People Who Need To Relax But Hate Doing Nothing Usually Love These 4 Fulfilling Hobbies

We have perhaps never been more desperate for leisure and relaxation than we are today. Between political stress, economic chaos, ever-lengthening work hours, and ever-widening wealth gaps, plus the backbreaking duties of marital, household, and parental responsibilities, we're stretched thin. Well, honestly, I'm exhausted just typing all of that stuff.

Jokes aside, everyone feels stretched thin these days, and the answer is more leisure time. But all too often, our leisure time ends up stressing us out even more. That's partly because our goal-oriented tendencies are wired into our DNA, so when we come away from leisure with something to show for it, it hits even harder. Health scientist Katina Bajaj says high-quality leisure lets us engage in "wakeful rest" that leaves us feeling energized instead of flat.

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People who need to relax but hate doing nothing usually love these fulfilling hobbies:

1. Creative pursuits and projects

Painting. Writing. Making videos. Writing a song. Knitting a sweater. The possibilities are endless, and the form doesn't really matter.

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But creative hobbies have real cognitive and emotional benefits, both because they engage your brain and because you have something tangible to show for your leisure time, instead of mindlessly scrolling on your phone and realizing you've lost four hours without even noticing! A 2010 study even found that having a creative hobby can help prevent dementia later in life.

2. Active hobbies

This includes everything from hiking to sports to volunteering, basically any activity that gets you out in the world and moving, whether you do it solo, with a partner, or on a team.

Studies show that these activities foster empowerment and social cohesion in group settings, which is more than you can say for vegging out in front of Netflix!

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3. Learning new skills

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This could take the form of attending a class or workshop or signing up for an online course. Baking, a foreign language, crafts; one friend of mine signed up for an online astrology course. Whatever strikes your fancy.

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Studies have repeatedly shown that "project-based" leisure has significantly more benefits than simply lazing about or even going on vacation. Even better, those benefits last a lot longer than other forms of leisure.

4. Social interaction

For you joiners out there, this is any activity that requires group participation, from attending a religious service to joining a book club or, like a friend and me, a standing monthly date at the giant farmer's market in our city (weather permitting, of course).

Like shared active hobbies, leisure done with others helps scratch our evolutionary itch for community, something mindlessly scrolling on our phones can't provide. As Bajaj put it, high-quality leisure activities "allow our brains and our bodies to engage in what we call wakeful rest, essentially allowing our brains and our cognition to mentally repair."

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So swap out some of that scrolling or binge-watching time for something relaxing but productive, and your brain will thank you!

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.