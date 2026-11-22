Simply having a cute puppy or kitten running around the house isn’t enough to set kids up for success, but a 2018 study did find that kids who grow up in rural environments with a lot of animals are more likely to experience better mental health as adults than those who grow up living in cities without any pets. There are pros and cons to just about everything in life, but kids whose parents wouldn’t let them have pets growing up do tend to develop some habits that don't serve them particularly well as adults.

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Kids whose parents wouldn’t let them have pets when they were growing up tend to develop these habits as adults

1. They overthink a lot more than they need to

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Of course, pet ownership in childhood is often associated with better mental health outcomes, according to a 2025 study published in the World Journal of Pediatrics, but the outcomes are often more nuanced than that. Kids with pets may have a built-in buffer against alone time and loneliness, and are able to spend more time alone without the emotional problems that can come from perceived neglect.

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However, kids without pets who spent a lot of time at home learned to yearn for attention and closeness from parents, without anything to comfort them. As adults, they’re likely anxious and hypervigilant, and they can’t help but overthink when they’re alone and facing the kind of loneliness their inner child feared all the time.

2. They aren’t sure how to behave with other people’s pets

Knowing how to embrace a friend’s dog or interact with a partner’s cat often comes from experience. Kids who grew up with pets learned how to respect their boundaries and decode their animal behaviors, but those who didn’t are uncertain.

As ecology and biology professor Marc Bekoff, PhD, explains, “Putting the time into learning to understand a dog is a win-win for them and their human. The best and most respectful relationships have to work for all parties, and it's essential to pay attention to what we know and don't know about the behavior of our canine companions.”

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But not everyone had a chance to learn, and now, as adults, they’re forced to learn how to interact with these animals that they spent their childhood years begging for.

3. They feel anxious or afraid around pets they don’t know

As Joshua N Raub explains, it’s completely normal for humans to be afraid of what they don’t understand. It takes a lot of effort to step outside your comfort zone and practice tolerating uncertainty, even though the benefits are obvious on the other side.

We think of the discomfort adult kids may face in terms of trauma a lot, but in smaller, mundane moments, coming across someone’s pet when they’ve never had one themselves can be just as valid an example of this fear of the uncertain. They don’t know a pet’s typical behavior, so when they’re around them unexpectedly, it can feel scary and strange.

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4. They sometimes fall short when it comes to caring for things outside of themselves

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It’s ignorant to assume that pets are the only thing that can teach a child how to be nurturing, compassionate, and caring. But for many kids, the pet-human relationship is one of the most impactful examples of how to care for something outside yourself and develop empathy for other kinds of experiences and emotions.

“A child may want to cuddle a cat that wants to be left alone. That moment allows for the practice of self-control. A parent might say, 'She’s walking toward her litter box. Let’s give her space.’ This encourages observation and a behavioral response that is respectful and caring,” pediatrician Kristen Cook writes. “Children can learn that demonstrating affection includes respecting boundaries.”

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5. Periods of stress and chaos feel isolating

Kids who grow up with pets are often somewhat protected from the full wrath of uncertainty and fear when things go wrong. Pets may not completely get rid of a child’s anxiety in chaotic moments, but a 2017 study published in Social Development did find that those with animals by their sides experience a lower increase in stress than those without.

They might have had amazing parents and emotional safe spaces to learn how to self-soothe, but if they didn’t, and also didn’t have pets around to teach these kinds of practices indirectly, they may struggle with stress today.

6. They won't usually inconvenience themselves for others

Learning to be a team player takes effort. If you want a thriving community or a healthy relationship, you have to be willing to occasionally inconvenience yourself to show up for someone other than yourself.

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Kids who are given the responsibility of caring for a pet learn early on that even if they were annoyed or didn’t want to do something, there was a living being in need of their care and attention. Pets teach kids discipline and responsibility, giving them a foundation on which to build healthy relationships that aren’t too one-sided or inherently selfish.

7. They struggle to read subtle emotional cues

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A 2012 study published in PLoS One unsurprisingly found that people with more experience being around dogs are better at reading their behavior and noticing when they’re afraid or stressed out.

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Growing up with a pet doesn’t mean a child is going to be an expert at reading people’s human emotions in adulthood, but it may set the stage for nuance. They understand that people can feel things in subtle ways and may not say exactly how they’re feeling all the time. They learn to be patient and read cues that aren’t always obvious, which often translates into deeper social awareness in adulthood.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.