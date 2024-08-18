Granddaughter Shows Her Grandparents’ Reaction To Their Other 4 Grandkids Not Showing Up To Dinner — ‘They Care So Deeply About Keeping Our Family Close’

When Rylee Mennie was invited to her grandparents' house for a home-cooked meal, she did not pass up the opportunity. Sadly, her fellow grandchildren who were also invited did, leaving their grandparents disappointed.

The woman recorded her grandparents’ reaction after the rest of their grandchildren never showed up to their house for dinner.

In a TikTok video, the excited granddaughter filmed her grandparents preparing what looks like a delicious lasagna.

However, after none of their other grandkids showed up, they began placing the extra food in individual Ziploc bags, presumably to save for their grandchildren if they did end up coming over.

When it appeared that Mennie was the only grandchild who came for dinner, she filmed her grandmother pretending to cry.

Although she may have been faking her tears for the camera, the grandmother was most likely hurt that none of her other grandchildren had the decency to come over for dinner.

Others online were distraught that none of the other grandchildren came over to spend time with their grandparents.

“Now that’s messed up; I would give my whole world to enjoy dinner with my grandparents again,” one TikTok user commented.

“OMG, I'm gonna cry. I could never do this to my grandparents,” another commenter wrote.

“Tell them to invite me, I wanna have grandparents!” a third user shared.

As the video grew more popular, Mennie showed her grandmother just how many people would be willing to come over to their house for dinner.

In a follow-up video, Mennie revealed just how much her grandparents mean to her.

“My grandparents have taught me unconditional love. They have been there for every sports game, big event and holiday. They care so deeply about family and make sure our family remains close,” Mennie shared.

“They laugh at every joke, dance and sing, and will always be there to scratch my back. My goal in life is to grow old with the love of my life and be the type of grandparents they are.”

Thankfully, the next time Mennie's grandparents extended a dinner invitation to their grandchildren, all five of them reportedly showed up, as they also did for her grandfather's birthday celebration.

Our grandparents won’t be around forever. It takes only a few moments to call and check in on them or to stop by and visit them for dinner.

Some of us can only wish that we visited our grandparents more often when they offered to cook us dinner since we will never have the chance again.

So, if your grandparents are still around, make sure you hug them and remind them just how much you love them every chance you get. You never know how much time you have.

