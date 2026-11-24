Norman Rockwell and Hallmark movies would have you believe that the holidays can't exist without a big family to-do. But there are plenty of adults who are opting out of visiting their parents, and for good reasons.

It isn't just that one argument during Christmas 3 years ago that set them off, either. As licensed therapist Isadora Alman, M.F.T., wrote, "Family drama can spoil holidays. Don't let it spoil yours."

Why some people simply avoid visiting their parents during the holiday season:

1. Their parents repeatedly ignore or dismiss their boundaries

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Parents sometimes have a hard time with boundaries when it comes to their own kids. That's why some adult children skip the holidays.

In their eyes, refusing to respect basic boundaries is a clear sign of disrespect. United Nations further explained, "When we feel respected, our brain releases the feel-good neurochemicals oxytocin and serotonin, and disrespect releases stress neurochemicals such as adrenaline and cortisol."

So, parents, try to be mindful. You might not get it right 100% of the time, but as long as you're making an honest effort to honor your children's boundaries, you might be able to mend things.

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2. Their parents still treat them like children instead of independent adults

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Being treated like a little kid when you're a grown adult is frustrating. That's why some kids skip the holidays. While they know you care, they don't need you fretting over them or telling them to do the basics.

As licensed counselor Bob Taibbi, L.C.S.W., explained, parents can't just turn off their parenting instincts because their kids are grown, not that it really changes the problem. He went on to say, "This is a common struggle between older parents and their adult children. Like outdated software in a computer, your parents’ operating system hasn’t adapted to your current needs."

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3. They are tired of being criticized or compared to other family members

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They say comparison is the thief of joy, and there's definitely some truth to it. Parents may want the best for their children, but they need to do it carefully. Comparing them to other family members is not the best idea. Even if they're adults, children are sensitive to their parents' criticism.

One study published in the Journal of Clinical Child & Adolescent Psychology found that kids with highly critical parents actually avoid paying attention to faces expressing any emotion. Because of this tendency, their adult relationships tend to lack depth.

So, if a parent is missing their adult kids because they stop coming around, they need to sit back and reflect on how they've been communicating with them.

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4. They are tired of being caught in the middle of family drama

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Family drama on TV is one thing. In real life, it's anything but entertaining.

As teacher and author Paul J. Dunion, Ed.D., said, "Drama is expressed as emotional disturbances and commotion. As it increases, so does nervous system dysregulation, with more arguing, mood swings, and sudden episodes of withdrawal."

If parents can't ensure that the holidays will be drama-free, maybe bowing out is better than dealing with political debates over Thanksgiving Turkey.

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5. Their parents invite relatives who have previously mistreated them over

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Just because someone is family doesn't mean they're a saint. Plenty of family members bully or degrade one another. And while they're entitled to say whatever is on their mind, that doesn't mean adult children need to sit there and tolerate it.

If parents want to see their adult children during the holidays, maybe they should think about the guest list and cut out anyone who can't play nice.

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6. They don’t want to sacrifice their own holiday traditions

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Adult children may love their parents, but they have their own lives. Once they move out or get married, they'll slowly develop their own holiday traditions. Maybe they need to start splitting holidays with their in-laws. Sometimes, kids not wanting to visit isn't always personal.

The holidays are stressful, and most kids would rather their parents didn't add to that stress. According to the American Psychological Association, 89% of Americans say something causes them stress during the holidays.

This is a good opportunity to create a new tradition. Remember, the holiday doesn't have to be celebrated on the actual day.

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7. Their parents turn every visit into a guilt trip

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When kids go to their parents' house, they want to feel loved. The last thing they want to feel is guilt-tripped about how often they visit. Unfortunately, some parents do exactly that with their line of questioning. At first, it might start innocently enough. Maybe it's, "Wow, we rarely see you these days."

But what starts wholesome begins to feel like an interrogation. Just make sure your parents understand the reason you don't want to come around before cutting ties.

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8. They don’t want to explain or defend their lifestyle choices

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Most people are pretty defensive. Especially when it comes to their life choices, they don't want to feel judged. Parents are supposed to love their kids unconditionally, after all.

That's because emotional validation has a major impact on children. One study published in Developmental Science found that emotional validation is so crucial that it can actually make or break a child's persistence and motivation.

At the end of the day, you need to celebrate the holidays in a way that makes you happy now that you're an adult.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.