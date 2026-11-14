People Who Still Prefer A Physical Alarm Clock Usually Have 7 Habits Phones Replaced For Everyone Else

Mornings are hard, and they're even more difficult when you keep hitting snooze on your phone.

Waking up feels like a struggle for some, but for people who use a physical alarm clock rather than their phone, their daily habits change their lives in very noticeable ways.

Habits of people who use a physical alarm clock instead of a phone

1. They do mental math instead of using a calculator

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One of the great benefits of having a phone is being able to use the calculator. When we're in school, we learn math primarily on a calculator, despite how often teachers would tell us we would never have one in our back pocket.

People who use a physical alarm clock don't usually rely on a calculator to do math, though. Instead, they're using their brains, and a paper and pencil to figure out problems. They add up their tab at a restaurant or how much they owe in bills, trusting their own math.

2. They memorize directions rather than using a GPS

The GPS has completely changed how people navigate when they drive. Unfortunately, many people, especially Gen Zers, are completely reliant on navigation apps.

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But when someone wakes up using an actual alarm clock and not their phone, it's also likely they've memorized directions and don't need GPS to guide them. They may not trust technology as much as a paper map, or trust their own brains to figure it out.

After all, people who rely on GPS for directions aren't doing their brain any favors long-term.

3. They turn their phones off before bed

A lot of people scroll on their phones before they go to sleep or even while they're lying in bed. We all know it's bad for us, but it's just so easy to do. It can be hard to rewire our brains to not feel the need to switch between multiple apps before we drift off.

But using your phone before bed can lead to insomnia and shortened sleep. That's why people who use an actual alarm clock don't feel the urge to go on their phone before bed or first thing in the morning.

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4. They give every task their full attention

People have learned to multitask in every aspect of life, doing work while listening to a podcast or prepping dinner while trying to wash dishes. But some people tend to monotask, meaning they focus all their attention on one task at a time, instead of trying to juggle multiple things at once.

Focusing on one task at a time is proven to increase productivity and reduce stress. It also lowers your rate of errors and helps you recall information much easier.

5. They stick to a routine

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For folks who use real alarm clocks, they're more likely to prioritize a daily routine. They like to wake up and go for a walk or wash their face before they check their phones. And they make getting good sleep a part of that routine.

According to experts from UCLA Health, routines lower stress and boost productivity, while increasing happiness. So, starting your day phone-free is a great thing to do as part of any routine.

6. They print out pictures instead of keeping them on their phone

Phones have replaced lots of good things, including physical cameras. Why bring a huge camera when you have one in your pocket? We have phone cameras, but physical cameras are actually making a comeback.

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Something about a digital camera makes things seem more nostalgic. It's an interesting paradox, because the more technology we have, the less we want it. And for people with alarm clocks on their night stands, because they don't rely on their phone, they likely have a camera of some sort, where they can snap a photo and take the film to the store to develop.

7. They write physical letters and mail them

It used to just be good manners to send a birthday card or a letter for any occasion. Now, a simple text will do.

But people are starting to bring back physical cards. It's much more personal and the people who receive it definitely appreciate the effort it takes to write everything out and mail it.

You'll often find stationary of all kinds in a person's home when they don't rely on their phone for much.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.