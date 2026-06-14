While it's beneficial for children to listen to their parents, not every kid growing up abided by the rules their parents set. Even though 66% of people say that their parents being strict when they were growing up was a good thing, intelligent children had a very difficult time.

Because of the way their minds work, high-IQ kids refused to play by certain family rules that frankly didn't make much sense anyway, especially for someone like them who tended to be the odd one out. They didn't make trouble because they were problematic, but because these rules seemed too obscure to follow blindly.

High-IQ kids refused to play by 10 family rules that frankly didn't make much sense anyway

1. Actions based solely on tradition

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Kids with a high-IQ want to push the boundaries or discover something new, so there's nothing worse than remaining stagnant. As a result, they refuse to stick to rules that are based on tradition. They want variety, and as a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Neuropsychology found, people who are intelligent also tend to be open-minded.

Parents who try to confine their intelligent kids to a specific box almost always struggle. Without realizing it, they're going against their child's needs and naturally personality. Needing something new and exciting, being forced to stick to these rules will only drive these kids further from a connection with their family.

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2. Different standards for siblings

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Parents do their best to show up for their children, and not picking favorites between siblings. Unfortunately, parental favoritism is real, and can show up in many ways. Whether it's spending more money on one child over another or prioritizing one sibling's needs, it can impact a person well into adulthood.

High-IQ kids refuse to play by rules like this. They try their best to be respectful, but they won't tolerate unfairness. As a result, they may often act out or even feel resentment toward their sibling who is receiving all the attention.

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3. Banning questions or disagreements

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Parents sometimes have a habit of forcing their kids to obey them blindly. Without explaining, they want their kids to play by the rules "because they said so." Some kids won't push back, but high-IQ children will call out their parents for setting rules like this that don't make sense.

As child development psychology expert Jen Lumanlan explained, when children are toddlers, "this surge in curiosity happens alongside huge leaps in brain development. Language is exploding — not just vocabulary, but the ability to use words to explore ideas. Logical reasoning is emerging, helping them connect cause and effect."

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4. Be productive all the time

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There's nothing wrong with parents demanding their kids be productive, whether it's finishing homework or helping out around the house. While it's tempting to laze around all day and do nothing, an unproductive mind will almost always lead to an unproductive life. But even the smartest children need breaks.

Taking breaks matters quite a lot. Multiple studies have found that when people take time away from what they're doing in order to rest, it prevents stress and helps them maintain performance for longer. If parents truly want kids to succeed, it's best to give their kids a little slack.

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5. Respecting elders no matter what

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It's not wild to say that both adults and children should be respectful to the people they know and even those they don't. But there's a huge difference between having basic respect and blindly listening to someone just because they're older.

For many high-IQ children, they're taught that the older someone is, the more superior they are. So, many of these kids tend to reject the family rule of respecting elders without question. Because while respect is one thing, accepting mistreatment is entirely different.

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6. Finishing every bite on their plate

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With food becoming increasingly expensive, no parent has time to play around with their grocery bills. Working hard to put food on the table, there's nothing more frustrating than watching your child refuse to finish their meal. So, many parents have instilled in their kids that they must clean their plate.

Even if their child sits and pouts, being picky is a privilege they can't afford. And while their feelings are justified, the solution isn't to overstuff children. Parents need to approach this with a little empathy, and perhaps giving smaller plates or saving the leftovers for another day.

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7. Failure is unacceptable

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It's understandable that parents want the best for their kids. They don't want their children to fail, but some take it a step too far. With the mentality of failure being unacceptable in the household, it's no wonder many intelligent kids refuse to be in the mindset of failure not being an option.

They want to make their family proud, of course, but they aren't perfect. According to a 2022 study, when parents have expectations that are excessive in nature, it can lower a child's self-esteem and cause unnecessary psychological pressure.

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8. No negotiating

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Many parents have the mentality of "my house, my rules," where there's no negotiating. Even if their rules are objectively unfair, they expect blind obedience from their kids. And while this may work with some children, kids who are highly intelligent simply won't accept it.

They may be smart, but they're equally stubborn. Curious and always challenging the status quo, they won't just get in line without some pushback. They aren't trying to be difficult, they just believe in speaking their mind.

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9. Always be nice

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In an ideal world, children could be nice without a care in the world and there'd be a whole generation trusting everyone they meet. Unfortunately, that's not the way the world works, and when parents set rules like this, it can put their children in danger without realizing it.

It may go against their initial instincts as parents, but if they don't teach their kids the realities of the world, they may learn the hard way. High-IQ kids truly understand that you don't need to be nice, especially to people they don't know or who are being rude to them.

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10. Family comes first

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Family is the first friend that a child has. Whether it's their parents and siblings, or even their extended family members like cousins, it takes time before they're able to make lasting connections with other people. But when parents tell their kids that they should always prioritize their family, it means they're taught to do so even if their family is toxic.

High-IQ kids eventually come to this realization themselves. They observe just how poorly some family members can behave, and they don't want to be part of it. They know the difference between right and wrong, and refuse to play these games.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.