Everyone holds onto their favorite memories from growing up and most people are convinced their generation had it best. Looking back, it is easy to see why. Each era had its own routines and ways of spending free time that felt magical in the moment.

When you actually compare childhoods in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, it becomes clear that each decade offered a very different kind of experience. What one generation remembers most fondly is completely different from the next.

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What made childhood unforgettable, according to each generation:

1. Kids born in the 80s had unmatched independence (and very iconic fashion)

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The thing 80s kids will always have over everyone else is the fashion. Fashion from the 80s was iconic, which is probably why the trends of the day are still worn today for costume parties and decades' theme events.

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Even though many people from that time look back and wonder why they wore so much denim and teased their hair like that, they also remember how truly free they felt. Though they were bored at times, they could roam the streets until the sun went down and really do whatever they wanted.

According to educational specialist Jodi Musoff, "Boredom helps children develop planning strategies, problem-solving skills, flexibility and organizational skills, key abilities that children whose lives are usually highly structured may lack." And 80s kids know this better than anyone.

They didn't have parental supervision or adults hovering over them all the time. Instead, they had unstructured play and taking care of themselves. Whereas young kids today face burnout due to their parents' expectations and being overscheduled, kids from the 80s didn't feel pressured in this way.

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2. People born in the 90s were completely unplugged and outside all the time

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Kids born in the 90s were the last generation to grow up knowing what life was like without the internet. And they'll tell you this was the best part of their childhood.

Life was all about playing outside and using their imaginations. They were taught to be brave when dealing with scraped knees or handling conflicts with their friends without adult intervention. Today, now grown up, they look back fondly on their childhood because those days are completely over.

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According to a report from the University of Michigan's Institute for Social Research, outdoor play like we saw in the 80s and 90s is almost nonexistent.

"The average child in America between the ages of six and 17 spends just seven minutes a day in unstructured outdoor play. That represents a 50% decline over 20 years. In other words, over the span of a generation, American children are now spending half as much time outdoors," the report determined.

Despite this, 90s kids also remember all the toys they had that made life feel so much more fun. They sped down the block in their Razor scooters and went days without feeding their Tamagotchi. They spent hours perfecting recipes for their Easy-Bake Ovens. It's these simple times they look back on nostalgically.

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3. Kids born in the 2000s enjoyed the golden age of internet games and great TV shows

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Kids born in the 2000s don't really know a time without screens. Their computers may have taken ages to boot up and the screen quality wasn't great, but it shaped their generation.

They'll tell you that the best part of their childhood was all of the games that they could play online, and some even offline. They spent lots of time on games like Club Penguin and Neopets. The computer became less of a family event and more of a solo adventure for them.

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But some of their life did exist off the computer. They played on handheld consoles like the Nintendo DS or a PlayStation Portable. Today, they look back on their childhood and remember how much fun they had doing things like this.

They also believe their childhood was good because of all the entertainment they had. They watched iconic movies like "Finding Nemo" and "Freaky Friday." They flipped between Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network to catch reruns of their favorite shows. To them, it made childhood magical.

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Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.