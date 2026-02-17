Woman Says Most Dog Owners Are A ‘Menace To Society’ Who Think More About Themselves Than Their Pets

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, roughly 56.3 million U.S. households own at least one dog. However, in a TikTok video, author Chelsea Fagan claimed she has a "true and genuine loathing" for about 60% of dog owners.

This might seem like a bold statement, but for Fagan, it's about how well the dogs are cared for and how most people don't have the means to provide the necessary care for most types of dogs. She went so far as to say that most dog owners think more about themselves than their pets.

One woman believes that dog owners in the modern day are a 'menace to society.'

Fagan, a lifelong dog owner and lover herself, explains that her feelings stem from a deep passion for the animals. She said, "So much about modern dog ownership is about prioritizing and valuing personal satisfaction, not only at the expense of others, at the expense of the community, but even at the expense of the animal that you claim to love."

"First and foremost, about 70% of dog breeds that you will see on an average city street have essentially no business living in a city to begin with," Fagan argued. While she said that there are some rare exceptions, "You simply can't take dogs that were bred to herd sheep in the Cotswolds or pull sleds across the Arctic, and keep them in a studio apartment 20 hours a day and not expect them to develop a debilitating anxiety disorder."

She added, "The vast majority of people are only equipped, from a training, dog psychology, exercise, and lifestyle perspective, to have dogs that were bred to sit on an aristocrat's lap and occasionally pose for an oil painting, yet they consistently insist on getting the most high needs dogs possible."

Many people agreed, saying that dog owners' behaviors negatively affect both their pets and the people around them.

Several people said it's a matter of safety and comfort for everyone involved. One person claimed, "A hill I'll die on is that properly training and socializing your dog is a matter of public safety and not just personal preference."

Others mentioned how some owners bring dogs into climates that don't suit them, clearly for selfish reasons. Another user shared, "I live in LA. Neighbor has a husky. The husky is depressed. Guess what they got it. A husky puppy. Now I live next to TWO underserved huskies."

Some specifically mentioned the increase in popularity of the Cane Corso, an assertive dog mainly used for guarding and hunting. "It’s a massive problem. Gorgeous dogs. Wonderful dogs. They need SO much training and socialization to live in a city. They’re not built for it! It’s against their nature and function!" a third user said.

It's important to understand everything a dog needs to stay happy, healthy, and fulfilled.

Dog ownership is so much more than just feeding and walking them every day. Ideally, they should receive the right nutrition and supplements to keep them healthy both inside and out, just like humans.

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

They also require consistent stimulation and training. When they get bored, they start to misbehave and form bad habits. Playing with toys and doing enrichment activities can help keep their brains sharp and reduce their anxiety.

Our dogs are like our family members, and they deserve the same level of care and respect that you might give to a child. No matter how independent they may seem, they're a huge responsibility, one that shouldn't be taken lightly. Before you choose to welcome a dog into your family, ensure that you have the proper resources to give them the best life possible.

