Grandmother Responds To Concerns About The Rise Of Nontraditional Names For Grandparents

Growing up, many of us referred to our grandparents simply as “Grandma” and “Grandpa.” However, nowadays, kids have formulated all kinds of nicknames for their grandparents, from “Mimi” and “Lovey” to “Paw Paw” and “Gramps.”

For those of you wondering whatever happened to grandma and grandpa, one grandmother has the perfect answer.

The grandma explained why nontraditional names for grandparents are on the rise.

In a TikTok video, Grandma DeeDee Moore shared her theories as to why fewer grandchildren are referring to their grandparents with the traditional grandma and grandpa titles.

“I've got two things to say about this. First, grandma and grandpa might have been the norm for your family, but they aren't for every family,” she noted. “In my family, there's been a different name for every generation, and none of them have been traditional grandparent nicknames.”

Ditching the traditional names for grandparents is nothing new.

As a young child, you may not have even been able to pronounce “grandma” or “grandpa,” referring to them as something that was easier to say, like “grams” or “pop-pop.”

The nicknames stuck, and your younger siblings and cousins picked up on them, too. Sometimes, those mispronounced names become so sentimental there is never a thought to correct them as children get older.

Tanya Surikova | Canva Pro

Parents conducted an Instagram survey to determine how grandparents' names are chosen in each family, and unsurprisingly, 45% left the decision up to Gammy and Paw-Paw.

36% let kids mispronounce their way to something adorable the family adopted, 11% made a cultural or regional choice, and just 7% of parents took the reins and picked the name themselves.

The grandma also noted that some grandparents prefer to be called nontraditional names.

“There are plenty of reasons to want to be called something other than grandma. I'm not gonna list them all because, ultimately, the reasons are beside the point. It's a personal decision,” Moore said.

Some grandparents may believe that grandma and grandpa are boring and want something more original. Others may have never referred to their own grandparents as grandma and grandpa, and the titles feel unnatural. In some cases, different cultures have different names for extended family that are preferred.

Whatever the reasons, there is no rule stating that grandparents must be called “grandma” and “grandpa.”

It’s a personal choice, and every family is different!

Juan Pablo Serrano | Pexels

Children, parents, and grandparents took to the comments section to share some of their own preferred nicknames for grandparents.

“I'm from a long line of different names for each generation too. I just became a Nena last week,” one TikTok user revealed.

“My mom wanted to be ‘Gram.’ My first called her ‘Dam’ and my second called her ‘Pam.’ Her name is Tia,” another commented.

“I told my children, whatever comes out of my grandchildren’s mouth that they call me. I will respond to it, and it starts out as Papa and then turns into Grandpa and that’s fine,” another shared.

No matter what your nickname is, as long as you’re present in your grandchildren’s lives and always cheer them on from the sidelines, they’ll love you whether you’re “grandma,” “MiMi,” “PawPaw” or “Gramps.”

