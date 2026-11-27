People spend a lot of time arguing over whether childhood feels as special for today’s kids as it did for previous generations. Psychologist Krystine Batcho, PhD, said, “For many, holidays bring back memories of simpler times along with the sense of security of childhood.” For 80s and 90s kids, these traditions will always stand out as the best parts of the holidays that they wish they could relive.

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These 8 holiday traditions were magical to kids in the 80s and 90s:

1. Making homemade decorations that you actually used

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A lot of kids who are used to spending all their time on screens now would be super confused (and maybe even amused) if they heard someone older reminiscing about making garland and ornaments out of nothing more than construction paper and string.

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Honestly, paper snowflakes were never the height of Christmas decor. But they represent an important time in people’s lives in the 80s and 90s when they couldn’t wait for the holidays and had to use that excited energy to do something. Even though these were little things, psychologist Susan Albers, PsyD, said that’s what can make people feel most nostalgic around the holidays. It’s not ridiculous if it makes you happy.

2. Taking a picture with Santa at the mall

Going to the mall used to be one of the coolest things to do any time of the year, but Christmas was even better. There were fancy decorations everywhere, and each store had some kind of seasonal display. Of course, the highlight of going to the mall during the holidays was seeing Santa. Kids would wait in line for what felt like forever just to have the chance to tell him what they wanted for Christmas and pose for a picture.

People just don’t hang out at the mall like they used to, as researchers proved in a study published in Current Psychology. They noted that some of that behavior stemmed from the pandemic, but it’s not like malls were packed with shoppers in 2019 either.

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3. Watching all the classic Christmas specials

During the 80s and 90s, every kid looked forward to the day their favorite Christmas special came on. Since they had to watch it when it was actually on TV, it felt like a whole event.

Now, there are way more options than “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and thankfully everyone seems to still be watching. It’s not surprising since Pamela Rutledge, PhD, a media psychology professor, said, “Holiday movies can boost mood and relieve symptoms of depression.”

The only difference is that today’s kids will never know the excitement of checking the TV guide to see when their favorites were on and clearing their whole evening so they could watch them.

4. Playing with new toys while the grown-ups talked

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Some people think toys are basically junk, but researchers went so far as to call playing with them “children’s only profession” in an article published by the Northern Clinics of Istanbul. They added, “It contributes to the development of cognitive, motor, psychosocial, emotional, and linguistic skills.”

Kids love toys all the time, but the ones given as Christmas gifts feel even more special. They spend weeks thinking about what they want, and the anticipation just keeps building from there.

Toys will probably always be popular, but they hold a different place in kids’ lives now that everything is digital. Playing with a new tablet just isn’t the same as setting up a train set, which makes this tradition seem unique to the 80s and 90s.

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5. Driving around the nicest neighborhoods to look at Christmas lights

So many people remember piling in the car with the rest of their family and driving around to look at all of the Christmas lights. Usually this meant taking a trip to the richer neighborhoods to get the best views possible. Deciding which house had accomplished the perfect balance of festive but not tacky doesn’t seem like a big deal, but anthropologist Dimitris Xygalatas said “holiday rituals may be the glue that holds the family together.”

Unfortunately, everyone just stopped driving around to look at lights at some point. It’s probably because there’s literally an app for that now. Still, looking at lights on a screen will never compare to the real thing.

6. Sitting at the kids’ table at family dinner

Every 80s and 90s kid remembers what it was like to be relegated to the kids’ table with their siblings and cousins when their extended family got together for dinner. There’s a good chance they still sit at a separate table now even though they’re adults.

This might not have been the ultimate bonding experience for everyone, but plenty of people thought it was a really fun time to get to know their family better with minimal adult supervision. According to a study published in Innovations in Aging, those relationships are essential to people’s well-being.

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The kids’ table isn’t a thing of the past. It usually still happens pretty naturally. But it definitely doesn’t feel the same now that everyone has a phone or tablet to pay attention to instead of talking and laughing with each other.

7. Using catalogs to make your wish list

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The average kid would probably be able to make their own Amazon wish list with all of the things they want for Christmas these days. While that’s certainly more efficient, it’s not quite as fun as circling the best things in store catalogs and transferring them to a letter to Santa.

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That’s a memory people who grew up in the 80s and 90s will always have, as well as people from decades before that. According to the Smithsonian National Postal Museum, mail-order catalogs took off in the 1870s. Some stores have tried to hold onto that nostalgia, but most aren’t offering the same thing they had 100 years ago. Even if a kid was handed a catalog today, they probably wouldn’t know what it was.

8. Getting to stay up late for once with all of your cousins

One of the best parts of the holiday season in the 80s and 90s was getting to ignore your bedtime, possibly more than once if your parents let you stay up late on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. If it was part of a sleepover with your cousins when you all slept in the same room at your grandparents’ house, it was even better. And then, there was a good chance it would happen whether your parents approved or not.

Although it’s not always the case, psychology professor David Ludden, PhD, said this is the kind of nostalgia that makes people happier. There’s no reason kids can’t stay up late now, but it’s truly one of those situations where they won’t know how good they had it until it’s gone.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.