Kids who grew up with unstable parents often viewed the world as a stressful place. Their parents' anxiety made every minor problem feel bigger than it actually was. Now, as adults, these experiences shape how they approach everyday life.

That's probably why they live in fight-or-flight mode. At first glance, they might not understand why they react the way they do. It's how they've always been. But their habits could signal a highly stressful childhood.

Kids with parents who catastrophize every problem carry these habits with them as they grow up:

1. They overthink every small decision

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Growing up with anxious parents can make any child feel insecure. Because of their parents' doubts, children grow into adults who overthink every small decision.

As child, adolescent, and family psychologist Jeffrey Bernstein, Ph.D., explained, "Children often learn by observing their parents. If parents display anxious behaviors or frequently express worry, children may internalize these attitudes and adopt anxious tendencies themselves."

That's why parents should never treat every minor problem like a crisis. Otherwise, you raise children who think the same.

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2. They always expect the other shoe to drop

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Kids raised by anxious parents don't know how to rein in their thoughts. They want to relax, but they've developed the habit of waiting for the other shoe to drop.

They're so used to expecting the worst that they can't enjoy the present. That's why they need to learn how to take a step back.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance noted, "Find a phrase that means a lot to you. It could be inspirational, calming, reassuring, etc. Repeat it in your head. Say it out loud if you need to." By repeating mantras or doing mental math, adult children can find ways to control their anxiety.

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3. They feel guilty for taking a break

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Kids raised by anxious parents don't know how to relax. They spent their childhood worried about adult problems.

That's probably why they feel guilty for taking a break. Even as adults, they never left survival mode. Psychologist fellow Stacey R. Pinatelli, Psy.D., explained, "Stress hormones keep you on edge even when nothing is wrong." So, the next time you can't relax, don't blame yourself. You aren't a workaholic. Your nervous system is a wreck.

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4. They refuse to depend on anyone but themselves

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Independence gives us the confidence to make our own decisions. But be warned: there's a difference between secure independence and insecure independence.

Kids raised by unstable parents are pretty insecure. They don't depend on themselves because they're confident. They do it because they feel like they have no other choice. Over time, this hyperindependence causes loneliness, burnout, and isolation from others, according to the Anxiety Center.

That's why it's important to seek professional help. Otherwise, your mental health will continue to deteriorate.

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5. They crash out over the simplest things

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Crashing out might not be the healthiest way to cope, but managing your emotions isn't easy either. As children, our parents' reactions can make or break our emotional intelligence. That's probably why kids raised by unstable parents crash out over the simplest things.

They don't have the resources to manage their emotions. That's why it's important to give them grace. Once they've developed this bad habit, breaking it takes patience.

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6. They keep all good news to themselves

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Deep down, they want to scream their good news from the rooftops. Like others, they've worked hard to get where they are. But for one reason or another, they can't bring themselves to share their accomplishments.

Maybe it's their childhood trauma talking, but they're pretty superstitious. They believe the more you share, the less lucky you become. That's probably why they keep all good news to themselves. In their eyes, they're keeping themselves safe. But according to the Society for Personality and Social Psychology, secrecy actually lowers health and psychological well-being.

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7. They feel like they need to resolve problems immediately

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Their parents' anxiety didn't just stop with them. Because they treated every minor problem like a crisis, their children became pretty anxious too. Now, as adults, they don't know how to handle problems. Especially during disagreements, they feel the need to resolve problems immediately.

Even if the other person needs time, they find ways to insert themselves. They know it isn't right, but they can't help themselves. Once they're in survival mode, getting out becomes nearly impossible.

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8. They downplay their own problems

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The worst thing about being raised by unstable parents isn't just the anxiety. Kids raised in a home filled with crises are always underestimating themselves. At work, they downplay their accomplishments. In their personal life, they downplay their own problems.

As the College of Intensive Care Medicine of Australia and New Zealand explained, "People are apprehensive to embrace vulnerability because they fear shame, rejection, disappointment, and suffering, to name a few." That's probably why they never confide in others. Deep down, they're scared of rejection.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.