that thoughtfulness immensely.

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3. Showing up early, not just on time

Arriving a little early is standard for kids raised by their grandparents. When dinner starts at six, they're probably walking through the door at 5:45. Grandparents tend to take punctuality seriously, teaching kids that making someone wait can be seen as disrespectful and impolite.

Being the person who always shows up ahead of schedule may reflect a deeper appreciation for responsibility and consideration for others. Researchers who examined punctuality in real-life settings discovered that conscientiousness was inked to arriving early for appointments. After all, the old saying goes: if you're early, you're on time, and if you're on time, you're late.

Young people usually can't relate, but being raised by grandparents makes you special.

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4. Fixing things instead of replacing them

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Growing up with grandparents means learning that a broken zipper or malfunctioning appliance isn't automatically headed for the trash. Before buying something new, these kids are taught to see whether a little patience and resourcefulness could bring the old one back to life.

They picked up that money saveid is basically the same as money earned, and this can make them incredibly self-sufficient. Usually, they also appreciate what they already own instead of constantly chasing the next upgrade. It's a bit of an old-school mindset, but knowing how to make things last is hardly a bad thing.

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The best thing? The younger generation knows how to find guidance for fixing just about anything on YouTube or Reddit or any other site that offers advice.

5. Never showing up empty-handed

When you've been raised by grandparents, you understand that you should never arrive at someone's home empty-handed. Thoughtful gestures are part of being a good guest, and while it may seem outdated to young people today, kindness and gratitude literally never go out of style.

It doesn't have to be expensive or elaborate, either. A tasty dessert or flower bouquet will do just fine.

Research suggests that these small actions can have a bigger impact than one might think. A study published in the Journal of Consumer Research says that gift-giving can strengthen relationships and create meaningful connections between people.

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The takeaway? It's about making another person feel seen and valued and expressing your gratitude for their hospitality. As an added bonus, they get more invites back, too.

6. Making conversation with people of all ages

When kids grow up around their grandparents, they get used to chatting with everyone, not just their friends and people their own age. They're familiar with sitting around the dinner table listening to family stories and participating in conversations that might not involve their interests. They learn a lot of really valuable social skills doing this.

As a result, they often have an easier time connecting with different generations and even people with different life experiences, instead of feeling awkward. This benefits them for life, as ositive interactions between people of all ages are associated with less anxiety about communicating, according to research from the British Journal of Social Psychology. Having those relationships early in life can make connecting with all kinds of people feel much more natural.

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7. Keeping their word

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A promise isn't something that kids raised by their grandparents take casually. If they say they'll be somewhere or help someone out, they know that others are relying on them. Grandparents don't typically downplay the importance of following through on the little things, and they know they need to model this for their grandkids, too.

As adults, these kids become the people that others can genuinely count on because they're honest and they don't make excuses. They take commitments seriously and recognize that trust is only built through consistent actions.

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8. Keeping busy without technology

Kids who grew up around their grandparents were encouraged to keep themselves busy, whether that's reading a book, working on a puzzle, playing outside, helping in the kitchen, or any other number of things. They likely got pretty good at enjoying their own company without needing to fill every free moment. Because their grandparents were far from digital natives, they were likely discouraged from spending too much time in front of a computer or phone.

That ability to entertain themselves can be pretty useful in adulthood. One exploratory study from 2024 found that making room for activities beyond screens can help children develop a wider range of ways to spend their time. Sometimes, being a little bored is exactly what gets the imagination going.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.